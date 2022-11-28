The Apple TV 4K for $99 is my favorite Cyber Monday deal

This Apple TV 4K deal is my favorite Cyber Monday deal. I don't say that lightly, as the top Cyber Monday streaming deals offer a lot off of some of our favorite streaming services. But this one is different. I love it because 1) this is the device I've enjoyed streaming TV and movies on for the last year or so and 2) this brings it to the price it always should have been at.

So, while I've always loved the Apple TV 4K (it is one of the best streaming devices ) , it's always been overpriced. But for a limited time, the Apple TV 4K (64GB, 2021) is $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a whopping $100 off its regular retail price of $199. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it at, one that Amazon had (and no longer has) days ago.

And it's also $30 cheaper than the new Apple TV 2022, a device where the most novel feature is its lower price point.

This is the 64GB model too, which means you'll be able to load up all the best Apple TV apps and games.

And before you ask "isn't this the old model?" I will note that this is one time where you shouldn't really care about buying last year's version. This Apple TV 4K offers all the same apps, and while the Apple TV 4K (2022) has a fast A15 Bionic chip, nobody was complaining about the also super-speedy A12 Bionic chip. The new model has a USB-C Siri remote, but the Lightning version was basically the same but with a different charging port.

And, yes, it's still a great device for watching the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies. Historically, though, it's always competed with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K — our top pick for most people — and other $50 streaming devices, and so Apple's MSRP of $199 didn't make sense.

In our Apple TV 4K (2021) review, we do explain why people would love it. It's a super-speedy streaming device for fast app load times, and its interface is the best of any streaming device. Period.

The other big 2022 model feature is HDR10+, which improves contrast by using metadata to finely-tune lighting to the programming you're watching. Oh, and that new Apple TV 4K costs $149 if you want built-in Ethernet, which this model already offers.

There are lots of other deals that we're tracking, so be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog for more savings on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances, headphones and even more streaming devices.