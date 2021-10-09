Best TVs with Chromecast built in 2021

The best TVs with Chromecast built-in give you all of the features of one of the best streaming devices, but without a dongle you have to plug in. Easily share content with the TV directly from your phone or laptop, and access apps that may not be available in your smart TV's app store, all through the Chromecast that comes as part of many smart TVs.

Though Chromecast is closely associated with Google products, such as Android TV, it's not an exclusive arrangement. You can also find Chromecast built into other smart TVs from some of the best TV brands, and models from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Vizio are all available with integrated Chromecast.

In fact, of the dozens of TVs we review each year, several of the best TVs have Chromecast inside. Here are some of our favorites.

What are the best TVs with built-in Chromecast?

The TVs that come with built-in Chromecast run the gamut from premium to ultra-affordable, and our picks for the best Chromecast TVs is just as varied.

For the best TV with Chromecast, the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy, with a gorgeous OLED display, incredible sound and the excellent Google TV interface, which we consider the best you can get on current smart TVs.

If you want something that's much, much more affordable, the best budget TV with Chromecast built in is the Vizio V-Series (2020 model). With low prices and a huge range of screen sizes, you can definitely find one that fits you room as well as your budget. It's not a perfect TV, by any means, but it's the cheapest option out there when you want a smart TV with integrated Chromecast.

1.Sony Bravia XR A80J An excellent OLED with next-gen tech Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 77 inches Screen Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz HDMI ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1) Size: 57.1 x 33 x 2.1 inches Weight: 49.2 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,898 View at Amazon $2,299.99 View at Best Buy $2,448 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Outstanding picture, audio quality + Lots of dynamic and smart features that really work + Powerful Google TV interface Reasons to avoid - Dynamic adjustments needed for best picture - Not all HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 - Bravia Core streaming service doesn’t dazzle

If you want impeccable quality and next-gen capabilities, we love the Sony Bravia XR A80J. This 4K OLED boasts a built-in Chromecast, but it's absolutely packed with other futuristic technologies, too: HDR, a 120 Hz refresh rate, ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV, Sony's own Bravia Core streaming service, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology… the list goes on. Sure, not everyone will need everything here, but it's nice to have the option.

Just as importantly, it also excels at the basics — contrast is superb, colors are rich and varied, viewing angles are impressive and it handles upscaling well. Sound is also excellent and Google TV is a big upgrade on the older Android TV. Against that, the XR A80J requires a little more tweaking in order to look its best; it's fine out of the box, but to really reach its full potential, you'll want to play around with various modes. It's not the cheapest, but as an all-round package the A80J is a great choice.

Read our full Sony Bravia XR A80J review.

2. Vizio V-Series (2020 model) The budget friendly TV with Chromecast Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 40, 43, 50 55, 58, 65, 70, 75 inches Screen Type: LED Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDMI ports: 3 HDMI 2.1 (1 eARC) Size: 44.1 x 25.6 x 2.4 inches Weight: 21.5 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $488.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super affordable price + Good connectivity + Good response for gamers Reasons to avoid - Low brightness - Weak audio

If low prices are what you're after, then the Vizio V-Series (2020 model) might be just the budget-friendly 4K smart TV you're after. With exceptional affordability, it's the most affordable TV out there with built in Chromecast. It has decent smarts from Vizio's SmartCast software and great gaming capabilities, but the real draw is that it's a fantastic bargain, even when it's not on sale – and it frequently is, with steep discounts occurring throughout the year.

A trio of HDMI 2.1 ports deliver gaming-friendly features like auto low latency mode and impressively short lag times of just 13.1 milliseconds. If you want great gaming performance for less, this is definitely the budget gaming TV to get. But keep in mind that this is a 60Hz display, so variable refresh rates and high refresh rates are off the table. And general performance is decent enough, but the brightness isn't great and the audio would benefit from adding a soundbar.

Read our full Vizio V-Series (2020 model) review.

3. Hisense U8G Android TV A great QLED Android TV Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot Refresh Rate: 120 Hz HDMI ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1, 2 HDMI 2.0) Size: 57.1 x 33.1 x 4.1 inches Weight: 53.4 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $999.99 View at Best Buy Prime $999.99 View at Amazon $999.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Very bright + Excellent sharpness, color and contrast + Low lag time Reasons to avoid - Overactive motion smoothing - Mediocre viewing angles

The Hisense U8G Android TV is our favorite Hisense model, and one of the best Android TVs around. With a quantum dot color and integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's a full-featured smart TV that offers great quality for a reasonable price. With support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it also offers the best HDR format support you can find, along with Dolby Atmos sound. It has built-in voice control with room-listening microphones, effectively letting you use the TV as a smart speaker, and offering the sort of smart home integration and control that would normally cost much more.

In our review, we were especially impressed by the U8G's brightness, which exceeds 700 nits of peak brightness and combines with the better-than-average HDR support for great performance that brings out highlights and shadows. With few complaints and lots of great perks, the Hisense U8G Android TV is easily our new favorite Hisense model.

Read our full Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G) review .

4. Vizio OLED TV Chromecast plus an unbeatable OLED value Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches Screen Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz HDMI ports: 4 HDMI Size: 48.3 x 30.6 x 2.2 inches Weight: 44.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $999.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price for an OLED + Generally strong picture and audio quality + SmartCast provides plenty of smart features Reasons to avoid - Gaming performance could be better - Cumbersome stand

Vizio's first foray into OLED TVs is a big step for the budget TV maker, but a giant leap for affordable OLED TVs. With the 55-inch model selling for $1,299 and often dipping below the $1,000 mark during sales, Vizio's OLED TV is a value monster, delivering all of the quality you expect from OLED without the premium pricing. The Vizio OLED delivers premium picture quality for hundreds of dollars less than the competition, and pairs it with great sound that has better-than-average bass.

Vizio SmartCast has also shaped up to become a solid smart TV platform, with an expanded app selection and built-in support for Google Chromecast and AirPlay 2. It's one of the best 4K TV values of the year.

Read our full Vizio OLED TV review .

5. Hisense U7G Android TV A killer gaming TV with Chromecast Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches Screen type: QLED Refresh rate: 120Hz HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) Size: 57.0 x 33.1 x 3.5 inches Weight: 43 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $899.99 View at Best Buy Prime $899.99 View at Amazon $989.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Bright + Good color and sharpness + Low lag time Reasons to avoid - Lack of detail in dark scenes - Overactive motion smoothing

The Hisense U7G Android TV is being marketed as a TV built for gaming, and the specs make it easy to see why: The Quantum Dot display boasts good color and sharp images, the panel's 120Hz refresh rate will handle the most demanding game console output, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports offer the best connectivity you can get for high-frame rate gaming. Easy app sharing with Chromecast is just icing on the cake.

And any TV that's good for gamers will usually do pretty well at everything else. Handling both Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus formats, it's got some of the best HDR support available, and Dolby Atmos sound means it has the audio to match. It impressed us in our testing, and it's more affordable than you'd expect given the feature set. Gamer or not, the Hisense U7G Android TV is a solid 4K smart TV.

Read our full Hisense U7G Android TV review.

6. Vizio M-Series Quantum MQ6 Chromecast and QLED for a good price Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches Screen Type: QLED Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDMI ports: 2 HDMI 2.1 Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 3.2 inches Weight: 29.4 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great color quality with quantum dot display + Speedy response times and HDMI 2.1 connectivity make it a great gaming TV + Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Voice control makes SmartCast better than ever Reasons to avoid - Modest brightness and lackluster HDR performance - 60Hz panel doesn't support higher frame rate gaming on new consoles - Mediocre sound

The Vizio M-Series Quantum MQ6 tries to deliver a QLED display and 4K smart TV features while keeping prices low, and it mostly succeeds. You'll get a budget-friendly 4K set with Vizio SmartCast, decent performance and a new addition for Vizio models – voice control. And Chromecast comes baked in for broad app sharing support. There's a lot to love here, but the low price comes with some compromises that you'll just have to live with.

The addition of voice interaction and a new streamlined voice-enabled remote control help make Vizio SmartCast the best it's ever been, and the quantum display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. But you'll be faced with a limited app selection and blunted brightness and contrast performance. If you're not picky about smarter aspects of smart TVs, it's a solid option for shoppers that want to save a buck.

Read our full Vizio M-Series Quantum MQ6 review .

7. Sony Bravia X800H A solid, affordable Android TV Specifications Screen Type: LCD Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG HDMI ports: 4 HDMI (1 ARC) Size: 38.3 x 22.5 x 2.3 inches Weight: 20.7 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,234.99 View at Best Buy Prime $1,498 View at Amazon $1,498 View at Buydig.com Reasons to buy + Bright and sharp picture + Wide viewing angles + Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid - Clunky remote - Average color accuracy

For a great Android TV that's sold in most sizes for under a grand, we love the Sony Bravia X800H. It may not have QLED or the latest features seen on newer models, but the 2020 Sony can be had for ultra-affordable prices, even up to 65 inches. Boasting Android TV and all of the attendant features, like integrated Google Assistant and Chromecast, wide app selection, built-in content recommendations and plenty of customization options, it's a solid smart TV at any size or price.

Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound deliver very good performance, and the set produced strong brightness and color quality for being a standard LCD model. Really, our only big problem with the X800H is that the remote is a little clunky. But if you want a quality smart TV for a reasonable price, the Sony Bravia X800H is a solid choice.

Read our full Sony Bravia X800H review.

8. TCL 4-Series Android TV (S434) An Android TV with TCL quality Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 inches Screen Type: LCD Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDMI ports: 3 HDMI Size: 44.3 x 28.1 x 3.1 inches Weight: 22 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Ultra-affordable price + Great color quality + Solid gaming performance Reasons to avoid - Missing premium HDR support - Basic LCD display

The TCL 4-Series is also available with Android TV, Google's smart TV platform that competes directly with Roku. But the best part is that the hardware for the two 4-Series models is identical, so all of the performance and capability that we loved on the Roku-equipped model stays true for the TCL 4-Series Android TV (S434).

Which means that the excellent color quality, solid (if basic) HDR support and gaming-ready capabilities are exactly what they are on the S435. But this model gives you an option other than Roku, with Android TV providing a huge selection of apps through the Google Play store, integrated Google Chromecast and Google Assistant for easy content search and voice control. And Android TV has a great interface to go with the many features. The only thing you won't get with the TCL 4-Series Android TV is the option for an 85-inch screen.

Read our full TCL 4-Series Roku TV (S435) review.

What is Google Chromecast?

Google Chromecast is Google's answer to the problem of sharing content between your phone and your TV. By letting you share content from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and other apps and services, it makes any HDMI-equipped TV into a smart TV.

Debuting in 2013, the Chromecast was an important step in popularizing smart TV functionality at a time when there were very few smart TVs on the market. By bridging the gap between the smartphone and TV, it opened up streaming services such as Netflix to TV owners who had never considered buying a set with smart functionality.

As both smart TVs and the streaming ecosystem have matured, Chromecast has evolved to keep up. Initially sold as a standalone device that plugs into your TV's HDMI port, the latest version of Chromecast has gone beyond simple screen casting and now has a version that boasts a fully-featured version of Google TV, another with Google Stadia gaming support, and you can control it all by voice using a phone or Google Home speaker.

Check out our Chromecast with Google TV review to see the latest and best version of the streaming device.

You can still buy the Google Chromecast as a separate device, but with so many TVs offering the same functionality as part of the smart TV system, there's no need.

Several brands now carry TVs with Chromecast capability built in, but not every brand or smart TV platform has this feature. Look for Google TV models from Sony and TCL, Android TVs from Hisense, and Vizio SmartCast TVs.

How to pick the best TV with Chromecast for you

Size: You won't have to compromise on screen size, either. Or recommendations above include great options at 55, 65 and even 75-inch sizes, so your budget doesn't have to prevent you from getting a TV that's just as big as you want. Find the screen size that works best for you in our article What size TV should you buy?

HDR: For the best picture, we recommend getting a set that offers high dynamic range (HDR) support. HDR10 is the base standard, while Dolby Vision is a higher-caliber format, and we recommend opting for Dolby Vision support when you have the choice.

Pay attention to ports: We recommend getting a TV with 4 HDMI ports whenever possible. And even though they do cost more, we prefer TVs that have HDMI 2.1 connections. They offer better gaming features and will keep your TV up to date for much longer.

Smart TV features: Pretty much every TV on the market is smart these days, so don't hesitate to get a smart TV. However, make sure that the operating system of the TV in question has the apps you want, because not all of them do. And some platforms offer advanced features like smart home controls and voice assistant capability.

From smart functions to port selection, we offer plenty of advice in our TV buying guide , which explains the ins and outs of features like HDR, different types of display, and even extended warranties. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know .

How we test TVs with Chromecast

Every TV review, whether it has Chromecast built-in or not, is put through a standardized set of benchmark tests to measure the key elements of TV performance. Our lab tests measure several elements of picture quality, such as color accuracy, color gamut, brightness and contrast.

In addition to lab testing, every TV is also evaluated by the reviewer with extensive hands-on use. We'll watch movie clips, play test footage, and hook up one of the latest game consoles to see how well the TV performs in real world use.

These objective test results and personal evaluations combine in our reviews to give readers as accurate a description as possible of how well a TV performs. How does it look, sound and function? From the design of the remote to the smart functions and port selection, we look at every piece of the TV puzzle to help you know whether a TV is right for you.

If you've narrowed down your TV shopping by brand, price range or screen size, check out our picks for the best TVs in each.

