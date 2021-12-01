AirPods 3 just crashed toall-time low price in this Amazon Cyber Week deal

Cyber Monday deals have now transitioned into Cyber Week sales, which means there's still plenty of savings on great headphones, especially when it comes to Apple's audio products. So if you want to score a pair of Apple's wireless earbuds on an epic discount, look no further.

Right now, the Apple AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 at Amazon. That saves you $30 off the original price. And although the listing indicates a $169 price, you can actually save an additional $20 at checkout, bringing this pair of earbuds down to the lowest price we've seen. Be sure to act fast, though, as AirPods Cyber Monday deals sell out fast.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal brings Apple's latest earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). Save an additional $20 at checkout.

The Apple AirPods 3 are one of the best wireless earbuds available make for an optimal choice for those who seek a pair of high-quality headphones with a comfortable build without breaking the bank.

In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we loved the spatial audio support, Adaptive EQ and an improved ergonomic design. However, unlike the AirPods Pro, the 3rd gen AirPods don't have Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode. Nevertheless, the AirPods 3 still deliver a solid audio performance, thanks to the new upgraded features.

While the AirPods 3 are great for everyday use, these earbuds really shine when it comes to working out. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features are bound to come in handy while running or in the gym.

And thanks to Apple's H1 chip, integration with your other Apple devices is easier than ever. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last you around 6 hours on a single charge, a major improvement compared to the 2nd-gen AirPods. And if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 30 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods deals you're likely to see around this time of the year, so we recommend acting fast before this offer ends. In the meantime, check out our Cyber Monday live blog to view more deals that are active as you're reading this.