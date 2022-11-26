Google Pixel 7 for super cheap $499 is my favorite Cyber Monday phone deal

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just went on sale this fall, but there's already two great deals available for these flagships as Cyber Monday deals get into high gear.

Right now you can get the Google Pixel 7 for just $499 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $100 off an already very low price. By comparison, the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 start at $799. So this is a very good deal on this 6.3-inch phone.

Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Google's new Pixel comes with a very good dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android.

Prefer a bigger display? The Pixel 7 Pro is just $749 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a whopping $150 off for a larger 6.7-inch screen and the addition of a 5x telephoto zoom lens. And, yup, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the same price.

Why this is a great Cyber Monday phone deal

As you'll see in our Pixel 7 review, Google's entry-level flagship has pretty much everything you could want in a phone. This includes a bright and colorful 6.3-inch OLED display, a faster and smarter Tensor G2 chip and terrific cameras that perform really well in low light.

Other perks include a compelling Photo Unblur feature for sharpening your pics and a fun a Cinematic Blur feature for video. You won't get the same raw performance as the Galaxy S22, and the battery life could be better, but overall the Pixel 7 is a fantastic value.

Our Pixel 7 Pro review shows why the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max should be nervous. For hundreds less than the competition, you get a beautiful design, a vibrant 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and incredible cameras. We especially like the powerful 5x optical zoom and 30x telephoto zoom, which can bring you really close to your subject.

The $899 retail price was already aggressive, but the $749 deal price for the Pixel 7 Pro is simply awesome.

Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday phone deals page for more savings and our main Cyber Monday deals hub for epic savings on TVs, laptops and more.