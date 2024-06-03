Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop jumps on the AI PC train with new AMD chip

In the race to integrate AI into everything, it doesn’t matter if you just released a fabulous laptop mere months ago. At Computex 2024, Asus just announced an updated version of the recently released ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops.

Functionally, the newer versions feature nearly identical in specs to the earlier 2024 versions. They both have the updated OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2.5k resolution.

Both versions Also have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, and the same RAM and SSD configurations respectively. But there is one big difference — this new G16 will come with a new AMD Ryzen AI 300 NPU chip. This chip is designed to boost performance and go big on AI with 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Combined with the RTX 4070 card, that goes up to around 321 TOPS.

Microsoft claimed a Copilot+ PC must have at least 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a processor or System on Chip that can incorporate Neural Processing Units (NPUs) with at a minimum 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It's fair to say this smashes that requirement and then some.

In terms of how this is used, the G16 AI will come with the usual AI tools: web content summarization, image generation, code reading and debugging. On the gaming front, AI appears to be helping with resolution and frame generation with Nvidia's DLSS tech.

Another slight difference between the G14 and G16 (2024) versions and the new AI variants is that the newer will feature WiFi 7, while the slightly older laptops are running WiFi 6e. Released in January of this year, WiFi 7 introduced 320MHz channels, but we are at the beginning of this journey, as it seems like the G16 will only hit 160MHz but does have a peak speed of 2.88 GBps.

All-in-all, this is a simple refresh to what we already called the MacBook Pro of Windows laptops — complete with the AI performance boost that we all expected from every laptop announcement at Computex!

