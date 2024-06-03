Forget ROG Zephyrus — Asus just dropped new TUF Gaming A14 and A16 AI gaming laptops
Don’t want to break the bank with ROG? Go TUF instead
As you have seen, Computex 2024 has been full of Copilot+ PC announcements. Companies have been quick to jump over to Snapdragon X Elite or AMD Ryzen AI 300 chipsets to turbo-boost AI performance and get to that 40+ trillion operations per second (TOPS) benchmark for running models locally.
Most interesting for me has been seeing how gaming laptops have adapted to this change, and while Asus is bumping the ROG Zephyrus G16 to this standard, I’m actually far more excited about the TUF Gaming A14 and A16 getting the same treatment for a more affordable price.
Not only that, but a bunch of additional premium goodies the new ROG Zephyrus lineup have received are also coming to the TUF-ies too. Let’s take a look.
Specs
|Spec
|Asus TUF Gaming A16
|Asus TUF Gaming A14
|Display
|16-inch 2.5k IPS, 165Hz, 400 nits
|14-inch 2.5k IPS, 165Hz, 400 nits
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 300 AI Series
|AMD Ryzen 300 AI Series
|GPU
|Up to RTX 4070
|Up to RTX 4070
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
|Ports
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Asus Slim Power Jack, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Combo audio jack
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Asus Slim Power Jack, HDMI 2.1, USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Combo audio jack, microSD card slot
|Battery
|90Wh
|73Wh
Everything but the OLED
The chief improvement you’ll spot here is the bump to AMD Ryzen 300 AI chipsets — packed with an NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance. Combine that with a GPU configuration up to the RTX 4070, and that’s 371 TOPS. Translation: any AI-assisted workloads like image generation or using built-in local models is going to fly, alongside AI gaming tech like DLSS 3.5.
But it’s the small adjustments that Asus has made in learning from the new Zephyrus laptops to not only make these good lookers with a design infused with aluminum, but in the ergonomics too. The touchpad is now glass, complete with a refreshed keyboard with 1.7mm of travel, and a full-width vent is supported by cooling technology you find in the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16.
Put simply, these aren’t just powerhouses, they are user-friendly powerhouses — armed to the teeth with the latest tech (and up to 110W max TGP for maximizing smoothness on that 165Hz display), and with nice tweaks to make it a great all-round laptop.
Outlook
So sure, you’re missing out on that sleek aluminum design that has elevated the ROG…zephyrī (I guess that’s the plural) to MacBook Pro levels of premium aesthetics. But come on now — on paper, the TUF Gaming lineup is going hard on that price-to-performance ratio while paying attention to the design and ergonomics.
Of course, we’ll know more for certain once we get hands-on time with these machines, but color me hyped for these to be two of the best gaming laptops announced at Computex 2024!
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.