Huge Best Buy weekend sale is live — 25 deals I’d shop from $19 on Father’s Day gifts, OLED TVs, appliances and more
These are the Best Buy deals you need to add to your cart this weekend
The weekend is finally here, so now’s the time to shop! Right now Best Buy’s sale section is packed with discounts on everything from OLED TVs to appliances. Plus, don’t forget Father’s Day — if you need a gift in a hurry, you can opt for in-store pickup.
Right now you can save up to $300 on select Traeger grills. This includes one of the best grills we’ve tested, the Traeger Woodridge Pro on sale for $999 at Best Buy ($150 off.)
Or, if you’d like to keep an eye on your activity this summer, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off select Garmin watches. And there’s up to $100 off select Apple Watch models too.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes, and check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $8 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Nintendo Switch 2: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Appliance sale: deals from $59
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $99
- Garmin watches: up to $200 off
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $299
- Dyson Cool Gen1 TP10 Air Purifier: was $429 now $299
- Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- LG 77" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999
- Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,999
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.
Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.
Garmin watches: up to $200 off @ Best Buy
Some of the best Garmin watches are on sale with up to $200 off at Best Buy.
Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness feel luxurious, so Mom will definitely be blown away.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.
TVs
The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review called this "a great Mini-LED TV at a bargain price." Now that it's on sale for this discount, it's a steal. It looks slick both in picture quality and design, and has plenty of useful features on board. On the downside, we found some issues with sound performance and glare, but those flaws are easier to forgive now that the TV's price has dropped.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck."
Price check: $1,497 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
Price check: $1,996 @ Amazon
Smartwatches
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now on sale. This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 hands-on review for the full lowdown.
If you're in the market for an incredible smartwatch, getting the Apple Watch Series 10 with a $100 discount is a great deal. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this watch listed for, so it's a great time to take one home. In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we said that "overall, the Series 10 is the sweet spot for a flagship."
The latest Forerunner is our new top pick for the best Garmin watch. In our Garmin Forerunner 265 review, we called it "a huge improvement" over the previous model. This iteration of the watch brings a gorgeous AMOLED display with a higher resolution, plus Garmin's Training Readiness Score feature. You also get accurate GPS and lots of advanced training metrics at a glance.
Tablets
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.
Laptops
Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a fantastic laptop packing a Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an RTX 4070 GPU and a 16-inch QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. We also like that it has Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.
Home appliances
When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is an impressive $130 off.
As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.
If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.
Audio
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.