ExpressVPN addresses key problem with launch of Identity Defender

ExpressVPN, one of the best VPN services, has launched Identity Defender, a suite of identity alert and protection features. Identity Defender comprises three products: ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal. The launch of Identity Defender adds a number of features to ExpressVPN, which addresses one of our key issues with the product – and some are remarkably similar to what some rivals offer.

ID Alerts are personal information monitoring tools, which look out for a change of address, personal information appearing on the dark web, and online appearances of your Social Security number. ID Theft Insurance provides coverage of up to $1 million for identity theft and includes assistance with restoring stolen accounts. Data Removal scans for, and requests removal of, any personal information collected by data brokers.

"With Identity Defender, we aim to provide users with a one-stop solution that not only helps them quickly determine if their information is at risk but also guides them through effective steps to address any issues," says Lauren Hendry Parsons, Digital Privacy Advocate at ExpressVPN.

Who is this available for?

At this stage, the new features are limited to new users in the US only, before progressively rolling out to all US-based users. Android and iOS are the only platforms supporting the new features currently, but ExpressVPN says more will be available soon.

All three features are included free of charge in the 2-year plan. However, for other plans, ID Theft and Data Removal are optional add-ons. Our table details the Identity Defender pricing structure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN Identity Defender Pricing Plan Product Included? 1-month plan ($14.99 per month) 1 year plan + 3 months free ($8.33 per month) 2 Year plan ($5.32 per month) VPN, Password Manager, Advanced Protection Yes Yes Yes ID Alerts Yes Yes Yes ID Theft Insurance Not included but available as add-on for $7.99 per month Yes Yes Data Removal Not included but available as add-on for $7.99 per month Not included but available as add-on for $4.39 per month Yes

A strong response?

ExpressVPN was once our top VPN recommendation, but in our recent ExpressVPN review we were been critical of it falling behind its competitors when it comes to its all-round package. The fact of the matter is that rivals like NordVPN and Surfshark offer more for less. However, this launch shows ExpressVPN isn't resting on its laurels and is taking the fight to its market rivals – and this is a step in the right direction.

"Our mission at ExpressVPN is to provide our customers with the highest level of digital protection possible," says Aaron Engel, Chief Information Security Officer at Express VPN. "Integrating identity protection solutions into our existing offerings was a natural progression for us." There are a number of services offering identity theft protection, including some VPN providers, so this is a welcomed response from ExpressVPN.

The additions from ExpressVPN bring its service closer to its market rivals' higher-tier subscriptions. Threat Protection Pro is included in NordVPN's upper tier subscriptions, and its Prime plan includes cyber insurance. This offers up to $1 million in identity theft recovery, and $100k in cyber extortion protection. NordVPN's Prime plan is currently available for $7.89 per month for 2 years plus three months free. This makes ExpressVPN's 2-year package at $5.32 per month, with an additional three months and identity defender features included, an excellent price.

Surfshark, the best cheap VPN, includes the data removal service Incogni as part of their plans. Incogni scans the internet for your personal data and submits removal requests to data brokers. They keep monitoring for your information and re-submit requests when they are required.