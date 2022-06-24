Don't wait for Prime Day — the Apple Watch SE is at its lowest price now

Prime Day is getting closer, but Amazon is dropping some excellent deals ahead of its big day. That includes a great sale on one of the best smartwatches currently available.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch SE (44mm/GPS) is just $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab). (If Amazon sells out, Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab)). That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's budget-friendly smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was £299 now £239 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can get the Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm) for £239 right now on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for this watch on Amazon UK.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. That's because it strikes a perfect balance between useful features and price. It has a stylish design with a large screen, and great performance thanks to its S5 processor.

The watch has some decent health and safety features, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an always-on altimeter. It also has fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, and international emergency calling.

There are a few drawbacks — the lower price tag in comparison to the Apple Watch 7 means you don't get the always-on display or ECG sensor. The watch has a decent battery life of 18 hours, but you'll have to charge it daily if you use it a lot. However, this is still an excellent deal worth considering if you're in the market for a smartwatch to add to your Apple ecosystem.

Historically, Apple Watch SE sales tend to sell out fast, so don't wait if you want this watch. Make sure to check out our best Apple deals guide and our Apple Store promo codes coverage for savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks.