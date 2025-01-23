RTX 5080 restocks — preorder info, pricing and retailers to check
Everything you need to know ahead of Nvidia's launch
Nvidia's new RTX 50-series graphics cars are about to hit the market. The lineup consists of the RTX 5070 ($549), RTX 5070 Ti ($749), RTX 5080 ($999), and the RTX 5090 ($1,999).
Priced at $999 (£979 in the UK), the RTX 5080 will likely be one of the more popular options. It won our best of CES 2025 award and even our own Tony Polanco is considering building a gaming PC with an RTX 5080. The downside is that this graphics card could sell out fast when it debuts on January 30.
So if you're wondering where to buy an RTX 5080 — I've compiled a list of all the retailers that are expected to have stock. I'm also keeping an eye on prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 GPUs inside, as these will also be available toward the end of the month. There's no inventory right now, but make sure to bookmark this page for the latest RTX 5080 restocks.
Where to buy RTX 5080 (U.S.)
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5080 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5080 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5080 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5080 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
Where to buy RTX 5080 (U.K.)
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- EE: check RTX 5080 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5080 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5080 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5080 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
When will the RTX 5080 release?
The Nvidia RTX 5080 will debut on January 30, 2025 alongside its more powerful brother, the RTX 5090. Custom models should also be available around this date as well as preconfigured PCs with RTX 5080 GPUs inside.
How much will the RTX 5080 cost?
Nvidia's has listed the MSRP for the RTX 5080 at $999 / £979. This price is for the Founder's Edition model. Custom cards from the likes of MSI, Asus, PNY, and others might offer both similar and higher pricing based on factory overclocking.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.