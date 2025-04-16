Where to buy RTX 5060 Ti GPU — live updates and stock checker
Here's where to buy Nvidia's new 5060 Ti
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPUs are going on sale today, and if we know anything about Team Green's GPUs, stock is going to sell fast. There's no official word on when they stock will drop, but looking at past trends, we're anticipating a launch time of 9am ET / 2pm BST / 6am PT.
And on top of that, we've got the MSRP problem. You see, Nvidia can tell us that these prices will start at $379 / £349 — on paper, that's actually less than what the RTX 4060 Ti launched for.
But as we've all learned, this is just a guideline and we've seen prices shoot up for the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070. Be it because of tariff problems or stocking issues, I'm here to help you find the 5060 Tis being sold for the actual retail price or as close to it as possible.
Not only that, but when a certain embargo lifts soon, I can tell you which ones to go for. But to give you some advice off the bat (without getting in trouble), if you have any concerns about the demands of recent games on a GPU with plenty of video memory, you'll know that maybe that extra $50 investment is probably worthwhile.
Without further ado, here are all the places you can buy a 5060 Ti, and live updates of stock dropping the second it does.
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
Buying Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details
All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before.
Whether it's Newegg, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.
Buying tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before
The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a GPU. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict, then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot.
If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen GPU a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart."
Micro Center pricing is out of control
Normally, Micro Center is the retailer that (if you're lucky enough to live near one) you can get a better deal on Nvidia GPUs.
Well, I'm hoping that this are just temporary listing prices, because the pricing is out of control here with a 10+% price increase over the MSRP.
When do we expect sales to start?
All we know officially is that the RTX 5060 Ti is going on sale today. No launch timing has been revealed by Nvidia. That doesn't mean I can't use a little bit of historical context to give you a pretty good idea of when to start refreshing those product pages:
- The RTX 5090 went on sale at 9am ET/2pm GMT
- The RTX 5080 and 5070 cards went on sale at the same time
So if I was a betting man, I'd say the RTX 5060 Ti will go on sale at 9am ET / 6am PT in the US, and 2pm BST in the UK. We're chasing down confirmation on this.
Let's talk tech specs
So, as you probably already know (given you're reading this), Nvidia announced the entire RTX 5060 family yesterday. While we're waiting a little while longer for the 5060 to be available for sale (with the 5060 Ti coming today), Nvidia did share some specs for these.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
RTX 5060 Ti
RTX 5060
Price
$379/£349 (8GB) / $429/£399 (16GB)
$299
Release date
April 16
May
Video memory
8GB GDDR7 / 16GB GDDR7
8GB GDDR7
RT Cores
72 TFLOPS
58 TFLOPS
Tensor Cores
759 AI TOPS
614 AI TOPS
Shader Cores
24 TFLOPS
19 TFLOPS
DisplayPort
2.1b
2.1b
Linus Tech Tips goes NUCLEAR on Nvidia
Reports are coming out that Nvidia has been actively preventing GPU manufacturers from giving reviewers the 8GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti. And on top of that, Team Green could not have a reviews program for the lower-end RTX 5060.
This is seemingly confirmed by LTT, as Linus released a video overnight with a rant about this — along with the uncertainty that comes with the pricing, and how that can massively impact a review of a cheaper GPU like this.
That being said, we have seen some cards available at retail price in the US, and the UK seemingly isn't facing this problem across pretty much the entire range. So any opinions you see (including mine) will be sound — provided you go for retail price or only slightly above.
Price check: the UK's looking good, but expect some increases in US
Welcome to the live blog! Rather than do the rudimentary intro post where I talk about the RTX 5060 Ti to appease the Google masters, let's do something useful here and see what the pricing situation is actually looking like in the U.S. and U.K.
Starting with Britain, it's good news! Most retailers are offering the 8GB and 16GB versions of the 5060 Ti for the suggested retail prices of £349 and £399, respectively. Best retailers to go for here are Scan and Overclockers.
Meanwhile in the U.S., I've got to be real, there are price increases above the MSRP going on here. With potential increases of up to $170, let's do this right. If you are keen to get a 5060 Ti, here are the options that won't feel like you've just been scalped.
GPU
Price
% increase compared to MSRP
$429
0%
$419
10.6%
$472
10.2%
On average, outside of the PNY from Newegg, we're seeing an average of a 10% increase in price for any US gamers looking to upgrade. That's going to sting!