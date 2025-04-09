RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is surprisingly lower than I thought — less than an RTX 4060 Ti

An RTX 5060 Ti as low as $379?

RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5060 Ti GPUs are tipped to arrive as soon as April 16, and it may launch at a far more affordable price than we expect — even less than an RTX 4060 Ti.

As reported, Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card is set to arrive in two variants: 16GB GDDR7 and 8GB GDDR7 memory. Now, a rumor from website Board Channels (via VideoCardz) suggests that the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB VRAM will be priced at $379, while the 16GB VRAM model will cost $429.

According to the post, Nvidia notified AIC manufacturers that the initial price "has been finalized." Since prices were expected to be around $449 for the next-gen GPU, this is a more appealing price point for PC gamers, especially for entry-level gaming.

To put this into perspective, the RTX 4060 Ti models launched at $399 for the 8GB variant and $499 for 16GB. Of course, pricing has yet to be officially announced, but if the rumor is to be believed, it means Nvidia has placed its more entry-level GPUs at a more competitive price — especially against AMD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rumored release and specs
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 4060

Release date

April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025

N/A

May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023

Launch date

April 16, 2025

May 2025

N/A

May 24, 2023

June 29, 2023

Video memory

16GB / 8GB GDDR7

12GB / 8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

16GB / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

CUDA cores

4,608

3,840

2,560

4,352

3,072

TDP

180W

150W

130W-135W

160W

115W

Memory bus

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

The 16GB VRAM RTX 5060 Ti in particular looks to be a lot of value for money if it sticks with the $429 cost. It has more CUDA cores, higher TDP, and the same GDDR7 video memory as an RTX 5070 Ti ($749 at MSRP). As for the 8GB VRAM RTX 5060 model, its $379 price would make it one the most affordable next-gen GPUs to grab, especially compared to AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs.

We have yet to see many pricing rumors for RTX 5060 Ti models, but if these costs are accurate, Nvidia's next set of graphics cards will be a win for PC gaming.

Will Trump tariffs see last-minute price changes?

President Trump signing an executive order

(Image credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty Images)

Whether or not these will be the official RTX 5060 Ti prices is still up in the air, but with Trump tariffs coming into effect as on April 9, it may affect the cost and availability of these upcoming GPUs (along with RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs).

We've already seen products on Amazon get a price hike, and Nvidia GPUs are already seeing this effect. For example, Razer halted sales on its laptops in the U.S., with the Blade 16 featuring RTX 50-series laptop GPUs.

What's more, with limited availability and scalpers scooping up graphics cards, there have been major RTX 5090 price hikes, along with other models from third-party manufacturers, and we've seen this take effect while we track RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti graphics cards at multiple retailers. Although, some restocks have seen these come at MSRP.

Once RTX 5060 Ti GPUs are officially announced (tipped to be on April 15 with the launch on April 16), we'll know if the rumor is accurate. Otherwise, we may see tariffs affect these price points. Here's hoping we'll see Nvidia bring down the cost of its 60-series GPUs.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

