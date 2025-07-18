Best Buy back to school sale live from $19 — 21 deals I’d add to my cart on laptops, TVs, appliances, Switch games and more
Best Buy’s weekend sale has a ton of must-haves for back to school
The weekend is here, and to celebrate, Best Buy’s sale section is packed with back-to-school deals. Whether you’re a student or not, there are a ton of awesome savings you can take advantage of right now.
For starters, you can get the MacBook Air 13” (M2/256GB) for $699 at Best Buy. While it’s no longer the latest model, this is a stellar price for a very capable laptop that will last you years.
Plus, the LG 48-inch C4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $899 at Best Buy ($200 off.) This is the same price Best Buy is charging for the 42-inch model right now, so it’s almost like you’re getting a size upgrade for free.
My favorite Best Buy deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes and check out the Yeti deals I’d buy from $15 at Amazon.
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
TVs
Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series. Just note the newer LG C5 OLED is now available.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Computing
Now $300 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 256GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is out now.
This is the one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
Gaming
Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.
MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.
The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Audio
Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They got a 4-star rating in our Jlab Go Air Pop review for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.
Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested, and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. These active noise canceling headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life.
The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved these in our AirPods 4 review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for active noise canceling, you'll want the more expensive pair.
Home appliances
Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of the best air fryers we've tested. In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.
The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.
This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $130, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games.
