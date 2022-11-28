Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just crashed to $399 — cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and we're seeing some great ones on phones this year. One I just noticed is this great bargain on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the follow-up to the popular Galaxy S20 FE from 2020.

Right now, Amazon has the Galaxy S21 FE for just $399 (opens in new tab), a whopping $300 off its MSRP. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

Released in January, the Galaxy S21 FE is a follow-up to the Galaxy S20 FE. It carries the essential elements of the Galaxy S21 like the Snapdragon 888 chipset, high refresh rate display and triple cameras, but at a lower cost. And at $399, it's hard to overlook it.

The Galaxy S21 FE had some big shoes to fill after the success and popularity of the Galaxy S20 FE. Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to expectations, especially given that the Galaxy S22 launched a month later at just $100 more with many upgrades of note.

Even so, it's a good phone at this price. For your $399, you get a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 120Hz 1080p display, and a triple rear camera system that includes a hybrid telephoto lens.

In our review, Managing Editor Philip Michaels said, "We can't just compare phones to what's come before them. There's also the matter of what's came afterward. The Galaxy S22 casts a very large shadow that the Galaxy S21 FE just can't escape. Even with a price that's $100 higher, the Galaxy S22 is a better value than the Galaxy S21 FE."

But for $399, the Galaxy S21 FE offers a lot for your money. Can it outdo similar deals, such as the Pixel 7 for $499 or the Pixel 6a for $299? I personally don't think so, but if you want the best deal on a Galaxy S device this Cyber Monday, then look no further.

