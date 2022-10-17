Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which is the best smartwatch for you?

If you’re deciding between the Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2, you’ll need to know how the two smartwatches compare. Despite coming from the same parent company, there are several key differences that might impact your decision.

The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first (and long-awaited) Pixel-branded smartwatch, while the Fitbit Sense 2 is a follow-up to the stress-detecting Fitbit Sense. Both watches leverage Fitbit’s fitness tracking features to become two of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.

But the Google Pixel Watch, which starts at $349, has more “smarts” than the $299 Fitbit Sense 2 thanks to a big collection of Google apps on-board. The Fitbit Sense 2, on the other hand, has more advanced sensors and a bit more to offer in terms of holistic health tracking.

Below we break down how the Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2 stack up, from price and specs to design, features, battery life and more.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Specs

Google Pixel Watch Fitbit Sense Starting price $349 $299 Sizes 41mm 40mm Colors Matte Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold Water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Battery life (rated) 24 hours 6 days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, LTE (optional) Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Compatibility Android iOS and Android Voice assistant Google Assistant Alexa Health sensors Heart rate, ECG, SpO2 Heart rate, electrical, SpO2, skin temperature

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Price and availability

The Pixel Watch costs $349 (£339 / AU$549) for a GPS + Bluetooth-only configuration, while the LTE-compatible version costs $399 (£379 / AU$649). The Pixel Watch is available as of October 13, 2022. Be sure to check out our guide to Pixel Watch deals for current discounts.

For $50 less than the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit Sense 2 costs $299 and has been available as of September 29, 2022. It comes in one size and connectivity configuration, with three color options: black, silver and gold. We always monitor the best Fitbit deals for those hoping to save on their next smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Design

The Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2 have very different designs. The Pixel Watch is circular and rather minimalistic, and comes in just one size: 41mm. It features a 3D glass dome that creates a raised effect, though you'll still notice the display has a rather thick bezel.

On the other hand, the Fitbit Sense 2's display sits flush to a squircle chassis. It also comes in just one 40mm size.

(Image credit: Future)

While the Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8 are similar in terms of sporting a digital crown and companion side button, the Fitbit Sense 2 has only one side button. More navigation takes place with swipes the touchscreen on the Sense 2, with the button acting as a "back" control.

(Image credit: Future)

Otherwise, the Pixel Watch and Sense 2 are both customizable with a variety of watch straps. Google launched 7 dedicated band styles with the Pixel Watch, but there's similarly a variety of Fitbit smartwatch straps available in several different materials.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Health and fitness features

The Google Pixel Watch fitness tracking and Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracking are similar in many ways, with both watches using Fitbit fitness tracking. Users will get both basic activity data as well as access to Fitbit Premium's health features. This includes tools like advanced sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes and Daily Readiness Score.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to health sensors, the Fitbit Sense 2 has cEDA readings that can prompt Body Response notifications to help you track how you’re feeling. In the Sense 2, cEDA is driven by three key data indicators: heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature. Yes, the Sense 2 has skin temperature readings, as well as SpO2 and ECG readings. The Google Pixel Watch only has heart rate and ECG, by comparison, so it's not as advanced as the Sense 2 in that... sense.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Smartwatch features

(Image credit: Future)

But when it comes to smart features, the Google Pixel Watch is far more capable. Wear OS 3.5 is the Pixel Watch's software, supporting third-party apps, communications and other smart tools. Sure, the Fitbit Sense 2 is due to get Google Maps and Google Pay with a later update, but the Pixel Watch has practically every Google app on-board from the jump.

Unlike some other Wear OS watches that are the best smartwatches for Android, the Pixel Watch only works with a paired Android smartphone. The Fitbit Sense 2 continues to work with both iOS and Android, offering some flexibility in terms of your companion smartphone. You can also use both Alexa and Google Assistant on the Sense 2, whereas you're limited to the latter on the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Battery life

There's not much competition in terms of the Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2 battery life. The Google Pixel Watch battery life is rated for 24 hours of battery life. But in our testing, we could hardly eke out that long, with GPS draining 20% battery life per hour. That said, on days we didn't workout or use activity tracking, the watch did last the full 24 hours.

By comparison, the Fitbit Sense 2 is rated for up to 6 full days of charge, which is one of the longest battery life estimates for a smartwatch that isn’t one of the best GPS watches from Garmin. Of course, continuous GPS use will cut into the Sense 2’s battery life, but the biggest culprit of battery drain is the always-on display setting.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which is right for you?

Based on this Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2 comparison, there's different reasons you would get one smartwatch or the other. If you're looking for the more fitness-focused option, the Fitbit Sense 2 is probably the way to go, as it does more in that area including recovery and stress-monitoring tools with cEDA.

However, if you're looking for a more well-rounded smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch is the best choice, as it has more robust tools like LTE connectivity and Google apps. You do need an Android phone to use it, though, whereas the Fitbit Sense works with both Android and iOS devices.