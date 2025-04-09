Trump tariff fallout — live updates on price hikes and out-of-stock products
As of midnight (on April 9), President Donald Trump’s tariffs have come into effect. Dozens of countries are impacted and increases of more than 100% are being touted in the most extreme cases.
With major manufacturing countries like China, Vietnam and Taiwan impacted, the biggest question is how these tariffs will affect the cost and availability of our favorite tech items. The short answer is that price increases and stock shortages could bite sooner than you think.
In fact, the ink is still drying on Trump’s tariff order and we’re already seeing major tech companies react. PC gaming giant Razer has halted laptop sales in the U.S., while Framework has announced plans to stop selling some of its cheapest laptop models.
Acer has confirmed an across-the-board 10% price increase (a move its CEO called “very straightforward”), and even unreleased gadgets are being impacted with Nintendo delaying the pre-order date of its anticipated Switch 2 console citing a need to assess the impact of tariffs as the main culprit. Apple is another major player that could hike prices in response.
Trump’s tariff fallout is expected to unfold over the coming days, and we’re on hand to bring you the latest updates and also flag the tech products that you might want to consider picking up now before price increases sting, or the currently available stock sells out.
Latest brands that have responded to Trump’s tariffs
President Trump’s tariffs took earlier today (April 9) at 12:01 a.m. (ET), and several major players in the tech space have already responded by taking measures that range from delayed pre-orders for upcoming products to even halting all direct sales within the U.S. region. These are the latest companies to announce measures in response to Trump’s tariffs.
- Acer: 10% price increase “to reflect the tariff”
- Framework: Select laptop models pulled from sale
- Nintendo: Switch 2 pre-orders delayed indefinitely
- Razer: All direct laptop sales halted
Live updates
Still no Switch 2 pre-order date in the U.S.
While gamers in Europe have been snapping up Switch 2 pre-orders this week, over in the U.S. there's no confirmed pre-order date.
Today (April 9) was originally announced as the Switch 2 pre-order date in the U.S. but last week Nintendo delayed things via a statement provided to Tom's Guide and other media outlets. The statement reads:
“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”
It's not just the U.S. in a holding pattern either. Yesterday (April 8), it was confirmed that Switch 2 pre-orders are also being delayed indefinitely in Canada "in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US."
Naturally, Canadian Nintendo fans were not best pleased with the news, but there could be some logic to the decision Nintendo may have been worried that eager U.S. gamers would attempt to snap up any available Canadian stock and or that North American scalpers would turn their attention to Canada's pre-order drop.
We're still awaiting a new Switch 2 pre-order, and at this stage, Nintendo hasn't ruled out the possibility of a price increase. Currently, the Switch 2 is set to cost $449, but with tariffs, particularly the ones on Vietnam where the console is manufactured, that could be set to rise higher before the device hits store shelves.
The Japanese gaming giant has stated that the Switch 2's worldwide launch date of June 5 remains in place. So, presumably, U.S. pre-orders will need to take place in the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth launch period for the new console.
BREAKING: Framework delays Laptop 12 orders
Laptop maker Framework had already announced it would be "temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems" in response to Trump's tariffs but now the situation has escalated with plans to open U.S. pre-orders for its new Framework Laptop 12 delayed (confirmed by The Verge).
Positioned as an "entry-level" laptop, the Laptop 12 is the company's first 2-in-1 touchscreen model and is also set to be Framework's smallest laptop yet. It was due to go up for pre-order today (April 9), but those plans have been scrapped.
We’re delaying opening pre-orders for Framework Laptop 12 in the US. We’re still opening orders for the other countries we ship to tomorrow (April 9th), now at 10am PT.April 8, 2025
While it will still be available to order today in Europe, and in regions such as Canada, U.S. shoppers will have to wait until an unspecified date in the future as Framework continues to assess the situation following the deployment of tariffs.
We went hands-on with Framework Laptop 12 earlier this year and our Senior Computing Editor, Alex Wawro, was pretty impressed noting it might be his favorite 2-in-1 laptop yet. The durable chassis, bright 1200p display and DIY-friendly design were particular highlights of Alex's time with the Framework Laptop 12.
Sadly, for now, when it'll be made available to order in the U.S. is unknown.
Welcome to TG's Trump tariff live blog!
Welcome to Tom’s Guide live coverage of the ongoing tariff situation. These may feel like uncharted waters, but we’re on hands to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape with a focus on how President Trump’s tariffs will impact the tech and gadget world we cover 24/7.
Even before the tariffs started at midnight today (Wed. April 9), several companies made preemptive announcements, and now that the sanctions have come into effect, we’re expecting even more tech brands to announce their response. These could range from price increases to select product lines being removed from sale.
