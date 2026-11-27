ExpressVPN is an industry veteran and one of the best VPNs around for privacy, speed, ease of use, and unblocking geo-restricted content. While it had already given us plenty of joy with its recent pricing shake-up, its exclusive Black Friday VPN deals have made it even cheaper, finally bringing it on par with big rivals Proton VPN and NordVPN in terms of affordability.

You can now get a two-year ExpressVPN Basic plan for $2.79 per month ($78.12 all-in), a whopping 81% off its usual monthly rate. That includes an extra four months of coverage completely free, bringing your total protection to 28 months. You also get ExpressVPN’s web blockers, burner email addresses, and a private, end-to-end encrypted AI assistant.

Even its higher-tier Advanced and Pro plans are discounted – they’re now down to $3.99 per mo ($119.95 upfront) and $6.99 per mo ($199.95 upfront), respectively – and include several extras, such as the ExpressKeys password manager, an unlimited-data eSIM, and cyber fraud insurance.

ExpressVPN Basic | 81% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $14.99 per month

Now: $2.79 per month

There’s hardly an area where ExpressVPN doesn’t deliver – but it’s particularly hard to beat for privacy-conscious users and those who prefer simple VPN apps. I’ve never seen it this cheap, and all its plans include several extras to give you excellent bang for your buck. What you'll get:

🔐 Class-leading privacy and security

🚀 Great speeds on Windows

📱 Super-simple, polished apps

💰 Extras like ExpressMailGuard, ExpressAI, etc. ExpressVPN's 28-month subscription costs $2.79 per month ($78.12 upfront, before tax). As mentioned earlier, this is the cheapest we've ever seen ExpressVPN. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Here’s a quick rundown of the three ExpressVPN plans, all currently on discount:

Along with an award-winning VPN, the Basic plan also includes blockers for ads, trackers, and harmful websites. Then there’s ExpressAI – ExpressVPN’s proprietary, privacy-focused AI tool that encrypts your AI chats end to end – and ExpressMailGuard, which gives you burner email addresses to protect your real identity.

The higher-tier Advanced and Pro plans include more bandwidth for ExpressAI and ExpressMailGuard, along with exclusive extras such as ExpressKeys – the company’s own password manager – more simultaneous connections (up to 14), an unlimited-data eSIM, and identity theft protection for US users.

ExpressVPN is an excellent all-rounder, with very few shortcomings

Based in the pro-privacy jurisdiction of the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN has, for as long as I can remember, featured in our best VPN rankings. It delivers across multiple areas, but I particularly like its strong focus on privacy and just how beginner-friendly it is.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for privacy, with your data protected by RAM-only servers that wipe everything with every reboot. It also uses incredibly secure AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20 encryption, along with post-quantum encryption to help future-proof your connection.

Moreover, all the basics – like a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling – are there and work well. I particularly love how serious ExpressVPN is about transparency. It has more independent audits of its no-logs policy under its belt than any other VPN we've tested, along with regular transparency reports.

The only things missing are port forwarding, custom DNS, and multi-hop connections – the latter being a fairly common feature among rivals like NordVPN, Proton VPN, and Surfshark. But these aren’t deal breakers by any stretch, especially when ExpressVPN includes several extras you won't find with every VPN.

ExpressVPN is also my top recommendation for folks after a simple VPN experience. There’s an app for almost everything – Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire devices, and even routers – and you can even set it up on a streaming device by scanning a QR code with your phone.

But it doesn’t trade ease of use for power. In fact, ExpressVPN ranks #2 on our fastest VPN list – behind only Proton VPN – and also does an excellent job of unblocking both local and international libraries. It does, however, struggle a bit with Netflix locations, so if you’re after the absolute best streaming VPN, consider NordVPN or Norton VPN instead.