PS5 games: every confirmed title for 2020 and beyond

Sony’s PS5 won’t be here until Holiday 2020, but we’re already starting to get a sense of what the best PS5 games might be. Highly anticipated games like Watch Dogs Legion, Godfall and Outriders, are already confirmed to be in development for the next generation of consoles, and top studios such as Bluepoint Games (Shadow of the Colossus) and Avalanche Studios (Rage 2) are hard at work on next-gen software.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that all PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5, so you’ll be able to play the best PS4 games like God of War, Spider-Man and the upcoming The Last of Us 2 on your PlayStation 5. Here are all the PS5 games we know about so far, as well as a few that we expect to come to Sony's next-gen console.

Godfall

One of the first confirmed PS5 games, Godfall is being billed as a fantasy “looter-slasher.” So, think Destiny, but with really epic third-person sword combat, mesmerizing high-fantasy visuals and up to three-player co-op action. We don’t know a ton about Godfall just yet, but based on its launch trailer alone, it could be one of the best PS5 games out of the gate in terms of sheer visual fidelity.

Outriders

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developed by Bulletstorm creators People Can Fly, Outriders is a frenetic third-person shooter that blends the intense cover-based shooting of Gears of War with deep role-playing game mechanics that let you craft the badass gunner of your dreams. This co-op adventure lets you play as one of three classes -- the big-bruising Devastator, the destructive Pyromancer, and the sneaky Trickster, combining abilities in all kinds of cool ways as you take down hostile forces on the mysterious planet of Enoch. If you’re looking for a deep looter-shooter in the vein of Destiny or The Division with the kind of fast-paced, fluid shooting that People Can Fly is known for, Outriders should be on your list of PS5 games to look forward to.

Watch Dogs Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Originally slated for a fall 2019 release, Watch Dogs Legion is now set to launch in proximity to both PS5 and Xbox Scarlett (though it’s still slated for a PS4, Xbox One and Stadia release as well). The PS5’s added power will likely make a good fit for Ubisoft’s ambitious new open-world game, which will let you take control of just about anyone in the game’s sprawling, dystopian post-Brexit London. That means you can take control of anyone from a young DJ or a kick-ass old lady as you start a revolution to take London back.

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has confirmed (via Windows Central ) that its popular competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege will be available on PS5 at launch, and will support cross-gen play between PS4 and PS5 players. Since launching in late 2015, Ubisoft’s tactical, team-based first-person-shooter has grown steadily, now enjoying more than 55 million registered players and steady updates that bring new maps, features and playable operators into the fold. With such consistent developer support and a thriving competitive scene, Siege is already poised to be one of the best PS5 games when it comes to next-gen platforms later this year.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Siege isn’t the only Rainbow Six game coming to PS5 -- players can also look forward to Rainbow Six Quarantine. This standalone spin-off has three players team up to take on deadly zombies, using the same kinds of unique tactical character abilities you’ll find in the core Siege game. No word yet on whether Quarantine will be cross-gen with PS4, but it seems like a safe bet given Ubisoft’s plan with Siege.

Gods and Monsters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gods and Monsters looks like Ubisoft’s answer to The Legend of Zelda. Built by the team that created Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this colorful action-adventure game casts you as a lone hero on a mission to save the Greek gods. The game’s lush, vibrant visuals should pop especially well on the PS5, and its myriad of puzzles and magic-based combat should give Zelda fans plenty to chew on. Gods and Monsters could be one of the best PS5 games for players of all ages when it hits sometime in 2020.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter last year, a new Lord of the Rings game starring everyone’s favorite ring-chasing Hobbit is due out by 2021. According to Daedalic, Gollum will be an action-adventure game that focuses on the character’s adventures before the events of the Lord of the Rings books or movies. True to the story, you can expect to make branching decisions based on the character’s Gollum and Smeagol personas, with your choices presumably impacting the game’s narrative.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

EA has already confirmed that its next Battlefield title will come to PS5, though we’re not sure what shape that will take. The series’ most recent entry, Battlefield V, took place in World War II, so its unclear whether developer DICE will bring things back to the modern era or focus on another historical war (such as Vietnam). One thing’s for sure -- you should expect the series’ signature destructive environments to be even more breathtaking thanks to the PS5’s new AMD Navi processor and ray tracing capabilities.

NBA Live 21

EA cancelled NBA Live 20 to focus on its next-generation installment, so here’s hoping that the company’s struggling basketball franchise finds new life on the PS5. We’re not quite sure what to expect from NBA Live 21 -- the series was the first pro basketball game franchise to incorporate the WNBA back in 2017, and the most recent installment, NBA Live 19, stood out with customizable streetball courts and a unique career mode.

Other PS5 games to expect

(Image credit: Marvel)

While the list of confirmed PS5 games is currently a bit thin, there are plenty of upcoming titles that seem like a no-brainer for Sony’s next console. We know that Bethesda has two huge new games in development -- The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield -- both of which should land on PS5 by the time they hit shelves a few years from now. We also expect BioWare’s Dragon Age 4 to come to PS5, as well as the long-rumored Grand Theft Auto 6.

And then there’s Sony’s first-party output. PS4 megahits God of War, Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn will almost certainly get PS5 sequels, and a new Uncharted game for PS5 doesn’t seem out of the question. We also wouldn’t be shocked to see enhanced PS5 ports of upcoming PS4 titles such as The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.