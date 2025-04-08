Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 set to deliver a key upgrade — here's what we know

News
By published

Prepare for 128-bit GDDR7 memory

RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti
(Image credit: Future)

As we're tracking RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 restocks, we're hearing word of RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs tipped to arrive in mid-April — and they'll likely arrive with a anticipated upgrade.

In a recent shipping manifest spotted by VideoCardz, RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 graphics cards are shown with a "PG152 board" and GB206 silicon, which are listed to have GDDR7 video memory (or VRAM) and a 128-bit bus interface.

This is yet another indication that the more entry-level GPUs will come with next-gen VRAM, much like the RTX 5070 and above, but will stick with 128-bit memory bus like previous RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 configurations.

What's more, the listings also show that the RTX 5060 Ti will feature 8GB and 16GB GDDR7 video memory, further proving previous leaks.

While Nvidia has yet to officially announce its next set of RTX 50-series GPUs, we have a good idea of what to expect in them so far:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rumored release and launch dates
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 4060

Release date

April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025

N/A

May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023

Launch date

April 16, 2025

May 2025

N/A

May 24, 2023

June 29, 2023

Video memory

16GB / 8GB GDDR7

12GB / 8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

16GB / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

CUDA cores

4,608

3,840

2,560

4,352

3,072

TDP

180W

150W

130W-135W

160W

115W

Memory bus

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

As per the manifest, there's no indication of an RTX 5060 coming with 12Gb of GDDR7 VRAM, making it more of an entry-level GPU. However, it appears the RTX 5060 Ti with its 16GB VRAM configuration is looking more of an enticing offering for gamers.

While seeing a 128-bit memory bus, indicating the amount of data that can be moved simultaneously, isn't an upgrade over last-gen GPUs, that GDDR7 video memory is sure to bring bigger gains. Plus, the boost in CUDA cores, which manages computing tasks in parallel to GPUs, means better management in tasks.

RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 are on the way

RTX 50 series GPUs

(Image credit: Future)

With an RTX 5060 breaking cover in an Acer gaming PC and HP seemingly confirming Nvidia's next-gen GPUs, it's likely that we'll see a RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPU reveal soon. In fact, rumors suggest an announcement date on April 15, with a launch date for the 5060 Ti coming on April 16.

As for pricing, since these are entry-level GPUs, costs shouldn't be out of reach. With other RTX 50-series GPU prices in mind, we can make an educated guess that the RTX 5060 Ti will be around $449 and $349 for the RTX 5060. That puts them just below the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, giving Team Green an upper hand — if performance is anywhere near AMD's offerings.

All this said, with Trump tariffs coming on April 9, one key question is whether these GPUs will now see a bump in price. We won't know for sure until the GPUs are officially announced, but here's hoping prices are kept to a minimum.

In the meantime, find out the differences between an RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070, and see what an RTX 5060 in a gaming laptop could cost (spolier: it's not cheap).

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 26 deals
Filters
Arrow
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
2
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-099US...
Walmart
$1,489.93
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
4
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
5
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(17.3-inch 2TB)
7
Alienware X17 R2 17.3" FHD...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
8
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-060CA...
Walmart
View
Low Stock
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 2TB)
9
Restored Dell Alienware X14...
Walmart
$11,548.84
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
10
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gpus
RTX 50 series GPUs

Finally! RTX 5080 GPUs are back in stock now — grab yours while supplies last
nvidia rtx 50 series

RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs
shutterstock 2478331333 CLEAN SMARTER WITH TG

5 key things you forget to spring clean — but really should
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode on a blue background
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live updates — U.K. pre-orders are selling out, U.S. pre-orders delayed and retailers to check now
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
ChatGPT Plus is now free for students — here’s how to get it
Kevin Bacon in &quot;The Bondsman&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
5 top new movies this week on Prime Video, Hulu and more (April 8-14)
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates winning a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and from anywhere
Jude Bellingham (L) and Kylian Mbappe discuss free kick duties during the Champions League, wearing the all white kit of Real Madrid.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and from anywhere
iPhone 17 Pro renders.
iPhone 17 Pro report just shot down the biggest design rumor
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 8 (#667)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #401 (Tuesday, April 8 2025)
A picture of a skull made from computer code depicting a malware infection
Dangerous Windows malware can hijack your PC, hold it for ransom, steal your passwords and even let hackers spy on you