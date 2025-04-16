Where to buy RTX 5060 Ti GPU — live updates and stock checker

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPUs are going on sale today, and if we know anything about Team Green's GPUs, stock is going to sell fast. There's no official word on when they stock will drop, but looking at past trends, we're anticipating a launch time of 9am ET / 2pm BST / 6am PT.

And on top of that, we've got the MSRP problem. You see, Nvidia can tell us that these prices will start at $379 / £349 — on paper, that's actually less than what the RTX 4060 Ti launched for.

But as we've all learned, this is just a guideline and we've seen prices shoot up for the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070. Be it because of tariff problems or stocking issues, I'm here to help you find the 5060 Tis being sold for the actual retail price or as close to it as possible.

Not only that, but when a certain embargo lifts soon, I can tell you which ones to go for. But to give you some advice off the bat (without getting in trouble), if you have any concerns about the demands of recent games on a GPU with plenty of video memory, you'll know that maybe that extra $50 investment is probably worthwhile.

Without further ado, here are all the places you can buy a 5060 Ti, and live updates of stock dropping the second it does.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5060 TI IN USA