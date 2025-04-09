Trump tariff fallout — live updates on price hikes and out-of-stock products

As of midnight (on April 9), President Donald Trump’s tariffs have come into effect. Dozens of countries are impacted and increases of more than 100% are being touted in the most extreme cases.

With major manufacturing countries like China, Vietnam and Taiwan impacted, the biggest question is how these tariffs will affect the cost and availability of our favorite tech items. The short answer is that price increases and stock shortages could bite sooner than you think.

In fact, the ink is still drying on Trump’s tariff order and we’re already seeing major tech companies react. PC gaming giant Razer has halted laptop sales in the U.S., while Framework has announced plans to stop selling some of its cheapest laptop models.

Acer has confirmed an across-the-board 10% price increase (a move its CEO called “very straightforward”), and even unreleased gadgets are being impacted with Nintendo delaying the pre-order date of its anticipated Switch 2 console citing a need to assess the impact of tariffs as the main culprit. Apple is another major player that could hike prices in response.

Trump’s tariff fallout is expected to unfold over the coming days, and we’re on hand to bring you the latest updates and also flag the tech products that you might want to consider picking up now before price increases sting, or the currently available stock sells out.

Latest brands that have responded to Trump’s tariffs

President Trump’s tariffs took earlier today (April 9) at 12:01 a.m. (ET), and several major players in the tech space have already responded by taking measures that range from delayed pre-orders for upcoming products to even halting all direct sales within the U.S. region. These are the latest companies to announce measures in response to Trump’s tariffs.