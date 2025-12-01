<a id="elk-06f11aa0-b8bc-4d09-8907-71f4b4ef5faa"></a><h2 id="your-gpu-price-snoop-is-back">Your GPU price snoop is back!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5a7f2715-f8a5-4881-bea1-68af174d7874"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="c7QGjc8B3HinnkDnNBzSdP" name="nvidia rtx 5090" alt="nvidia rtx 5090" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/c7QGjc8B3HinnkDnNBzSdP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e560a8b4-7c80-4f56-b773-2977f684be08">I've tested every single GPU that has launched this year (you can see my results in the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/gpus/best-graphics-cards">best GPUs</a> guide I keep up to date), and I'm also a Black Friday/Cyber Monday veteran with eight years of covering this event under my belt.</p><p>And I'm combining those talents and watching every GPU price like a hawk, to see what Cyber Monday deals pop up. At the moment, I'm spotting a lot of lowest prices ever, so keep it locked on here for more as they arrive.</p><a id="elk-dda5aa4f-96d0-4b79-bd82-6a7915ba125a" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="us-gpu-deals-2">US GPU deals</h2><ul id="a6f0a08a-c3e1-46ac-bcad-2613523f9fde"><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5050: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gaming-Graphics-128-bit-Extreme-Performance/dp/B0FFVFD58L/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $219 @ Amazon</a></li><li><strong>Intel Arc B580: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/asrock-challenger-b580-cl-12go-arc-b580-12gb-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814930131" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $269 now $249 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060: </strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PNY-GeForce-RTX-5060-8GB-Overclocked-Dual-Fan-GPU-DLSS-4/16262604019" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $279 @ Walmart</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9060 XT (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-reaper-rx9060xt-16g-a-radeon-rx-9060-xt-16gb-video-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814131880" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $370 now $349 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/pny-technologies-inc-rtx-5060-ti-16gb-dual-fan-oc-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814985024" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $439 now $394 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070: </strong><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1875953-REG/asus_prime_rtx5070_12g_geforce_rtx_5070_prime.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $549 now $527 @ B&amp;H</a></li><li><strong>AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/asrock-challenger-rx9070xt-cl-16g-radeon-rx-9070-xt-16gb-graphics-card-triple-fans/p/N82E16814930145" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $599 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/msi-rtx-5070-ti-16g-ventus-3x-oc-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-16gb-graphics-card-triple-fans/p/N82E16814137993" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $819 now $729 @ Newegg</a></li></ul><a id="elk-85c68501-bbd6-48fa-a6a3-499b28629c92" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="uk-gpu-deals-2">UK GPU deals</h2><ul id="9fe2271e-388d-413b-b44c-942ced78a257"><li><strong>Intel Arc B570: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asrock-intel-arc-b570-challenger-10gb-oc-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-asr-04236.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;269 now &pound;179 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5050: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/zotac-geforce-rtx-5050-twin-edge-8gb-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-ztc-05702.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;239 now &pound;218 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5060-ventus-2x-oc-8gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-dlss-4-3840-core-2527-m" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;274 now &pound;249 @ Scan</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9060 XT (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/powercolor-radeon-rx-9060-xt-reaper-16gb-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-pwc-05257.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;329 now &pound;319 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/palit-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-infinity-3-16gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-pal-04920.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;399 now &pound;379 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/palit-geforce-rtx-5070-infinity-3-sff-12gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-pal-04407.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;539 now &pound;499 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9070 XT: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sapphire-PULSE-RADEONTM-9070-GAMING/dp/B0DRPRZMK2" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;578 now &pound;539 @ Amazon</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/gainward-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-phoenix-s-16gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-gnw-05399.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;729 now &pound;698 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5080: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/palit-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5080-gaming-pro-16gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-10752-core-2617-mhz-bo" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;999 now &pound;979 @ Scan</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5090: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/palit-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-gamerock-argb-32gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-dlss-4-21760-core-2" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;2,149 @ Scan</a></li></ul>