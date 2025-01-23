RTX 5080 restocks — preorder info, pricing and retailers to check

Nvidia's new RTX 50-series graphics cars are about to hit the market. The lineup consists of the RTX 5070 ($549), RTX 5070 Ti ($749), RTX 5080 ($999), and the RTX 5090 ($1,999).

Priced at $999 (£979 in the UK), the RTX 5080 will likely be one of the more popular options. It won our best of CES 2025 award and even our own Tony Polanco is considering building a gaming PC with an RTX 5080. The downside is that this graphics card could sell out fast when it debuts on January 30.

So if you're wondering where to buy an RTX 5080 — I've compiled a list of all the retailers that are expected to have stock. I'm also keeping an eye on prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 GPUs inside, as these will also be available toward the end of the month. There's no inventory right now, but make sure to bookmark this page for the latest RTX 5080 restocks.

Where to buy RTX 5080 (U.S.)

RTX 5080: $999 Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5080: $999 Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.

RTX 5080: $999 B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

Where to buy RTX 5080 (U.K.)

RTX 5080: £979 It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.

RTX 5080: £979 Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5080: £979 Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5080 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.

When will the RTX 5080 release?

The Nvidia RTX 5080 will debut on January 30, 2025 alongside its more powerful brother, the RTX 5090. Custom models should also be available around this date as well as preconfigured PCs with RTX 5080 GPUs inside.

How much will the RTX 5080 cost?

Nvidia's has listed the MSRP for the RTX 5080 at $999 / £979. This price is for the Founder's Edition model. Custom cards from the likes of MSI, Asus, PNY, and others might offer both similar and higher pricing based on factory overclocking.