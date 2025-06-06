Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $12 — 25 deals I’d add to my cart on Father’s Day gifts, grills, OLED TVs, Switch games and more
Best Buy is dropping deals from $12 this weekend
After a long week, it’s time to kick back and relax with some awesome Best Buy deals. Right now Best Buy’s top deals section is packed with awesome savings on everything from Apple gear to Father’s Day gifts.
Right now Best Buy’s Apple shopping event has the best Apple deals around. For starters, you can get our choice for the best laptop, the MacBook Air 13” (M4/256GB) on sale for $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) And the new iPad 11” (Wi-Fi/128GB) is on sale for $299 at Best Buy ($50 off.)
Plus, in case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 has launched at Best Buy. Now’s the time to shop Nintendo Switch 2 games, accessories, Amiibo and everything else. And make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch 2 restocks guide to score a console.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes, and see the Adidas deals I’d buy from $10 at Amazon.
My favorite deals
Best Buy will not be taking online Nintendo Switch 2 orders during launch week. However, you can check stock in your local store, as well as score accessories, games and more online right now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.
Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Grills and accessories sale: deals from $12 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories starting from $12. The sale includes big brands like Traeger, Weber and Pit Boss as well as others.
The Ember Smart Mug is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. The Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and made of premium ceramic.
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features.
This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.
TVs
This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
Tablets
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.
Laptops
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Boasting all the power a creative needs to create, edit, and store projects, this MSI Creator 16 AI Studio is worth checking out now that it's on sale. You get an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. We also like its 16-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) 165Hz display.
Home appliances
If you like coffee and want to save money by making it at home, this Bella Pro coffee maker at $29 is a must-buy deal. You're getting $30 off the regular price for a coffee maker that can make 12 cups, enough for a small party.
The Ember Smart Mug is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. The Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and made of premium ceramic.
The Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer is now on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.
Audio
Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
