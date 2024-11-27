Want the Helix Midnight Luxe but don't have the budget? 5 Black Friday mattress deals to shop instead

If you’re a side sleeper who craves the pressure relieving comfort of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress but don't quite have the budget, we've got you covered. We've rounded up five mattress deals to shop this Black Friday, all offering comparable comfort of the Luxe but at a more affordable price.



The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the year's best mattresses, thanks to its high quality build and unrivaled support for side sleepers. And while you can pick up the Luxe for less in the current Black Friday sales — at $1,732 (was $2,373) for a queen, it's still a premium priced bed.



The good news is that the Black Friday mattress sales are live, bringing huge discounts from our favorite mattress brands, such as Nectar, Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding and more. We've rounded up five deals that offer the same body contouring comfort as the Helix, but without the premium price tag. Let's take a look.

Helix Midnight Luxe: from $1,373 $1,002.54 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a premium hybrid mattress known for it’s luxurious comfort and advanced sleep technology. This 13.5-inch mattress has a medium-firm feel and has multiple layers of memory foam combined with zoned lumbar support coils for targeted back support. Right now, in the Helix Black Friday mattress sales, you can get 27% off this mattress with our exclusive discount code. Just enter TOMS27 at checkout and see the cost of a queen be brought down to just $1,780, plus you get a free bedding bundle worth $378. This mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 15 year warranty and free shipping. You can read more in our Helix Midnight Luxe review.

5 Black Friday Deals to shop instead of the Helix Midnight Luxe

1. Helix Midnight Mattress

Was from: $932

Now from: $680.36

Saving: up to $1,264 at Helix Summary: The Helix Midnight is the predecessor for the Helix Luxe and still stands out as one of the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers. It has a medium-firm feel and offers the perfect balance of comfort and support thanks to it’s unique layered construction. This bed has a soft touch cover to promote airflow, whilst the top layer of memory plus foam provides pressure point relief for the hips and shoulders. The layer of Helix Dynamic Foam is a latex-foam alternative that offers responsive support. This is all supported by individually wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer. Our Helix Midnight mattress review also praised this bed for it’s reinforced edge support so a great choice for those who want to make the most of their bed surface. Price history: The Helix Midnight is a lot cheaper than the alternative Helix Midnight Luxe. We are used to seeing around 20-25% off mattresses throughout the year in the Helix mattress sales which makes the current deal the best we've seen. Thanks to our exclusive discount code you can get 27% off the Helix Midnight, just enter the code TOMS27 at checkout. This brings the cost of a queen down to $972.36 (was $1,332) plus, you get a free bedding bundle which includes a mattress protector, sheet set and pillows thrown in. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

2. Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,699

Now from: $1,199

Saving: up to $500 at Amerisleep Summary: This mattress will appeal to a wide range of sleepers but in particular side sleepers who want to feel soft cushioning around their pressure points. This bed uses Amerisleep’s proprietary Bio-Pur foam which doesn’t just give it a plush feel but also sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam so in conjunction with the innerspring coils helps to keep the mattress cool all night making it one of the best cooling mattresses, and in the same league as the Helix Midnight Luxe. The AS3 has a medium-feel and whilst it may feel soft when you first sit or lay down, the coils do give a decent amount of pushback to add a little firmness. Those who predominantly sleep on their stomach or heavier sleepers may find this mattress a little too soft though. Our Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review also highlighted that this mattress is a good choice for couples thanks to it’s exceptional motion isolation. Price history: The Amerisleep AS3 is a premium mattress when at full MSRP but regular sales mean that it gets drops into the upper-mid range bracket. This bed is available in an all-foam model which is considerably cheaper in all sizes. The current deal sees $500 off all sizes which is around $50 more than we are used to seeing, bringing a queen down to $1,449 (was $1,949). Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping & returns

3. Nectar Classic Mattress

Was from: $1,063

Now from: $349 at Nectar Sleep

Saving: up to $1,162 at Nectar



Summary: The Nectar Classic is one of the best mattress in a box beds around. This all-foam mattress has a five-layer construction which includes a cool-to-the touch cover and layers of gel-memory foam for cooling comfort. There are no coils in this bed but it doesn’t give you the same sink-in feel as traditional memory foam thanks to an adaptive response transition layer. This adds a bit of bounce and makes it easier to move around on, ideal for combination sleepers. The mattress is classed as medium-firm but our Nectar Classic mattress review rated it as a 7 out of 10 meaning you get the same firm feel as the Helix Midnight Luxe, but with extra cushioning so it's a great choice for back sleepers who want contouring comfort with additional firm support. Price history: Nectar is always on sale so you can pretty much forget about the MSRP. We are used to seeing around 50% off with occasional larger discounts being applied on major sales holidays like the Nectar Black Friday sale, like the extra $100 off when you spend over $1,000 offer. Currently the cost of a queen is down to just $649 (MSRP $1,563). Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

4. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $665

Now from: from $465.50

Saving: up to $480 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is available in three firmness options so whatever your sleep style there’s a firmness level that will suit you. It also comes in a wide range of sizes including RV so if you’re looking for a size out of the ordinary this is a perfect choice. This mattress has a responsive and supportive sleep surface and the optional Cloud Pillow top will give you additional cushioning that will feel almost as comfortable as the Helix Midnight Luxe. Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review also found that it did a great job of isolating motion so a good choice for anyone who shares a bed. You can expect reinforced edges so those who like to sleep close to the edge or sit on the bed will feel supported. Price history: The Signature Hybrid sits in the middle of the Brooklyn Bedding line up when it comes to price. There’s a permanent Brooklyn Bedding sale on so we are used to seeing 25% discounted at all times, however this year’s Black Friday sale sees 30% off all mattresses bringing the cost of a queen down to $932.40 (down from $1,332) which makes this a great price that we don’t expect to see for much longer. Benefits: 120-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

5. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,349

Now from: $944 at Leesa

Saving: up to $690 at Leesa Summary: The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is a premium hybrid mattress that brings together the contouring comfort of memory foam without too much sink in feeling with the supportive responsiveness of coils. This is a medium-firm mattress and our tester agreed with the firmness scale during our Leesa Sapira mattress review. One thing that really puts this in the same league as the Helix Midnight Luxe is it’s exceptional motion isolation so if you’re a light sleeper you won’t feel any movement on this bed, even though it has coils. This mattress also does a superb job of regulating temperature, it has a breathable cover and also a comfort layer of foam with perforated channels to allow air to fully circulate. Edge support is also good, meaning you use the full surface of the bed without feeling as though you’re going to fall out. Price history: The Leesa Sapira is a premium-priced mattress when at full price but there’s almost always a discount to be had so you can ignore the MSRP. Right now, the Leesa mattress sales have 30% off so you can get a queen for $1,399 (was $1,999) making it one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. And as if the money off wasn’t enough, there’s also a free bedding bundle including two pillows and a sheet set. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Is the Helix Midnight Luxe still the best mattress for side sleepers?

Yes, we still think that the Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. This mattress has several key features that makes it ideal for those who like to sleep on their side including a memory plus foam layer that offers targeted cushioning for shoulders and hips, the main pressure points for side sleepers. Also the medium feel which offers the ideal balance of sink-in softness and support.

But that doesn’t mean that we think it’s the only good mattress for side sleepers. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the cost of a Helix Midnight Luxe then there are plenty of good alternatives on the market, not just limited to the five suggestions we’ve given in this article.

If you’re a side sleeper then look for a mattress that has pressure relief properties, has a soft or medium tension and also has good edge support so you can utilise the full surface of your bed. Finding a mattress that has good temperature regulation is another key feature to look out for as the closer the contact your body has with the mattress (for example, memory foam layers will contour to your curves) the more likely it is that heat will build up throughout the night.