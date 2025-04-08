Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 set to deliver a key upgrade — here's what we know

As we're tracking RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 restocks, we're hearing word of RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs tipped to arrive in mid-April — and they'll likely arrive with a anticipated upgrade.

In a recent shipping manifest spotted by VideoCardz, RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 graphics cards are shown with a "PG152 board" and GB206 silicon, which are listed to have GDDR7 video memory (or VRAM) and a 128-bit bus interface.

This is yet another indication that the more entry-level GPUs will come with next-gen VRAM, much like the RTX 5070 and above, but will stick with 128-bit memory bus like previous RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 configurations.

What's more, the listings also show that the RTX 5060 Ti will feature 8GB and 16GB GDDR7 video memory, further proving previous leaks.

While Nvidia has yet to officially announce its next set of RTX 50-series GPUs, we have a good idea of what to expect in them so far:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored release and launch dates Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 5050 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Release date April 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 N/A May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Launch date April 16, 2025 May 2025 N/A May 24, 2023 June 29, 2023 Video memory 16GB / 8GB GDDR7 12GB / 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 16GB / 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 CUDA cores 4,608 3,840 2,560 4,352 3,072 TDP 180W 150W 130W-135W 160W 115W Memory bus 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit

As per the manifest, there's no indication of an RTX 5060 coming with 12Gb of GDDR7 VRAM, making it more of an entry-level GPU. However, it appears the RTX 5060 Ti with its 16GB VRAM configuration is looking more of an enticing offering for gamers.

While seeing a 128-bit memory bus, indicating the amount of data that can be moved simultaneously, isn't an upgrade over last-gen GPUs, that GDDR7 video memory is sure to bring bigger gains. Plus, the boost in CUDA cores, which manages computing tasks in parallel to GPUs, means better management in tasks.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 are on the way

(Image credit: Future)

With an RTX 5060 breaking cover in an Acer gaming PC and HP seemingly confirming Nvidia's next-gen GPUs, it's likely that we'll see a RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPU reveal soon. In fact, rumors suggest an announcement date on April 15, with a launch date for the 5060 Ti coming on April 16.

As for pricing, since these are entry-level GPUs, costs shouldn't be out of reach. With other RTX 50-series GPU prices in mind, we can make an educated guess that the RTX 5060 Ti will be around $449 and $349 for the RTX 5060. That puts them just below the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, giving Team Green an upper hand — if performance is anywhere near AMD's offerings.

All this said, with Trump tariffs coming on April 9, one key question is whether these GPUs will now see a bump in price. We won't know for sure until the GPUs are officially announced, but here's hoping prices are kept to a minimum.

In the meantime, find out the differences between an RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070, and see what an RTX 5060 in a gaming laptop could cost (spolier: it's not cheap).