Sony announces prices and availability of its 2025 TVs — and the Bravia 8 II starts at $3,499

Sony has finally lifted the curtain on the price and availability of its 2025 TV lineup, which includes just three new TVs: the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV, the Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV, and the Bravia 2 II LED TV.

Prices start at $699 for the Bravia 2, which could be one of the best budget TVs this year, while the Bravia 8 II comes in two sizes, starting at $3,499 for its 55-inch model. Even at that high asking price, however, the latter is undoubtedly geared up to be one of the best TVs in 2025.

It's unclear if tariffs might make these sets go a bit higher, but we'll update this page if any additional information or changes to these prices takes effect.

Sony 2025 TV Prices

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price Availability Bravia 8 II - 55” - 65" - $3,499 - $3,999 April 9 Bravia 5 - 55" - 65" - 75" - 85" - 98" - $1,699 - $1,799 - $2,399 - $2,999 - $6,499 April 9 Bravia 2 II - 55" - 65" - 75" - $699 - $799 - $1,099 April 9

Sony 2025 TVs: major improvements

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is putting a hefty premium on its Bravia 8 II OLED TV (read as "mark two"), and that's for good reason. The updated design, which takes cues from the Sony A95L OLED and is a major improvement over last year's Bravia 8 OLED, is a true stunner.

Tom's Guide Managing Editor Kate Kozuch got to see the TVs in action, citing HDR performance and more accurate gradation as major highlights. Although most TVs tend to have poor audio performance, the Bravia 8 II will go against the grain with Acoustic Surface Audio+ for immersive sound that feels like it's coming directly from the screen.

Next up is the Bravia 5, a new Mini-LED TV that will come in at the bottom of Sony's LCD range. This means it'll be Sony's cheapest Mini-LED TV model, sitting right below the Bravia 9 and Bravia 7.

Although stacked against hefty competition from Hisense and TCL, the Sony Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV has a real shot of besting its rivals with its new ambient sensor that adjusts colors and brightness depending on ambient lighting.

Last on the list is the Bravia 2 II LED TV, Sony's cheapest TV of the lineup. It starts at a mere $699 for its 55-inch model and comes equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate.

You can purchase the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED, Sony Bravia 5 Mini-LED, and the Sony Bravia 2 II LED TVs from Sony's website starting today.