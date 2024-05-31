Acer's new Wave 7 mesh router offers Wi-Fi 7 speeds and a massive range

Computex 2024 isn't even here yet, but Acer is already kicking things off with many announcements. The company's new Wave 7 router is garnering lots of attention, as it promises to offer a good mix of the fastest possible Wi-Fi 7 speeds and a high range. The company also announced the speedy new Predator Connect W6x gaming router with Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Mesh 7 router

The Acer Mesh 7 is definitely the most exciting new router, as it uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology. It supports the traditional 2.4 and 5GHz options, with an optional 6GHz version available.

Other notable features include Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS) software and the Intel Killer Prioritization Engine, which lets you ensure that the devices that need the most bandwidth get it. Acer says its Mesh 7 router is capable of speeds up to 6400 Mbps with exceptional reliability and low latency. It also has three Gigabit Ethernet ports with switchable WAN/LAN capability for flexible network configuration.

"We are excited to expand our wireless router offerings with new options that cater to a wide range of gamers, families, and home-based professionals," said Wayne Ma, General Manager, Connectivity, Acer Inc.

The Acer Wave 7 will launch in North America in Q2. Acer didn't announce pricing for the region, but it did say that it would be released in EMEA in July starting at €119 (1 pack), €199 (2 pack), and €299 (3 pack). Because it's a mesh router, you can purchase different quantities depending on the size of your space.

Predator Connect W6x router

(Image credit: Acer)

While the Predator Connect W6x may not have Wi-Fi 7, it has many speed and performance features designed for gamers. It offers speeds up to 6000 Mbps, which isn't far off from the Wi-Fi 7 model.

It has a powerful quad-core processor, 1 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 MB of ROM, so it has the specs to deliver plenty of performance. Acer says it prioritizes near-zero packet loss for uninterrupted gameplay. It supports the new Predator Connect utility app that lets gamers control their network from anywhere.

For ports, there are four Gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN connectivity and a single 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for WAN connectivity.

The gaming router will launch in North America in Q2 and in EMEA in July, and its price will start at €129.