Asus ProArt fully embraces AI creativity with three Copilot+ PCs — including a potential Surface Pro 11 killer

Microsoft better watch its back

Asus ProArt laptops
Asus just dropped a new line of ProArt laptops at Computex 2024 — armed to the teeth with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Snapdragon X Elite chipsets to become full blown Copilot+ PCs. The AI computing era has truly started here at Computex 2024, and the P16, PX13 and PZ13 are leading the creativity charge.

Why do I say that? Well beyond the key AI horsepower mentioned above, it comes down to three key things: OLED, a ton of I/O and the software to help guide your imagination. Let’s get into them.

Specs

SpecAsus ProArt PZ13Asus ProArt PX13Asus ProArt P16
Display13.3-inch 3K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio13.3-inch 3K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio16-inch 4K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon X EliteAMD Ryzen AI 300 seriesAMD Ryzen AI 300 Series
GPUIntegrated graphicsIntegrated graphicsUp to RTX 4070
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5XUp to 32GB LPDDR5XUp to 64GB LPDDR5X
SSDUp to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSDUp to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Ports2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x SD card reader1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x Audio Jack, 1x MicroSD, 1x HDMI 2.11x USB 4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x Audio Jack, 1x SD card slot, 1x HDMI 2.1
Battery70Wh73Wh90Wh

Creative on-the-go

Asus ProArt laptops
Let’s start with the similarities across all of these new ProArt systems. First, they’re all military-grade tested for durability. Second, they all come with over 40 TOPS of NPU performance for turboboosting that AI performance. And third, they come with a ton of free software to get creating — including a 6-month free subscription to CapCut and three months of Adobe Creative Suite.

I’ll leave the PZ13 for later on, but the PX13 and P16 are more similar in nature — both packing gorgeous Lumina OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the latest AMD Strix Point CPUs for 50 TOPS performance, and the helpful DialPad built into the touchpad. The 16-inch comes with the extra boost of dedicated graphics with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and let’s not forget the beefy 90Wh battery that should keep it going for a good few hours.

Oh, and did I mention all of these come armed with WiFi 7 for super fast network speeds? That future-proofs it for all the new routers we’re starting to see at Computex.

Watch out, Microsoft!

Out of the three being announced, the PZ13 is the one that has caught my eye. No doubt you’ll be getting a full hands-on impressions from me very soon on the showfloor, but to sum up why, it’s because it well and truly puts Microsoft’s Surface Pro 11 on blast.

SpecAsus ProArt PZ13Surface Pro 11
Display13.3-inch 3K OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio13-inch OLED, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2800 x 1920 pixels
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon X EliteUp to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5XUp to 32GB LPDDR5X
SSDUp to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Ports2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x SD card reader2x USB 4.0 Type-C
Camera5MP IR webcam, 13MP rear cameraQHD IR webcam
Battery70Wh53Wh

They’re both priced the same, and for that, you may be sacrificing some of that display height, but you’re getting a bigger battery, the inclusion of an all-important SD card reader, a Pantone-validated OLED display and a rear camera (though that last one is a bit up in the air in terms of how important it is.

Which one is your favorite? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! And as always, keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for all the breaking news from Computex.

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.