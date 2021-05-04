The best website builder for musicians in 2021

Music is made to be shared, and one of the most effective ways to do so for an artist or band is to create a website, ideally using the best website builder for musicians. To ensure your tunes are heard by as many people as possible, you need an effective platform from which to showcase and play them. What’s more, you may also want to advertise gigs, sell merchandise, or simply provide regular updates for a community of fans.

In this article, we'll discuss the merits of five of the top contenders, examining each one’s top features, ease of use, and associated costs to ensure you’re fully informed before you make a decision.

What is the best website builder for musicians?

Musicians and bands come in all shapes and sizes, and so too do the options that are available in terms of the best website builder for musicians.

It’s hard to argue with a product created by musicians for musicians, and being such, Bandzoogle pips the rest to the post in our list. Its features and pricing structure are specifically tailored to musicians and bands of all levels and experience. These include crowdfunding and subscription options, merchandise and ticket sales functionality, and the ability to sell your music directly to site visitors via a digital music store.

Generalists Wix and Squarespace follow hot on its heels with their wider scope of templates, including some that are music-based (Wix more so than Squarespace). Their highly popular platforms testify to their ease of use and intuitiveness, which allow even those with no design or coding experience to create an attractive and effective website for their musical needs.

For musicians and bands aiming to take their revenue goals to the next level, the likes of MusicGlue and Difyd2c come with a raft of ecommerce and marketing functions and solutions that will help take care of everything, from ticket and event sales to merchandise design and distribution.

Founded in 2003, Bandzoogle is tailored specifically to bands and musicians (Image credit: Bandzoogle)

As its name reveals, Bandzoogle is specifically designed for musicians, an advantage that ensures it sneaks ahead of more generalist competitors as the best website builder for musicians.

Created in 2003 by Canadian founder Chris Vinson, after he was inspired by the experience of creating his own band website, Bandzoogle boasts a musical heritage that is reflected in the dozens of musician-led features on offer.

Users need no coding knowledge in choosing from dozens of preset templates, which can be easily replaced one for another without losing content. Third-party apps, social platforms, and services including YouTube, Twitter, Soundcloud and PayPal can be seamlessly integrated, while the platform also boasts a range of ecommerce functions.

The pricing structure is clean and uncomplicated, divided into three options based on your level. Tailored to “bands starting out,” the Lite package costs $9.95 a month, or $8.29 a month if paying the annual cost upfront. For this you’ll get the basic starter pack of 10 pages, 10 tracks, and 100 photos.

The Standard plan is aimed at "bands growing a fanbase" and costs $14.95 a month (or $12.46 if paying annually). Standard users get 20 pages, on which they can include up to 50 tracks and 500 images. Finally, the Pro plan ($16.63 or $19.95 a month if paying annually) is "for established bands", which not only removes all restrictions on pages, songs, and photos, but also allows for video headers and custom fonts. All plans come with unlimited support, a free domain name, and premium hosting.

Wix has preset templates specifically designed for musicians (Image credit: Wix)

Servicing 200 million users in 190 countries, Wix is a website-building titan. It’s therefore no surprise to see it top our rundown of the best website builders . Although it's just pipped to the post in this round-up—mainly due to the edge Bandzoogle enjoys in being designed by musicians—there’s no doubt that Wix has a much broader scope of preset designs to choose from.

There are over 500 templates at your disposal, and what’s more, they’re siloed into categories that include music-specific themes like Band, Solo Artist, DJ, and Producer. This makes it easier to find a template to suit your requirements. Another option is to use the innovative Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) feature, which requires you to answer a few questions before providing a bespoke template for you to use.

The Wix App Market allows users to populate their site with hundreds of add-ons, including third-party apps widely used in the music industry such as streaming services like Spotify, or ticketing tools like Bandsintown.

You'll get 2GB of bandwidth and 3GB of storage space with the Combo plan, costing $14 a month. You'll need to upgrade to the Unlimited plan, at $18 a month, for no restrictions on bandwidth and a boost to 10GB of storage. The Pro plan costs $23 a month, and comes with storage of 20GB, while the VIP option provides priority support and up to 35GB of storage for $39 a month.

Squarespace offers unlimited bandwidth on all its tiers (Image credit: squarespace)

Like Wix, Squarespace is a more generalist option used by creatives and businesses of all types. Nonetheless, it offers no shortage of music-related themes and features. You can browse its musicians and bands category for templates that include singer-songwriter, producer, and new album page, though it's notable that there aren't as many music preset templates as with Wix or Bandzoogle.

What ranks it alongside its rivals as the best website builder for musicians is its lack of restrictions on storage and bandwidth. This means that, whether on the lowest cost subscription or the highest, users can upload as much music, imagery, and video as they wish without worrying about site speed or performance.

All plans include a free custom domain, SSL (secure sockets layer) security, and SEO (search engine optimization) features, though you'll require at least the Business plan at $18 a month (when paid annually) to use the premium website-building blocks and features, marketing analytics, and basic ecommerce functions. Though if you're planning on a high-level of sales of tickets and merchandise, you'd be advised to opt for the commission-free Commerce plans. The Basic Commerce plan is available for $26 a month, while the Advance Commerce option costs $40 a month.

Some of the world’s biggest bands use MusicGlue for their ticket and merchandise sales (Image credit: Musicglue)

4. MusicGlue Slick eCommerce tool that counts Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers among its users Visit Site Used by world’s biggest bands Pay only following sales Sophisticated commerce tools Commission paid on sales Limited template options

Like Bandzoogle, the team behind MusicGlue have a strong claim to be the best website builder for musicians, courtesy of the fact that they’re first-and-foremost music lovers and industry experts.

Unlike Bandzoogle, however, MusicGlue is primarily a commerce tool aimed at bands and musicians with an established product to sell and a dedicated audience to target. As its existing roster of clients demonstrate—including Metallica, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Kinks—MusicGlue offers a service tried and tested by some of the best in the business.

This means that users get sophisticated features tailored to ticketing (including anti-tout technology), merchandise sales, and even a fan club reward system. Its analytics package features tools that offer in-depth insight into conversions and data tracking, while the platform supports 23 languages and 26 currencies.

For this reason, its site-building options and templates are maybe not as diverse as those of some others on this list, but you’ll not be charged a penny for building your site. With the Lite package targeted at bands and artists, the monthly subscription of around $7 (as a British company, MusicGlue charges £4.99 a month) begins only once you start selling products. Note that MusicGlue will also charge a 2% commission on all sales through its platform. For managers, record labels, and promoters, there is a Premium package that offers bespoke pricing.

Difyb2c offers a full-scope merchandising solution including designing, creating, and shipping (Image credit: difyd2c)

5. Difyd2c Get help designing, creating, and shipping merchandise with Difyd2c Visit Site Simple setup and launch Social and music app integrations In-depth sales reports Limited editing options Commission paid on sales

Formerly known as Difymusic (short for Do It For Your Music), this innovative platform claims to be France's leading direct-to-consumer distribution and ecommerce solution for the creative industries.

Now known as Difyb2c to reflect its widening scope from its music-focused origins, its services include an all-encompassing agency and logistics service with clients such as Universal Music, Deezer, Facebook, and Live Nation.

Its off-the-shelf ecommerce platform lets you launch an official store in minutes without the requirement for a developer, and the Difyb2c team can even provide help with designing, creating, and shipping merchandise. It will also handle customer services and enquiries through a ticketing system, while detailed reporting includes sales and inventory management.

Its DIY plan charges a one-off registration fee of €9.99 (around $12), which is collected on your first sale. After this, Difyd2c earns only from a 5% commission on all sales. The mid-tier option includes use of Difyd2c's in-house logistics and management team, and charges 20% commission plus €1 (around $1.20) on every product shipped.

How to choose the best website builder for musicians

Choosing the best website builder for musicians is naturally dependent on your needs and preferences. If you’re a new band only just getting to grips with online promotion and yet to build up an audience to warrant selling merchandise, then plumping for the low-cost starter Wix plan—with its seamless integrations with music players from Spotify and Soundcloud—or the Lite package offered by Bandzoogle might be just the ticket.

Conversely, if you’re keen to scale up promotion and sales to an already-engaged audience, MusicGlue’s slick commerce tools are a big reason the platform has attracted an impressive client list. What’s more, you’ll not pay anything to build your website, allowing you to get to grips with the platform before deciding if you wish to continue.

Just remember that once you do start selling, a percentage of all sales will be claimed by the platform. Ultimately, the key is to weigh up your musical priorities, budget, and aims, and make your educated choice accordingly.

