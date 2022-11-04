Fitbit Sense 2 watch just hit lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to grab one of the best Fitbits on the market I’ve got good news — Fitbit’s most premium smartwatch, the newly released Fitbit Sense 2, just crashed to all-time low price in an early Black Friday deal.

Right now the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale on for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off, and makes today a great time to buy the premium smartwatch.

Save $100 now: Amazon just sliced a whopping $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2. This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. The deal is only on select colors, but like all of the best Fitbits, the bands are interchangeable, so you can swap this out for a colored silicone band, or a metal or leather band should you wish.

In addition to doing all the basics, the Fitbit Sense 2 has cEDA readings that can prompt Body Response notifications to help you track how you’re feeling. In the Sense 2, cEDA is driven by three key data indicators: heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature. In other words, it's an advanced fitness tracker.

As you'll see in our Fitbit Sense 2 review, this is one of the best fitness trackers on the market right now. Fitbit made some huge upgrades to its smartwatch — compared to the original Fitbit Sense, the Sense 2 features an upgraded design, interface, and EDA sensor.

With the release of the Sense 2, Fitbit gave its stress-detecting EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor an upgrade: now called cEDA ('c' for continuous,) the sensor monitors stress levels or heightened responses throughout the day, prompting the user to take action on mood monitoring with Body Response notifications. The Sense 2 also maintains that skin temperature reader that's since been introduced for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Design-wise, the Sense 2 is 10% thinner and 15% lighter than the previous generation, and during testing, we loved how flush the device sat against the wrist. It’s designed to be comfortable enough to wear for 24/7 fitness tracking. Speaking of fitness tracking, the Fitbit Sense 2 does all of the basics — step counting, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking based on workout presets. It supports over 40 workout types in total, with a range of indoor and outdoor sports.

One of the downsides when testing the Fitbit Sense 2 is that you can’t download third-party apps onto the tracker, although if you’re not overly bothered about having the Strava app or the Starbucks app on your watch, don’t let this put you off too much.

Fitbit has not yet clarified whether the full collection of third-party apps will be supported for Sense 2 in a future update; however, it is confirmed that Google Pay and Google Maps will be available for the Sense soon. This is Fitbit’s first smartwatch since Fitbit was acquired by Google, and you can read our face-off between the newly released Google Pixel Watch vs the Fitbit Sense 2 here.

The Fitbit Sense 2 has an impressive six-day battery life, built-in GPS for tracking workouts outdoors, and advanced health-tracking features. It also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which allows you to get more advanced sleep tracking metrics, as well as access to a number of different workouts (read more about the pros and cons of Fitbit Premium here).

You could easily use this watch to train for a half marathon, start a new gym routine, or just get a better overall insight into your health. Plus, with a savings of $100, you won’t find a better deal on a Fitbit right now.

