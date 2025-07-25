Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $19 — 21 back-to-school deals I’d shop on laptops, appliances, TVs, video games and more

Back-to-school shopping season is here! If you’re still securing the items you need to head back to school or college, check out these awesome deals in Best Buy’s weekend sale.

If you need a new laptop, stop searching — our choice for the best laptop on the market is on sale for its lowest price ever. Right now you can get the MacBook Air 13” (M4/256GB) for $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) Laptop deals don’t get much better than this! Not only does this model deliver incredibly good performance and battery life, it’s a laptop that’ll last you for years.

If you need to furnish your dorm room with appliances, you can grab appliance deals from $59 at Best Buy right now. Or, if you want a new TV to stay caught up on your favorite shows, you can shop TV deals from $69.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy Save big on the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage. This is a powerhouse phone that features an exceptional quadruple camera system, long battery life, Galaxy AI features, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display that's perfect for watching videos and playing games. Best of all, it's for an unlocked model that you can activate on any carrier.

TVs

Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 at Best Buy Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck."

Laptops

Save $350 Lenovo Yoga 7: was $949 now $599 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7 converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. That should be more than enough power for multitasking and the 16-inch screen will make it a great option for your Netflix binges.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is out now.

Dell Plus 2: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, the Dell Plus 2 is compact and light enough to tote around campus. Despite its affordable price, it also comes with a respectable spec sheet that includes a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Audio

Anker Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $48 at Best Buy Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested, and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. These active noise canceling headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

Home appliances

Gaming

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $44 at Best Buy Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.