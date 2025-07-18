Best Buy back to school sale live from $19 — 21 deals I’d add to my cart on laptops, TVs, appliances, Switch games and more

The weekend is here, and to celebrate, Best Buy’s sale section is packed with back-to-school deals. Whether you’re a student or not, there are a ton of awesome savings you can take advantage of right now.

For starters, you can get the MacBook Air 13” (M2/256GB) for $699 at Best Buy. While it’s no longer the latest model, this is a stellar price for a very capable laptop that will last you years.

Plus, the LG 48-inch C4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $899 at Best Buy ($200 off.) This is the same price Best Buy is charging for the 42-inch model right now, so it’s almost like you’re getting a size upgrade for free.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

TVs

Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 at Best Buy Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $449 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

Computing

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy Now $300 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 256GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is out now.

Gaming

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $44 at Best Buy Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.

MLB The Show 25: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $749 now $599 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Audio

Anker Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $48 at Best Buy Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested, and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. These active noise canceling headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved these in our AirPods 4 review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for active noise canceling, you'll want the more expensive pair.

Home appliances

Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $159 at Best Buy Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of the best air fryers we've tested. In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.