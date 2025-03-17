RTX 5090 price continues to rise — prepare to spend around $3,000 for Nvidia's GPU

Even AMD Radeon RX 9070 series gets a price hike at Asus

Nvidia RTX 5090 prices have only been getting higher since launch, with multiple custom GPUs at official retailers now bumping up the cost to just under and over $3,000 — despite their non-existent availability.

Now, Asus is dishing out another price hike for RTX 5090 GPUs at its official store, as spotted by VideoCardz, adding up to $280 over previous listings.

This includes the ROG Astral RTX 5090 OC, which is now priced at $3,359. This was previously listed for just under $3,100 last week, and well over its original asking price, which started at $2,800.

Another model includes the Asus TUF RTX 5090 models, which now cost as much as $2,999. As noted, these received a $250 increase, including the non-OC TUF RTX 5090 model, which was $2,499 (now $2,759).

RTX 5090: From pricey to obscene

As previously reported, the RTX 5090 Asus ROG Astral LC GPU, which saw a price hike of $300, is sticking with its $3,490 cost, although it was launched at $3,099.

These price increases now see several RTX 5090 graphics cards priced around $3,000, which is well above Nvidia's official starting price of $1,999. It's worth noting that these cards aren't available to purchase, and many haven't been since launch.

Nvidia's GPUs aren't the only ones affected, as AMD Radeon RX 9070-series cards are also more expensive. As per Asus' store, a Radeon RX 9070 now starts at $659 and up to $709, while the RX 9070 XT can be found for $799 (starting at $719).

To put this into perspective, the recently launched AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs are set to be priced at $549 and $599, respectively. There's around a $200 gap in prices now.

Custom GPUs from manufacturers are known to bump up prices, and we've heard about at least a 35% price increase on third-party GPUs prior to the launch of these GPUs.

Still, seeing costs skyrocket even further is disheartening for those after the latest in graphics cards, especially with limited availability and initial launch prices being far more affordable.

While many were hoping to see higher stock coming over the next few weeks, with a leak indicating "stupidly high" stock coming this month, finding an RTX 50-series GPU still hasn't been easy.

How expensive will GPUs get?

It's no secret that the latest generation of GPUs are hard to get, including the RTX 5070, and that's thanks to extremely limited stock and scalpers buying out shelves. Oh, and RTX 50-series GPUs being hit by a rare issue.

Nvidia is trying to make it easier for buyers to get their hands on RTX 5090 GPUs, but prices continue to rise at other retailers.

With the RTX 5060 expected to arrive soon, this indicates that even lower-end graphics cards may see a big price jump, too —even though these are set to be for more affordable, entry-level gaming.

Finding originally priced RTX 50-series GPUs and AMD's latest graphics cards seems to be a lost cause if prices continue to rise, but here's hoping more stock comes along, and soon.

In the meantime, RTX 50-series gaming laptops are now available to place orders on, and they may offer more bang for your buck compared to an RTX 50-series desktop GPU.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

