Hisense TV lineup 2025: New Mini-LED TVs and laser projectors announced

Hisense is coming out the gate swinging with a new lineup for 2025 that fuses value and best-in-class features. Like many of the best TVs, Hisense's new sets are aiming for the stratosphere this year with a slew of awesome features that will excite gamers and HDR fans alike.

At the forefront of its new range is the U9QG Mini-LED, which takes up after last year's U9N and vies to amplify the incredible feature set as the pinnacle of Mini-LED TV design. Following it down the line is the Hisense U8QG that leverages a 4.1.2-channel system at 82W while now coming in a 100-inch size.

You will also find the U7 and U6 returning this year, with the former taking up a 165Hz refresh rate as it vies to be one of the best gaming TVs of 2025. The U6 will be Hisense's entry-level Mini-LED TV and the budget beater of the year, but will take up Fire TV over the Google TV interface featured in the rest of the range.

That's not all Hisense has to offer, either. It's also bringing a slate of projectors, like the L9Q Ultra Short Throw and P1 models. As seen at CES 2025, Hisense also has a mammoth 136-inch MicroLED TV up for grabs (that will run you back a measly $100,000).

Check out the full Hisense 2025 range below.

Hisense 2025 TVs: U9 and U8 Mini-LED TVs

Hisense U9QG

The new U9 is the pinnacle of Mini-LED TV design, pushing out enhanced brightness thanks to the revamped Hi-View Engine X processor. The chip comes packed with a ton of awesome features, like AI 4K Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, and an AI HDR Upscaler too, among plenty more AI treats.

What makes the U9 stand out this year is its 165Hz refresh rate, which the new U7 and U8 will also be getting. This should make all three serious contenders for gamers running the best gaming PCs, not to mention the fact that the U8 and U9 will have also have USB-C connection for fast-charging and video output.

It's getting a new 65-inch model that will be equipped with a 4.1.2-channel speaker system, just like the new U8. The 75- and 85-inch models will have a slightly better sound system with a 5.1.2 multichannel surround sound for movie theater-quality audio.

Hisense also says the U9 and U8 will have a DisplayPort connection, which is even more intriguing for select PC users.

U8QG (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense U8QG

Coming in just below the U9 is the U8QG, taking the reigns from last year's beloved Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV. Leveraging Wi-Fi 6E, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, plus even IMAX Enhanced, the new U8 sets a new bar, going all the way up to a 100-inch screen size and as low as 55-inch, mirroring the rest of the range.

Like the new U9 and U7, the U8 will come equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare coating, making it most ideal if you live in an ambient-lit environment.

Like last year's U9, the 2025 U8 will have a 82W 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system. Hisense also claims the U8 will hit a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, up about 1,500 nits against last year's model, which we tested at 3,469 nits in a 10% window.

We'll have to wait until we can get the Hisense U8QG in for testing before we make any final decisions how well it does against its 2024 counterpart, but all signs are pointing to one incredible new Mini-LED TV.

Hisense 2025 TVs: U7 and U6 Mini-LED TVs

U7QG (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense U7QG

Once more, Hisense is taking its value and budget models to the next level and it all starts with the new Hisense U7QG. Under the hood, the U7 sports Hisense's Mini-LED Pro technology in tandem with an AGLR-antiglare low reflection panel to diminish glare as best as possible on the Mini-LED set.

Like all of its new range, the U7 is getting a major audio boost. Gone are the days of requiring one of the best soundbars for excellent TV audio as the U7QG will have a 2.1.2-channel speaker at 60W total output. That's about the same as you might see on the Samsung S90D OLED, only bumped up just a bit.

The entire range will have an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which makes them ideal for sports fans and 4K enthusiasts. While we don't have pricing just yet, the U7 could be a serious contender among the best budget TVs this year.

U6QF (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense U6QF

And the cheapest option in Hisense's 2025 lineup is the new U6QF, which will take up Fire TV over Google TV in an effort to diversify interfaces.

While Hisense's other TVs will be equipped with the 165Hz refresh rate, the budget U6 will have 144Hz with a built-in subwoofer on a 2.1-channel speaker system.

This Mini-LED TV will have all of your favorite features, like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive, plus both ALLM and VRR. Like the rest of the Hisense lineup, the U6 will also start from 55 inches and go up to 100 inches, giving consumers a ton of versatility in their buying options.

Once again, Hisense has not given us word on pricing just yet, but the U6 should be pretty competitive in the budget range, especially when up against the likes of more expensive LG and Samsung QLEDs.

Hisense 2025 TVs: Lifestyle lineup

L9Q projector (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense might have a mighty fine set of new 2025 Mini-LED TVs, but it's also got a few lifestyle models for fans of projectors and MicroLED TVs. At the top of the list is the new L9Q UST projector, a beauty in design that might well belong in a museum.

The L9Q, which takes up after the L9H, sporting a healthy variety of different screen sizes to let you watch your favorite movies and shows in a range between 80 to 200 inches. Since most of the best projectors top out at 150-inch viewing areas the L9Q could be a major game-changer.

The L9Q also corrals a 6.2.2 surround sound system with Dolby Atmos support and 5,000 ANSI lumens to make it one of the brightest UST projectors on the block. It's already up for pre-order for $5,999 on Hisense's online Shop, though official availability remains to be announced.

Hisense also announced its 136-inch MicroLED TV at CES. It's set to be one of this year's most expensive models at $100,000, but it will give you some incredible performance at that price.

Hisense 2025 TVs: Outlook

There's a lot to love in Hisense's new lineup. With a slew of incredible TVs on offer, it's hard to choose which might be its most exciting yet. Both the U9 and U8 might be the two hot ticket items of the year, especially seeing as we rated the 2024 U8 so well.

The additions of 165Hz on several of its range is also a surprise. Thus far, only the LG G5 OLED and Samsung S95F OLED TVs are the models that have that spec for 2025, but Hisense is coming out swinging and its sights are set on gamers.

Personally, given these new features built for PC gamers, I wish Hisense would launch some additional sizes for those who wish to use these TVs as PC monitors. Ranging from 55- to 100 inches, the Hisense sets listed might be hard to recommend for this use case.

Pricing and availability on the new Hisense TVs is still yet to be determined, but stick to Tom's Guide as more information rolls out in the next coming weeks.