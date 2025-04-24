Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs may finally see a massive restock — here’s where to find one before they disappear

Finding an RTX 50-series GPU has been anything but simple, especially at the golden MSRP Nvidia sets these graphics cards to be. However, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel thanks to a tip about a massive restock.

According to leaker Moore's Law Is Dead (via Notebookcheck), Nvidia will be delivering an increased supply of RTX 50-series GPUs to retailers. Apparently, one store received "10x as many Blackwell cards as usual" last week, while another was given a "couple hundred" compared to its regular 10 to 30 units.

The specific GPUs set to come in waves include the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM (not many will be going for the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB model, I imagine). Unfortunately, the RTX 5090 wasn't part of the restock, so this will still be hard to find.

While the "major online retailer" source wasn't named, it's clear many online stores are now expected to see a major boost to RTX 50-series supplies.

Hopefully, these will also be at MSRP. However, as we've been keeping our eyes out on where to buy RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti cards, it's been hard to come by any GPUs at Nvidia's asking price in the U.S., and stock continues to be dwindling.

That said, this doesn't seem to be the case over in the U.K.

Best places to find an RTX 50-series GPU

I've been keeping tabs on Nvidia's suite of RTX 50-series GPUs since their launch, and while there are a few GPUs that pop up in the U.S., especially at places like Newegg, they can be wildly overpriced as of late. That includes this MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for $899, even though its MSRP is set at $749.

However, it's a different story over in the U.K. Not only have there been plenty of restocks of graphics cards across the board, many have been seen at MSRP — and even below.

For example, Overclockers UK received a number of cards ranging from the RTX 5060 Ti to the RTX 5080. That includes this Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 that's down to £499 (that's £40 below asking price, by the way), along with this Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for £728.

Plus, there's a Palit GeForce RTX 5080 going for £979, along with an Zotac GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Twin Edge 16GB for £399, although that's still only available to pre-order.

If the Nvidia supply boost leak is accurate, here's hoping U.S. retailers will see the plentiful stock U.K. stores have been seeing. Check out these retailers for your best chance to nab one if more stock does appear over in the States.

And don't worry, if there will be a restock over the next few days, we'll be reporting them as they happen on our RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti live blogs.