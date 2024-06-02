The ROG Ally X has the potential to be the new king of handheld PCs — here's why

Watch out Steam Deck OLED . You have a new competitor coming for your crown as the potential best handheld gaming PC on the market. After various recent leaks and rumors, Asus has finally officially announced the ROG Ally X . Following on from last year’s decent but not class-leading OG Ally, the Taiwanese company has packed its new portable gadget full of drool-worthy screen tech and other desirable features.

The ROG Ally X is available to buy right now in the U.S. and will set fans of the best PC games back $799. If you’re reading this in the U.K. you’re going to have to be a little more patient, as Asus’ handheld won’t be out on our frigid shores until June 22, when it will launch at $799.

Though Asus has decided to stick with the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor of its predecessor, the Windows 11-powered ROG Ally X now boasts a number of key improvements over last year’s model.

The headline selling points of the new handheld? A Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz that’s capable of reaching 500 nits of brightness; a new 80wh battery that offers a claimed 200% battery boost over the 40wh one you got in the Ally; Dual USB-C ports; an updated version of Armory Crate (called SE 1.5) that lets you customize your game library; front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers; with a more precise D-Pad and more durable joysticks rounding off an exciting package.

Can it down the Deck?

(Image credit: Asus)

On the storage front, you get a 1TB of M2. 2280 SSD out of the box, and Asus claims you can easily increase this capacity with a larger SSD via a process that doesn’t sound much more complicated than swapping out the drive of Sony’s PS5 Slim. 24GB of on-board LPDDR5X 700 memory should also help boost frame rates in your favorite games.

Though the Asus ROG Ally X will be 11.5% heavier than the vanilla Ally, it looks like heat dispensation on the new backpack-friendly console will be much improved. Brace yourself for a lot of slightly tiresome buzzwords (so apologies in advance), but here goes… The Ally X sports “Anti-Gravity Heat Pipes'', an “ROG Dust Filter” and a “Zero Gravity Thermal Solution” also represents upgrades over last year's unit. If you don’t speak fluent Asus, in real-world terms, this means the Ally X will run cooler and more efficiently than its predecessor.

As a diehard Deck fan, I’m still of the opinion there still isn’t a Windows handheld on the market that can be classed as anything close to essential. Yet I can’t deny the specs of the Asus ROG Ally X are making me rethink my Valve-loving opinions… at least a little bit. Right now, I’m super keen to get hands-on with a gaming device that ticks almost every box on paper.

