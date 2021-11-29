201+ best Cyber Monday deals 2021 — top sales now

Cyber Monday deals are live, and we’re tracking the very best deals right here in every category from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. We’re updating this guide multiple times throughout the day with the deals we think are worth your time and money.

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon lists the AirPods at $114 — a good discount, but read the fine print. There's also a $15 discount is applied during checkout, bringing the price down to $99. That's $10 shy of the all-time low price of $89 for these earbuds. The base AirPods offer 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the current-gen smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 40% off and at its lowest price ever.

Lacoste Cyber Monday sale: deals from $18 @ Amazon Lacoste Cyber Monday sale: deals from $18 @ Amazon

Stock up on designer apparel from Lacoste. As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Lacoste clothing for men and women. The sale includes fleece hoodies, oxford shirts, tote bags, polos, and more.

Onn 58" 4K Roku TV: for $328 @ Walmart Onn 58" 4K Roku TV: for $328 @ Walmart

If you want a big screen TV without the big price tag, this Cyber Monday deal from Walmart is for you. The retailer has a 58-inch Onn TV on sale for just $328. The 4K TV is powered by Roku, which is our favorite streaming platform.

Gateway 11.6" Laptop: for $199 @ Walmart Gateway 11.6" Laptop: for $199 @ Walmart

Ideal for Web-based work or for students, this ultra-slim laptop is on sale for just $199. It features a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC of storage. It also features a microSD slot so you can expand its storage beyond 64GB.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are the best adjustable dumbbells around. Even better, they're now on sale for Cyber Monday. In our review, we loved using them for everything from skull-crushers to sumo squats. Hard to find in stock, they're now $250 off.

Hulu: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month Hulu: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $6.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer. The deal expires on Monday (Nov. 29) at 11:59 p.m. PT so there's no time to lose.

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Smart TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Many also come with a voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, smart TVs start at Amazon start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains as part of the retailer's deals preview.

Hanes apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon Hanes apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Amazon is knocking up to 55% off men's, women's, and children's Hanes apparel. The sale includes hoodies, undershirts, sweatpants, and more. (You'll need to click each item to see the sale. Prices vary based on size and color).

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

Over 13 hours of battery life, more RAM, and a smaller design made the 2021 Fire HD 10 an interesting update to the 2019 model. You'll also be surprised to see USB-C now comes standard. In our review, we deemed it ideal for anyone who wants to browse the internet, read e-books, and watch video.

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. In our review, we called the Editor's Choice watch one of the most well-rounded smartwatches you can buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. (Note: If you don't see this sale price, try clicking on a different color watch).

Samsung Galaxy S21: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T has an epic Cyber Monday deal for Galaxy fans. Currently, new and existing members can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy S21 for free at AT&T. No trade-in is required; simply sign up (or maintain) an unlimited plan and purchase the phone via monthly installments and you'll get the phone for free. In our review, we called it one of the best Android phones for the price. It features a 6.2-inch FHD screen, IP68 water resistance, and a strong 9-hour battery life.

Chromebook sale: deals from $109 @ Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals from $109 @ Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals have landed at Best Buy. The retailer is offering a variety of Chromebooks on sale from $109. The sale includes popular models like the Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED Laptop on sale for $399 (its lowest price ever). The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sits at the very top of our best Chromebooks list.

Kindle Paperwhite 2021: was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

Amazon has an epic Cyber Monday deal on its just-released 2021 Kindle Paperwhite. In our review, we called the new Paperwhite the best Kindle for most people. It comes with a larger screen than its predecessor and it also supports USB-C charging. Whether you're replacing an old Kindle or purchasing your first — this is the one you want. Even if you spend the extra cash to remove the ads, you'll still be spending less than normally!

Sony Playstation Plus 12 month subscription PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to renew your PS Plus membership because that's when we see the best deals. For example, right now you can buy a full year's membership for just $39. You can even buy two cards and stack them so you won't have to worry about renewing for another 2 years.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours in our battery test. In our review, we found it offered amazing MacBook Pro-like power at a lesser cost. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want an even bigger bargain, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 ($100 off). Best Buy offers the same price.

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. Right now, they're back at $179 after hitting an all-time low price of $159.

Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2: $299 w/ free $50 gift card @ Amazon

Purchase an Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299/128GB or $399/256GB) and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card. (Use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card). In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save up to $499: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). You also get a $399 gift set for free.

TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday is almost here and Amazon is slashing the price of multiple smart TVs. These TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Many also come with a voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, smart TVs start at just $99 at Amazon. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains to be had.

TCL 40 3-Series TCL 40" Roku TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The TCL 40-inch Roku TV (3-series) isn't a 4K TV but for such a bargain-basement price that's easy to overlook. This 1080p Smart TV is ideal for a guest bedroom or kid's room. Plus, it offers our favorite streaming platform baked right in.

Insignia F30 Fire TV Edition Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $426 now $338 @ Walmart Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $426 now $338 @ Walmart

At nearly 60 inches, this Hisense R6-Series TV is one of the cheapest early Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far. We especially like this TV because it doesn't skimp on features. This 2020 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in gaming mode that reduces lag, and Roku's excellent streaming platform.

LG 43" UP7000 4K smart TV: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy LG 43" UP7000 4K smart TV: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy

Get one of LG's most affordable 4K smart TVs for less. The LG UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV gives you all of the features of webOS 6.0, along with Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode, along with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants.

Pioneer 50" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $339 @ Amazon Pioneer 50" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $339 @ Amazon

Pioneer is back! After halting TV production back in 2010, the Japanese giant is back with a new line of Amazon Fire TVs. The new TVs feature HDR10/Dolby Vision support, multi-room music capability, and DTS Virtual X Audio. The 43-inch model is also on sale for $259 ($110 off).

Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is now at its lowest price ever and one of the most affordable QLED TVs we've seen.

Insignia 55" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon Insignia 55" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 55-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable QLEDs we've ever seen and one of the best early Cyber Monday deals around.

TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice TV: This killer deal saves you $250 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market. In our review, we said this TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 50-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a 65-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL's list price is $949, but Amazon has it on sale for $699. Walmart offers the same price, as does Best Buy.

Samsung 55" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,100 now $847 @ Amazon Samsung 55" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,100 now $847 @ Amazon

This 55-inch Samsung QLED TV has been slashed by $250 by Amazon as part of its Cyber Monday deals. This television offers fantastic 4K images thanks to Samsung's Quantum Processor, Alexa support and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes this set ideal for gaming.

Samsung 65Q60A Samsung 65" Q60A QLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon

Amazon is coming out swinging with this epic Cyber Monday deal on a 65-inch Samsung QLED TV. You get a fantastic 4K picture for just $847, which is a massive $252 off. Be quick, as this sale likely won't stick around for long.

LG 48" A1 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon LG 48" A1 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

Free $100 Amazon credit: The LG A1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor, a rich 48-inch 4K OLED display, and support for AI voice assistants. This is the most affordable OLED TV we've ever seen. Even better, use coupon "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" at final checkout and you'll get a free $100 Amazon credit added to your account. Walmart is matching the $896 price, though the $100 credit sets Amazon's offer apart.

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,299 now $898 @ Walmart TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,299 now $898 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs around. In our review, we especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's now at its lowest price ever at Walmart; Amazon offered the same price, too, but at the moment the set appears to be out of stock.

Vizio MQ7 75" 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy Vizio MQ7 75" 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Yes, a massive screen at a surprising price: Best Buy has the Vizio 75-inch MQ7 4K TV on sale for $999. That's taking a healthy $300 off and one of the best early Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

Vizio OLED 55-inch Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. This TV hit an all-time low of $899 last Cyber Monday. We predict it could hit that price point again this year, but even at $999 — it's still a solid deal. The 65-inch model is also $300 off.

LG OLED48C1 LG 48" C1 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Amazon

LG's smallest C1 OLED packs in everything we love, like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos sound, HDMI 2.1, and Nvidia G-Sync. It all adds up to a great TV and a killer gaming display. It's now selling for the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy offers a similar (but a hair higher) price.

LG C1 OLED 55" LG C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $200 off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. (You can get a similar deal at Best Buy.)

Sony A9G OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy Sony A9G OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Sony A9G Master Series OLED is a gorgeous TV, featuring deep blacks, vibrant colors and a robust Android TV operating system. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and full 4K resolution, it's ready for next-gen gaming, UHD movies or anything in-between. The screen doubles as a high-end speaker, meaning that it's also an excellent music player. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now.

Sony KD75X85J 75" X85J Bundle: was $2,257 now $1,383 @ Walmart Sony KD75X85J 75" X85J Bundle: was $2,257 now $1,383 @ Walmart

Get your entire home theater setup for $874 off. This bundle includes the 75-inch Sony X85J, a Deco Home 60W 2.0 Channel Soundbar w/subwoofer, a wall mount kit, a 6-outlet surge protector, and a Tech Smart USA Premiere Movies Streaming 2020 Card for PC.

Samsung 65 The Frame Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,497 @ Newegg

The 65-inch version of Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED TV drops $500 to $1,497 at NewEgg, which also includes free shipping. You'll appreciate Samsung's Wide Viewing Angle technology for off-angle viewing, the improved picture contrast courtesy of Samsung's Dual LED backlight and the better color accuracy and shadow detail powered by the set's Quantum Processor 4K.

Sony XR-75X90J Sony 75-inch X90J: was $2,099 now $1,598 @ Amazon

The X90J is a 75-inch 4K LED TV with full-array backlighting, a 120Hz refresh rate, Google TV built-in, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay. It's $500 off now for a great big screen in this Cyber Monday deal.

LG OLED55G1 LG G1 OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV offers evo technology for consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. The 55-inch model is currently $300 off.

Samsung QN84A QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Samsung QN84A QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whopping $900 off this TV's original price, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far. Featuring a massive 75-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels.

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Best Buy Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Best Buy

Samsung's best premium 8K TV, the Samsung Neo QLED QN900A offers some of the best picture quality you can get, with some of the best features you can find. From the mini-LED QLED display to the incredible sound system and Tizen smart software, it's a choice TV, and Best Buy has it for $1,200 off.

LG C1 OLED LG 83" C1 OLED: was $5,999 now $4,996 @ Walmart

Go big for less with the 83-inch LG C1 OLED, selling now for $1,000 off the regular price. Sure, that's still a pricey 5 grand, but premium OLED displays aren't known for being cheap, especially at this giant size. Packed with features, like HDR, HDMI 2.1 and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it's a fantastic TV, now at a slightly more reasonable price.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save $399: Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). Nectar says its early Cyber Monday sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Nov. 28).

Allswell Mattress: was $279 now $211 @ Allswell Allswell Mattress: was $279 now $211 @ Allswell

25% off everything : The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress, which means it's made from both memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. Use coupon "BLACKFRIDAY" to take 25% off all mattresses and bedding After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (twin) for $211 (was $276), whereas the queen costs $292 (was $389). That's one of the least-expensive Cyber Monday deals we've ever seen on a mattress. Allswell's promotion runs through Monday (Nov. 29).

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N

Editor's Choice deal: The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. In our review, we found that it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $451 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626 (was $895). It's part of T&N's Cyber Monday discount of 30% off mattresses and 20% off everything else; that promotion ends tonight (Nov. 28).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. You can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. This deal expires tonight (Nov. 28), so act now.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress: was $1,099 now $949 @ Avocado

Save $125: Early Cyber Monday deals have kicked off at Avocado. The mattress brand is offering an excellent $125 discount on its all-natural mattresses via coupon code "SAVEBIG". The company's green mattresses are 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. After discount, you can get the twin for $974 (was $1,099) or the queen for $1,474 (was $1,599). These Cyber Monday deals are valid through December 6.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,098 now $848 @ Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,098 now $848 @ Saatva

Save $250: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After our exclusive discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,098), whereas the queen costs $1,345 (was $1,595). Discounts are applied in the cart.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its still-running sale — Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "BFSALE100" ($100 off any mattress); "BFSALE150" ($150 off $1,250); or "BFSALE200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Purple Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Purple

Save $100: Purple's new mattress is already $100 off. In our review, we found the Purple Plus suits those who prefer the comfort and support of foam, but need a breathable model to avoid overheating during sleep. Like its siblings, it comes on a 100-night trial and has a 10-year warranty. After discount, the twin is on sale for $999 (was $1,099) and the queen is on sale for $1,599 (was $1,699).

Tempur Cloud Mattress Tempur Cloud mattress: was $1,699 now $1,189 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is Tempur-Pedic's budget friendly mattress. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off through Monday (Nov. 29). After discount, the twin is $1,189.30 ($510 off), whereas the queen is $1,399 ($600 off).

Chromebooks

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $59 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book Go packs a 14-inch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal for students, this Chromebook packs a battery that's rated to last up to 18 hours. After trade-in, the laptop costs just $59. You can trade-in a tablet, laptop or phone. Even without a trade-in, you can save $100 on the Galaxy Book Bo.

Chromebook sale: deals from $109 @ Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals from $109 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some epic early Cyber Monday deals this week. The retailer is has a variety of Chromebooks on sale from $99. The sale includes popular models like the Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED Laptop on sale for $399 (its lowest price ever). The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sits at the very top of our best Chromebooks list.

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $119 @ Amazon Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $119 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping even further to $119 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best overall Chromebook you can buy. This deal has sold out at Amazon, but Best Buy has this offer while supplies last, so check out the first Chromebook to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $87 @ Walmart

Need an inexpensive laptop for basic work? Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for just $87. It runs on an Intel Celeron CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. This 11.6-inch Chromebook is great for casual usage or for kids. Not only has it earned a spot in our best Chromebooks page, but it delivers faster multitasking than you'd expect from such an inexpensive laptop.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $229 @ Walmart Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $229 @ Walmart

This detachable 2-in-1 is popular with smaller-handed users, as its 10.1-inch screen makes for a keyboard that's a little scrunched. Either way, this is the Chromebook equivalent of the Surface Go — but better — as you get both tablet and keyboard for under $250.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6": was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Chromebook 4 delivers a big 15.6-inch full HD display along with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus, it's rated for 10.5 hours of battery life and has Google Assistant built in. It's now on sale for just $199 (Walmart just ran out of this deal).

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $204 @ Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $204 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here for $85 off — that's the biggest price drop we've seen. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. You can also get the Chromebook 14 with a touchscreen for the same price, though with a lower resolution display.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: was $819 now $499 @ Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: was $819 now $499 @ Lenovo

Yes, this isn't as cheap as some of the other Chromebooks, but it's a huge discount on a very good Chromebook. Not only does it have an aluminum chassis and the speedy performance of an 2.60 GHz Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB PCIe SSD, but it's also got super-thin bezels. Think of it as the Chromebook for business class.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $329 @ Amazon ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $329 @ Amazon

Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level-up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $34.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever, which makes this Cyber Monday deal extra tempting.

Lenovo 10e Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo

Perfect for young students, the Lenovo 10e Chrome is an affordable tablet that won't break the bank. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch display, MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. Use coupon "99TABLET" at checkout to drop its price to $99, which is $20 cheaper than last week's price. The keyboard is not included. Walmart offers the same price without the coupon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

This WiFi-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet offers a bright and detailed display, a long-lasting battery and a stylus in the box. You can choose to pay more to increase its storage from 64GB to 256GB, or to bundle in Samsung's keyboard cover.

8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi/Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month at Verizon 8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi/Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month at Verizon

Save $100: Verizon is currently offering a Wi-Fi + cellular iPad mini for just $18.33 per month on a 30-month plan, which works out at $549 in total. That may look small, but it adds up to an overall savings of $100 over the standard price of $649 (a $35 activation fee, though, is tacked on). You can get another $200 back by trading in a device too. Back-ordered until January 2022.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit.

iPad Pro 11": $799 + $100 Gift Card @ Apple iPad Pro 11": $799 + $100 Gift Card @ Apple

Apple isn't offering price cuts on its gear for Cyber Monday. But you can get a gift card when purchase select items. In the case of the 11-inch iPad Pro, you get a $100 gift card with purchase — one of Apple's more generous offers. This promotion must end Monday (Nov. 29).

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for seriously impressive performance. This 12.9-inch configuration also comes with an XDR display, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera plus 128GB of storage. It's $100 off at Amazon in this Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11"/128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $499 — that's $150 off. This iPad Pro alternative offers nearly 14-hour battery life, a beautiful 120Hz display, and a lightweight design. It also comes with an S-Pen as standard, which is a seriously big advantage compared to Apple devices.

Kindle Paperwhite 2021: was $139 now $104 @ Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021: was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

Amazon has an epic Cyber Monday deal on its just-released 2021 Kindle Paperwhite. In our review, we called the new Paperwhite the best Kindle for most people. It comes with a larger screen than its predecessor and it also supports USB-C charging. Whether you're replacing an old Kindle or purchasing your first — this is the one you want. Even if you spend the extra cash to remove the ads, you'll still be spending less than normally! Amazon says you can save an extra 20% with trade-in.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. Plus, there are no special offer ads on the lock screen.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. If you need two Fire 7 Kids tablets, Amazon is selling a pair for $100 right now — essentially a two-for-one deal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD Kids tablets are great for youngsters, thanks to their combination of chunky rubber bumper, Fire for Kids software and a a no-questions-asked two-year replacement guarantee. They're available in 7, 8 and 10-inch varieties, and all are super-cheap at Amazon right now.

Laptops

HP 15z: was $479 now $299 @ HP HP 15z: was $479 now $299 @ HP

The HP 15z is a solid mid-range laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This model just fell by $30! Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This deal is taking $150 off the original price. The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,616 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,616 @ Dell

With an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, this XPS 15 config has plenty of power on tap, all clad in an attractive frame. As we found in our review, it's a high-end laptop with few compromises. Dell currently lists this laptop at $1,666, but you can use coupon "50OFF699" during checkout to drop the price by another $50 to $1,616.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): From $1,999 with $100 gift card @ Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): From $1,999 with $100 gift card @ Apple

Apple doesn't do Cyber Monday discounts, but it is offering a $100 gift card when you buy its newest 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with an M1 Pro chip. The same deal applies if you'd prefer a 16-inch MacBook Pro instead.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours in our battery test. In our review, we found it offered amazing MacBook Pro-like power at a lesser cost. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want an even bigger bargain, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 ($100 off).

Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels, and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop. In our review, we said this laptop is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $649.

HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200: was $1,109 now $849 @ HP HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200: was $1,109 now $849 @ HP

As part of HP's latest Cyber Monday flash sale, you can pick up the HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200 for a great price. This laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Dell XPS 13 9305 Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $649 @ Dell

Out of stock: The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. It's price had dropped to $649 in this killer Cyber Monday deal, though it's now listed as unavailable at Dell. We'll see if that changes on Cyber Monday itself. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $949 now $699 @ Walmart Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $949 now $699 @ Walmart

The Galaxy Book Pro is Samsung's answer to the MacBook Air. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED LCD, 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Plus, the laptop itself is very compact and comes in at around 3 pounds.

Dell Inspiron 7000: was $949 now $649 @ Best Buy Dell Inspiron 7000: was $949 now $649 @ Best Buy

This 13-inch 2-in-1 is on sale at Best Buy for a great price. With a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it's more than powerful enough to tackle your daily tasks. It can even manage a bit of light gaming. Plus, it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Dell gaming PC sale: up to $300 off @ Dell Dell gaming PC sale: up to $300 off @ Dell

Dell is starting the month with an epic sale on all gaming rigs. The PC manufacturer is taking up to $300 off select gaming rigs. The sale includes G-series laptops and Alienware laptops/desktops. After discounts, prices start at $685.

MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Pro M1 is currently $100 off, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals currently available. This configuration sports a 13.3-inch Retina display, an Apple-designed super-speedy M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. If you're in the market for a MacBook this is a deal you can't afford to miss.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Amazon Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Razer's slimmer and smaller laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13-inch, 4K 120Hz display.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $909 now $699 @ Walmart Lenovo Legion 5: was $909 now $699 @ Walmart

Want a Legion laptop but don't want to pay more than $800? Then this Lenovo Legion 5 with a 17-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8G of RAM, 2546GB of SSD space, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, is just the ticket.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Adorama MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Adorama

Save $300: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Adorama has it on sale for $2,199 — it's lowest price ever.

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

HomeRusso 24-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart HomeRusso 24-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart

With 24 preset functions, you get an air fryer, oven, microwave, food dehydrator, toaster function in one machine. The super-heated airflow goes up to 450 degrees and the total circulation ensures food is cooked quickly and evenly. Jump on this Cyber Monday air fryer deal now!

Drinkworks Drinkmaker Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

Create delicious cocktails, brews, and mixtures at just the push of a button with the Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar. Just insert a Drinkworks pod and your order will be made consistently each time. Pods are available in a wide range of classic and specialty cocktail flavors. Best Buy has taken $50 off this clever gadget.

Ooni: 20% off all pizza ovens @ Ooni Ooni: 20% off all pizza ovens @ Ooni

For Cyber Monday, treat yourself to 20% off the best outdoor pizza ovens at Ooni.com. This deal includes not just its ovens, but all of its accessories, which include pizza peels, thermometers, and more.

DeLonghi Vertuo Next: DeLonghi Vertuo Next: was $199 now $134 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $119 now $59 @ Best Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $119 now $59 @ Best Buy

Amazon had this Instant Pot offering on sale, but it appears to have gone out of stock. No matter — you can still get this entry-level Instant Pot at Best Buy. This 9-in-1 pressure cooker is a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It comes with 13 one-touch programs for quick meals and a handy sanitizer program for sterilizing bottles and utensils. It also includes a stainless steel steamer rack and sauteing pot.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you’re after a multi-functional cooker that does it all, this Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Instant Pot is an excellent deal. Not only can it air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate, but it can also make rice, yogurt and more. It comes with an air fryer lid to ensure much crisper results without using much oil and a versatile cooking pot. In addition, it has 11 one-touch programs and has plenty of accessories including baskets, lids and a steam rack. This offers great value for money.

Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven Bundle: was $613 now $499 Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven Bundle: was $613 now $499

The Gozney Roccbox is one of the best pizza ovens for its ease of use, high temperatures — up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit — and insulated design, which kept its exterior cooler than other ovens. For Cyber Monday, you can get it on sale for $499, in a limited-edition kit that includes two peels (one for launching and one for turning) and a cover. You'll be slinging 'za in no time!



Keurig K-Slim Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deals is still active., especially with the price dropping by $40.

Nespresso EN80B: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon Nespresso EN80B: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The compact Nespresso EN80B offers barista-level espresso. It can brew 1.35-ounce or 5-ounce cups of espresso. It's one of the least expensive Nespresso machines you can buy ahead of the holiday season.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine: was $199 now $157 @ Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine: was $199 now $157 @ Amazon

The Nespresso BNV220BKM Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine can brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button. It lets you brew cups of espresso (1.35 oz), double espresso (2.7 oz), gran lungo (5 oz), and coffee (7.7 oz). It includes a 40-oz. removable water tank for no hassle refilling.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is a unique appliance which can turn still water into sparkling at the push of a button. Powered by a Co2 cylinder, it can carbonate up to 60 liters of water before the cylinder needs replacing. No electricity is needed to power it and it comes with a dishwasher-safe reusable bottle as well as one Co2 cylinder.

Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $49 @ Best Buy Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer not only comes with a sizeable 8qts capacity to cook for plenty of guests at once but also a built-in touchscreen for quick control and a durable stainless steel construction. It's currently a massive $80 off at Best Buy.

Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven is a useful small kitchen appliance that can help you prepare plenty of food in a short time. It's big enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread. Plus, its 1800W of power makes it ideal for fast heating.

Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven: was $513 now $169 @ Walmart Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven: was $513 now $169 @ Walmart

Out of Stock: This microwave oven was quite the bargain, but Walmart says it's now out of stock. We're hoping to see it return on Cyber Monday. Equipped with a one-touch sensor cooking, 14 cooking presets, reheat, the Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven is so well-equipped it has a popcorn key.

Refrigerator sale: up to $1,000 off refrigerators @ Lowe's Refrigerator sale: up to $1,000 off refrigerators @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $1,000 off select refrigerators as part of its latest sale. The sale includes Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and more. After discount, sale prices start as low as $779.

Headphones

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 @ Amazon AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon have another discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods. You'll find the earbuds marked down to $114, but a $15 discount applied at checkout reduces the cost to below $100. This entry-level version of the Airpods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Note that we've seen these AirPods drop as low as $89 in the past, so this deal is just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wired Case): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer solid sound quality, active noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $69.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the buds are not only cheaper than the AirPods, but they offer extensive functionality at an unbeatable value. Plus, having Alexa at your beck and call beats Siri hands down.

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. The price of these earbuds has dropped to $159 at times, but right now, the price is $70 off the regular cost.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wireless Case): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wireless Case): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds 2 include a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. They're also at their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $160 @ Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $160 @ Amazon

This deal takes 23% off the original price, saving you $49 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

LOWEST PRICE was $279 now $199 @ Amazon LOWEST PRICE

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds deliver stellar noise cancellation along with a Transparency Mode so you get to decide how much of the outside world you want to hear. You also get a comfy fit, high-fidelity sound, sweat- and water resistance and up to 6 hours of battery life. This is the lowest price ever and a great Cyber Monday Bose deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. Offering remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled), they easily justify a full-price purchase. At $101 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

First time on sale! The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The base AirPods are on sale for $99, though it looks like they're $114 at first, you just need to make sure you check off the $15 savings at checkout. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Keep in mind they hit $89 a few days ago and will likely hit that price again in the coming days.

JBL Tune 120TWS: was $120 now $59 @ Amazon JBL Tune 120TWS: was $120 now $59 @ Amazon

This deal takes a whole 50% off the original price. JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds we've tested. Their relatively huge 12mm drivers can pump out some of the best sound you'll hear and their active noise cancellation is equally impressive. Credit is also due to the Jabra Sound+ app, which is packed with personalization features. Amazon offers the same price.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Sony's completely wireless earbuds got a beautiful redesign in their most recent update, without losing any of what makes them great. The new Sony V1 audio processor improved sound clarity while keeping quality, and battery life and noise cancelation are still stellar.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $299 now $172 at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $299 now $172 at Amazon

With excellent active noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and a rather neat design, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are well worth your time. And with $127 off their original price, they are a bit of a bargain.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $152 @ Amazon

This deal takes 24% off the original price, saving you $47. The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a 9-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water-resistance and a comfortable yet stylish design.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

In this Amazon sale, you can get $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in the black, white and red colorway. The Beats have a battery life of up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these headphones, so now is a good time to buy.

New Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy New Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

If the above Amazon deal runs out, Best Buy's also got a (slightly smaller) discount on the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. It also sports active noise canceling, a transparency mode, spatial audio support and 24-hours of battery life via the charging case. And they're sweat and water-resistant for working out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Woot

This deal takes a whole 33% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

JBL Tune 120TWS: was $120 now $59 @ Amazon JBL Tune 120TWS: was $120 now $59 @ Amazon

This deal takes 50% off the original price. JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal brings Apple's latest earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen, thanks to an initial $10 discount coupled with another $20 in savings at checkout. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).

Gaming

Sony Playstation Plus 12 month subscription PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to renew your PS Plus membership because that's when we see the best deals. For example, right now you can buy a full year's membership for just $39. You can even buy two cards and stack them so you won't have to worry about renewing for another 2 years.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $54 @ Amazon Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $54 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Ring Fit Adventure is now on sale at Amazon. The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular Switch accessory.

Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon

Purchase an Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299/128GB or $399/256GB) and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card. (Use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card). In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Best Buy Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Best Buy

Free Switch Online membership: Switch deals are very rare, so we're big fans of this bundle. It includes the Editor's Choice Switch console, a free download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a free 3-month Switch Online membership. In our review, we called the Switch a fantastic console for all kinds of gamers and Mario Kart 8 is the perfect game for just about anyone.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Meet the Nintendo Switch Lite. Hardware-wise, the handheld is the same as the regular Nintendo Switch. However, this model can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't connect to the television. There are currently no Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals on this popular handheld, but we might see a small discount or bundle deal on the day itself.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: was $59 now $34 @ Best Buy

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is a good wireless gaming mouse for the price. For those getting started out in PC gaming or esports, it brings wireless gaming precision to the sub-$100 category. Per our review, it's not the best wireless gaming mouse around, but can be sufficient for the right buyer.



Blue Yeti Blue Yeti USB Mic: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti is our favorite mic for everything from podcasting to recording. It features four pickup patterns, which produce clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. The unique design allows you to pivot and position the mic to optimize recording.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $52 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $52 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. If you take gaming on the Switch seriously this pad is an essential accessory.

Marvel's Avengers Marvel's Avengers: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Marvel's Avengers has dropped to just $14 at Amazon. Now is the perfect time to buy as the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC is dropping on November 30 as a free download. This sale is on the PS4 version but comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $25 @ Walmart Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $25 @ Walmart

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings together the entire Mass Effect trilogy in one essential package. Create your own Commander Shepard and save the galaxy across three critically acclaimed titles. This PS4 edition plays best on PS5 as well.

The Last of Us Part II: was $39 now $19 @ Walmart The Last of Us Part II: was $39 now $19 @ Walmart

Return to the harsh and unforgiving world of The Last of Us in this sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. As Ellie, you'll seek revenge against those who have wronged you in a brutal story of revenge.

Carnival Games: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon Carnival Games: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Bring all the fun of the fair to your Nintendo Switch in the latest entry in the Carnival Games series. Offering 20 different games to play, as well as the chance to dress up your avatar with items unlocked using prize items, this mini game collection is a complete hoot.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital Code): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital Code): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon is offering a digital code of the game for just $39. The physical version dropped to $26 earlier last week but quickly sold out, but this is still a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Just Dance 2022 Just Dance 2022: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Just Dance is back for another year to get the party started in style. Work up a sweat dancing along to 40 hit tracks including tunes from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and The Weekend.

Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Control Ultimate Edition bundles together the base game with its two DLC expansions, "The Foundation" and "AWE", for the complete Control experience. Play as a superpowered heroine on a mission to uncover the secrets of The Old House and her connection to the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control.



Microsoft Flight Simulator: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon Microsoft Flight Simulator: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

Take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X. Pilot a range of aircraft from single-engine planes to commercial jets and explore more than two million real-world locations.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Become a medieval Viking and conquer all of England in the massive open-world RPG. With hundreds of hours of content in the base game alone you'll probably still be playing this one by Cyber Monday 2022.

Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

As freedom fighter Dani Rojas you must lead a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate the island of Yara from the oppression of ruthless dictator Anton Castillo. Far Cry 6 is another bombastic instalment in the beloved series and it's currently $20 off at Amazon.

PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon

The official Sony DualSense Charging Dock is still pretty hard to buy for regular retail price, but third-party alternatives are readily available. This option from HeyStop is a great pick. It offers dual controller charging ports and can fully juice your ps5 pad within 3 hours.

WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $141 @ Amazon WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $141 @ Amazon

If you want to increase your PS5's internal storage, then the WD_Black SN850 SSD is the perfect drive for you. It hits all of Sony's required technical benchmarks and this model comes with a recommended heatsink preinstalled. The 500GB model is currently $52 off at Amazon, and while that's not been the lowest price in recent weeks, it's awfully close.

Wearables

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon Amazon Halo: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service).

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. In our review, we called the Editor's Choice watch one of the most well-rounded smartwatches you can buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This is a great early Cyber Monday deal, though we have spotted the watch for $219 at various points this weekend.

Fitbit sales: up to 40% off @ Amazon Fitbit sales: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off select Fitbit trackers and smartwatches. For instance, you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 for $119 ($60 off). The midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

As Samsung's fitness-first smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is excellent for Android phone owners who enjoy a wide range of activities. It's slim and sleek-looking, making it an awesome fashion statement, too.