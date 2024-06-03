Computex 2024 LIVE — Asus ROG Ally X, AMD's next gen chips and more

Computex 2024 is here, and this year is set to be a huge one for the future of computing! So you know we had to get out to Taipei to cover every big announcement and go hands-on with the most exciting laptops, gaming handhelds, monitors, Wi-Fi 7 routers, and much more.

With the AI revolution kicking off at Microsoft Build with the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, we're starting to see more chips that will build on the Copilot+ PC movement to finally defeat the MacBook's dominance in performance and power efficiency.

And on top of that, we're reaching the sophomore year of Windows gaming handhelds, and we anticipate the Asus ROG Ally X will be at the front of a ton of exciting product drops in this category.

So keep this page bookmarked, as we will providing 24-hour coverage of everything happening right here.