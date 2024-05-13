Asus ROG Ally X leak reveals $799 price, 1TB of storage and more details
First specs emerge for Asus' revamped ROG Ally
Many consider the Asus ROG Ally to be the first true Steam Deck competitor, and last week Asus revealed its successor: the ROG Ally X. While the company has remained tight-lipped on the upcoming handheld ahead of its full reveal on June 2, some new rumors about the ROG Ally X's specs just surfaced, including its $799 price point and 1TB of SSD storage.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this week, tipster MysteryLupin claimed the ROG Ally X, with its price tag of $799, will cost $100 more than the existing version. Given that the screen and APU are expected to be identical, that's a relatively steep price hike. Previously Asus confirmed the ROG Ally X will feature a battery that's at least 40% and upgraded memory options, though exact specs haven't been revealed yet.
Interestingly, it seems like it'll only be available in one configuration and come with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, according to MysteryLupin. That's unlike the existing ROG Ally that offers the choice between AMD's Ryzen Z1 processor, which has six cores and a Radeon integrated GPU with four compute units, for $499 or the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which is about 25% better performing with two additional CPU cores and eight additional GPU compute units for $699. The leaker also confirmed information we already knew, including the handheld's seven-inch display, 1080p panel at a 120Hz refresh rate, and its black exterior.
ASUS ROG Ally X7" FHD 1080p 120 HzAMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme1TB SSDBlack$799May 12, 2024
This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that Asus is positioning the ROG Ally X as more of a refresh of the ROG Ally with beefed-up specs than a true sequel. To that same end, the leaker claims the ROG Ally X will pack a 1 TB SSD, double the capacity of either existing ROG Ally model.
Of course, all of this remains speculation for now, as Asus plans to officially present the ROG Ally X at Computex on June 2. But we're excited to see how Asus handles its follow-up to one of the best handheld consoles. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we called the handheld a “solid but imperfect Steam Deck challenger” with a gorgeous display and design that's unfortunately held back by its lackluster battery life (we managed just over 90 minutes during our testing).
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.