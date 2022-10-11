Best Prime Day streaming device deals 2022 — Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV 4K

As the Prime Day deals continue to roll in, we'd be slacking if we didn't curate the best streaming device deals. Not only is the best streaming device on sale at its lowest price ever, but we've also found a 55-inch 4K Roku TV for half-off.

So, whether you want to upgrade the streaming smarts on your set or simply buy a new TV, you don't need to break the bank to have every streaming service you could ask for at your beck and call.

We've got great Fire TV discounts, and Roku deals as well. Plus, that fantastic (and pricier) Apple TV 4K is at a pretty nice price cut, too. We'll keep our eyes out for any Chromecast sales, as those have yet to pop up.

We expect a ton of Prime Day deals in the streaming category, so keep it locked here for more as we find them.

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $49 $26 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best streaming device, the Roku we'd buy for ourselves and for family, is normally $49. Now, this 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision streaming stick is less than the price of that 1080p streaming devices normally sell for.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K Plus: $39 ˛$24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A major upgrade over the Roku Premiere, the Roku Express 4K Plus is the cheapest 4K device right now with this sale at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express: $29 $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku's about to roll out a new version of this $29 streaming device with a slight performance gain and improved Wi-Fi. But for now, the 2019 model

(opens in new tab) Roku Streambar: $129 $117 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review (opens in new tab) that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your phone.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: $39 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you have an older set, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $108 (opens in new tab)

If you live in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rare deals like this are. With $71 off, the pretty-pricey new Apple TV 4K (32GB) is surprising to see, so act fast on this Prime Day streaming device deal.

Prime Day streaming device deals: Smart TVs

Many smart TVs run on the Roku OS or Fire TV interface or have a Google Chromecast built into the set. Check out some of the best streaming television Prime Day deals that are available right now.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $599 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Yes, you can get a huge 55-inch Roku 4K Smart TV for half-off. Includes HDR, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and four HDMI inputs.



(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $229 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. We love this deal because you get 4K resolution — instead of 1080p — for under $200.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba V35 43" Fire TV: $289 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you don't care for 4K resolution, Amazon has the Toshiba V35 Fire TV on sale from $189. The 1080p TV is light on features, but supports DTS Virtual: X audio and sports Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can browse through dozens of streaming apps and even control your TV via the included voice remote. Just keep in mind, there are 4K Fire TVs also available at this price point (if you prefer a 4K screen).

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: $319 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa.

Which Prime Day streaming device deals are worth it?

Prime Day is one of the best times to find streaming device deals on Roku and Fire TV. Both are offering reduced prices on their products, some of which are on our list of the best streaming devices.

In fact, our top choice, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for Prime Day. It's our favorite device for two reasons. The first is that Roku is the best platform. It easy to use, simple and not crammed with ads. All of the best streaming services are in the Roku Channel Store. Secondly, it has Dolby Vision, so your favorite streaming shows will have the right color balance and contrast (provided your TV supports it, too).

While Fire TV devices aren't our personal recommendations to friends and family, they work well and are very affordable. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you can get 4K streaming for under $35.

Several TG staffers are loyal to the Apple TV 4K, which is more expensive but features powerful performance and the most elegant navigation. It's been available at all-time-low pricing, so grab those savings while you still can.