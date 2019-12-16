Act fast: The new Nintendo Switch is just $269 on Amazon now

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic game console: you can use it on mobile or docked mode with your TV, and it's the only place to play some of the world’s most popular games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It would make an excellent Christmas gift for the gamer in your life. Currently, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch on sale for $269. via coupon code "D3E2CDJ6GB6S". Even better, it comes with a $30 Amazon credit. (Update: The Switch is now out of stock, but there's a chance Amazon may replenish stock). That's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this season.

The latest Nintendo console contains some of this generation’s best games, and the improved battery pack means you can play them for longer than ever before.View Deal

This newest version of the Switch ( code name HAC-001(-01) rather than the original HAC-001) has a much larger battery, meaning you can make the most of the portable play mode.

In addition to playing the Switch in handheld mode, you can also stand it up to play in tabletop mode, or insert it into the included dock to play your games at the maximum quality on your TV or monitor.

The two included controllers, known as Joy-Cons, can be used as two mini-controllers by two people for instant multiplayer, and you can pair up to eight total controllers for massive party games if you buy more or your friends bring their own Joy-Cons.

Although this isn't a huge discount, the Nintendo Switch doesn't see a lot of discounts, so we would jump on this deal before it's gone.