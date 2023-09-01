Best Buy Labor Day sale 2023 — 40 deals I recommend

The holiday weekend is here and Best Buy is kicking things off with a massive Labor Day sale. The four-day sale is offering sitewide discounts on our favorite OLED TVs, Apple devices, laptops, and appliances.

Best Buy is one of my go-to retailers for deals. Major purchases I've made from the retailer include my iPad mini, smart TV, and iMac. However, like any retailer their deals aren't always bulletproof. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to find the best bargains for our readers, and below I'm rounding up the best Labor Day sales in Best Buy's holiday sale.

Currently, Best Buy has smart TVs from $64 and MacBooks from $899. I like this sale because unlike Amazon, which is offering the same discounts, Best Buy's sale includes a free Echo Pop Smart Speaker ($39 value). Meanwhile, Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $899. This is easily one my favorite deals of the year, as it offers tremendous value for any cash-strapped Mac users. Again, it's a price only Best Buy is offering right now.

Remember, Best Buy recently updated its My Best Buy membership tiers. If you're not a member, the free tier scores you free shipping and is a no-brainer to join if you're going to make a purchase. Also, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes as these could save you even more money.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy Labor Day sale — top deals

Editor's Choice

Back to school sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Need to do some last-minute back to school shopping? The Best Buy Labor Day Sale is offering numerous deals for students of all ages. After discount, laptops start from $169, headphones from $69, and small dorm room friendly appliances from $79.

Fire TV with Echo Pop: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has Amazon Fire TVs on sale for as low as $64. Even better, every TV comes with a free Echo Pop smart speaker ($39 value). The sale includes small 1080p sets as well as 4K 65-inch and 75-inch TVs. Meanwhile, the Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker that lets you set timers, control other smart home devices, and more. This is the best sale we've seen on Fire TVs all year.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Gaming

Switch games: buy 2, get 1 free @ Best Buy

Members only! My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members can get a free Nintendo Switch game when they purchase two. The lists includes Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Red Dead Redemption, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Quake, and more. Click on "Build My Package" to see all eligible games.

Price check: buy 1, get 1 free @ Amazon

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $84 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Price check: $84 @ Samsung | $84 @ Amazon

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $104 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.

Price check: $103 @ Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

TVs

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $269 @ Amazon

Hisense 55" U6HF 4K TV: was $429 now $369 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $378 @ Amazon

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever. Note: Unlike the Plus Series, the Select Series doesn't include a QLED panel.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $569 @ Amazon

Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus 4K TV is one of the best TV values you'll find. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. These TVs are a Best Buy exclusive.

TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. The 85-inch model is a whopping $500 off today.

Price check: $898 @ Amazon

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate four HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a newer C3 model which replaces the C2, but performance is similar and the C2 is the better value if you find it in stock. Note that Amazon and Walmart have it for $3 less.

Price check: $1,196 @ Walmart | $1,196 @ Amazon

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the company's cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which optimizes the PS5's settings to take full advantage of the TV's capabilities. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superb picture quality, a robust audio system, and intuitive Google TV smart interface.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,496 @ Amazon

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

With excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these wireless earbuds are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Price check: $159 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Price check: $279 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Price check: $278 @ Amazon

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629 now $399 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, Web-based tasks, and streaming.

MSI Cyborg 15 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the MSI Cyborg 15 one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i5-12450H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of RAM. You might not be able to crank the settings all the way up on the latest games, but if you play at medium and high settings at 1080p, you're going to have an enjoyable gaming experience. We also found the machine was great for everyday productivity.

HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy

Casual gamers on a strict budget will want to check out the HP Omen 16. It has a clean design, trim bezels, and a respectable spec sheet for the price. You get a 16.1-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios Neo w/ RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Core i5-13500HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It also has two PCIe M.2 slots, which leaves one slot available for future upgradeability.

MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Best Buy

Members only! If you're a My Best Buy Plus member ($49/year), you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249. (Note: Amazon and B&H Photo offer the same price with no membership required). Apple's new premier laptop is the most powerful Mac laptop we've tested. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 review, we said its 16-inch mini-LED display is one of the best laptop displays we've tested. If you own an older Intel-powered MacBook Pro and need a new mobile powerhouse, this is the Mac you want. It features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 x 2234), M2 Pro 12-core CPU (w/ 19-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $2,249 @ B&H Photo | $2,249 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $150 off at Best Buy, dropping it to just $1,299. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find a Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It also packs a 16-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike as we rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy. Note that it sold for $999 last month, but today's config packs a notably better CPU and GPU.

Phones

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Motorola Razr+ review , we called the Motorola Razr+ "the best designed clamshell foldable to date." This phone features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD 165 Hz inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and 256GB storage. The 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) and 32MP (f/2.4) cameras are great for selfies and content creation. Note: this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members via invitation.

Price check: $899 @ Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best mobile for anyone looking for a phone and tablet combo. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable. It features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

Price check: $1,000 trade-in credit @ Samsung | $1,799 @ Amazon