Huge Best Buy weekend sale is live — 25 deals I’d shop from $19 on Father’s Day gifts, OLED TVs, appliances and more

The weekend is finally here, so now’s the time to shop! Right now Best Buy’s sale section is packed with discounts on everything from OLED TVs to appliances. Plus, don’t forget Father’s Day — if you need a gift in a hurry, you can opt for in-store pickup.

Right now you can save up to $300 on select Traeger grills. This includes one of the best grills we’ve tested, the Traeger Woodridge Pro on sale for $999 at Best Buy ($150 off.)

Or, if you’d like to keep an eye on your activity this summer, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off select Garmin watches. And there’s up to $100 off select Apple Watch models too.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes, and check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $8 at Amazon.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,149 now $999 at Best Buy This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.

TVs

TCL Q7 75" 4K TV: was $1,099 now $599 at Best Buy The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Smartwatches

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 at Best Buy The latest Forerunner is our new top pick for the best Garmin watch. In our Garmin Forerunner 265 review, we called it "a huge improvement" over the previous model. This iteration of the watch brings a gorgeous AMOLED display with a higher resolution, plus Garmin's Training Readiness Score feature. You also get accurate GPS and lots of advanced training metrics at a glance.

Tablets

Apple iPad Air 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Asus ROG Strix G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,999 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a fantastic laptop packing a Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an RTX 4070 GPU and a 16-inch QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. We also like that it has Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

Home appliances

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $749 now $599 at Best Buy If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.

Audio

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.