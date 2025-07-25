Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $19 — 21 back-to-school deals I’d shop on laptops, appliances, TVs, video games and more
Here’s the Best Buy back to school deals I’d shop this weekend
Back-to-school shopping season is here! If you’re still securing the items you need to head back to school or college, check out these awesome deals in Best Buy’s weekend sale.
If you need a new laptop, stop searching — our choice for the best laptop on the market is on sale for its lowest price ever. Right now you can get the MacBook Air 13” (M4/256GB) for $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) Laptop deals don’t get much better than this! Not only does this model deliver incredibly good performance and battery life, it’s a laptop that’ll last you for years.
If you need to furnish your dorm room with appliances, you can grab appliance deals from $59 at Best Buy right now. Or, if you want a new TV to stay caught up on your favorite shows, you can shop TV deals from $69.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes coverage and check out the New Balance deals I’d buy from $13 in Amazon’s sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Nintendo Switch 2: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Jlab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds: was $29 now $19
- Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $45
- Appliance sale: deals from $59
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Ninja Specialty Single-Serve Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99
- Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179
- JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $379 now $249
- Lenovo Yoga 7 16" Laptop: was $949 now $599
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
Save big on the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage. This is a powerhouse phone that features an exceptional quadruple camera system, long battery life, Galaxy AI features, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display that's perfect for watching videos and playing games. Best of all, it's for an unlocked model that you can activate on any carrier.
TVs
Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The 55-inch Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $799, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck."
Laptops
The Lenovo Yoga 7 converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. That should be more than enough power for multitasking and the 16-inch screen will make it a great option for your Netflix binges.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M4 is out now.
Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, the Dell Plus 2 is compact and light enough to tote around campus. Despite its affordable price, it also comes with a respectable spec sheet that includes a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.
This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find a Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There's also a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Audio
Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They got a 4-star rating in our Jlab Go Air Pop review for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.
Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested, and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. These active noise canceling headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life.
Yes, there's a newer model of these headphones, but we called the original OpenRun Pro the ultimate bone conduction headphones for athletes thanks to their competitive sound, barely-there feel, and amazing 10 hours of battery life. They earned a near-perfect score in our Shokz OpenRun Pro review.
The Xtreme 4 is the GOAT of portable speakers. In our JBL Xtreme 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker offers excellent bass, party mode, and a terrific design. Its IP67 rating also helps protect it against water or dust. At 4.6 pounds it's not something you'll want to carry all day, but its performance is unrivaled.
Home appliances
This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Glacier Blue colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!
This is a great deal on one of the best air fryers we've tested! In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.
Gaming
Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to 5 different profiles to switch between.
MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.