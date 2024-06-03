Computex 2024 Day 1 — 8 top new gadgets you need to see

Computex 2024 has already begun, and with it comes a slew of new computing and AI-related announcements. The show floor doesn’t officially open until tomorrow, June 4, but we’ve already heard about a bunch of cool new stuff over the weekend. Plus with the Tapei-based show continuing until June 7, there’s going to be a lot more on the way.

So far, we’ve seen laptops made from recycled plastic, a new camera for filming and livestreaming in 3D, smart monitors equipped with Google TV, a new Wi-Fi 7 mesh router and the brand new AMD Ryzen AI 3000 chips. Here’s the biggest announcements from Computex 2024 day one.

Acer Mesh 7 Router

(Image credit: Acer)

Utilizing the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, Acer’s Mesh 7 router could give your home network even faster speeds and better range than your current setup. This router comes packing a 2.5GHz and 5GHz wireless network as standard, alongside an optional 6GHz signal. We’re looking at speeds up to 6,400 Mbps, with Acer promising “exceptional” reliability and latency.

It also utilizes Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS) software and the Intel Killer Prioritization Engine to ensure devices that need the most bandwidth get it. Plus 3 gigabit ethernet ports, and a switchable WAN/LAN option for a more flexible network configuration.

The Acer Mesh 7 launches in the U.S. in Q2, and while North American prices haven’t been revealed it will cost €119 for a single route, €199 for a double pack and €299 for a triple.

AMD Ryzen AI 3000 Series

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD claims that the new Ryzen AI 3000 series is going to be the “world’s best processor for [Microsoft] CoPilot+ PCs”. AMD promises 50 trillion operation per second of AI performance, exceeding Apple’s M4 and the Snapdragon X Elite, and a 60% increase in GPU performance thanks to the RDNA 3.5.

You’ve also got up to 12 Zen 5 CPU cores, boasting 70% multitasking performance over the Apple M3, though there’s been no word on efficiency or how all this power might affect battery life. Likewise we haven’t seen any machines sporting this new chipset just yet, though we’re likely to see something before the end of Computex.

Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera

(Image credit: Acer)

3D screens may be considered a thing of the past to many, but Acer SpatialLabs is still pursuing them. And the latest development is the $549 SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera , designed to help film content for those 3D displays. This 4x 2.6 x 0.9-inch camera sports a pair of 8MP cameras, electronic image stabilization, as well as the ability to manually customize settings like a pro.

SpatialLabs Player 3.0 will also be able to use this camera to livestream 3D content to various platforms and video calling services — including YouTube, Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Naturally it’ll be compatible with Acer’s SpatialLabs devices too. If that’s appealing to you, then this camera will be going on sale in Q3 of this year.

Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1

(Image credit: Acer)

What’s the line between a monitor and a smart TV? Whatever you think, it’s clear that Acer is blurring that line considerably with its new DA1 and Nitro GA1 monitors — which both have Google TV support built in. Which is ideal if you can’t afford to have multiple screens around your apartment.

The DA1 starts at $349 and is available in 27- or 31.5-inch sizes. The screen offers 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nit brightness, AdaptiveSync, an HDMI 2.0 port, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 65W power delivery, 3.5mm audio and two USB 2.0 ports.

The Nitro GA1 starts at $329, also available in 27- and 31.5-inch screen sizes. Resolution is QHD while refresh rate is capped at 144Hz over HDMI and 180Hz with DisplayPort. Like the DA1 it offers 1 HDMI port, 1 DisplayPort, USB-C with 65W PD, 2 USB ports, 3.55mm audio, AMD FreeSync — as well as Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Both monitors will be arriving in the U.S. in Q4 of this year.

ASUS ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Asus)

The ASUS ROG Ally X is a brand new gaming handheld that could give the Steam Deck a run for its money. There are a number of improvements over last year’s model, least of which is the Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. There’s also an 80wH battery, dual USB-C ports, Dolby Atmos speakers, a more precise D-Pad and analogue sticks that promise to be more durable.

The handheld runs on Windows 11 and is powered by the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme as its predecessor. There’s also a new version of Armory Crate for customizing your game library, an upgradable 1TB SSD and 24GB of LPDDR5X 700 RAM. The handheld is on sale in the U.S. now, with prices starting at $799

AMD Ryzen 9000 series

(Image credit: AMD)

Finally there’s the official announcement of the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. Claimed to be the “world’s most powerful desktop processor” and comes complete with next gen Zen 5 architecture. AMD claims this chip has huge performance increases over the Intel Core i9-14900K, 100% more graphics bandwidth for GPU-centric AI, and 20% faster AI acceleration for Large Language Models.

AMD also confirmed that it will extend its AM5 platform commitment beyond 2027, letting PC builders continue using the same motherboard (with the right socket) for years to come.

ASUS ProArt laptops

(Image credit: Asus)

ASUS just dropped a whole new range of ProArt laptops at Computex 2024, complete with all the tech needed to run Microsoft CoPilot+. So it'c pretty clear that the AI computing era is here, and the P16, PX13 and PZ13 are leading the way.

ProArt machines have all been military tested for durability and offer 40 TOPS of NPU performance — which will help bolster those AI credentials. Not to mention the fact that these creative-centric machines with big color-accurate screens, powerful graphics, and some pretty hefty batteries to keep you going.

ASUS Gaming Laptops

(Image credit: Asus)

AI is being integrated into everything, and gaming laptops are no exception. ASUS has just announced 3 new gaming laptops and each one will come packing the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 NPU chipset — ccapable of handling 50 million TOPS per second.

First up is the ROG Zephyrus G16, which offers an OLED display with 2.5K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. On top of that there's the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and a range of AI tools for content summaries, image generation, codereading and debugging. Plus Wi-Fi 7.

Then there's the TUF Gaming A14 and A16 laptops, complete with 2.5K resolution displays, 165Hz refresh rates, RTX 4070 graphics cards and up to 32GB of RAM. There are no OLED screens this time, but the laptops themselves have been designed for user-friendliness and ergonomics. Which should make them a joy to use for extended gaming sessions.