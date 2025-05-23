I tried the 'best mattress for side sleepers' and fell in love — now 27% off for Memorial Day

As a side sleeper, I’m on a quest to find a mattress that cradles my body and keeps my spine aligned, while stopping the dreaded ‘dead hip’ or achy shoulder. So, when the opportunity came my way to try out the renowned Helix Midnight Luxe, I jumped at the chance. And, with 27% off all Helix mattresses right now with the code TOMS27, this luxury mattress has dropped to just $1,732.54 or a queen (was $2,373.33).

The Tom’s Guide team has rated the Helix Midnight Luxe as the best mattress for side sleepers of 2025, and we’re not the only ones. The hybrid pillow-top bed is renowned for its pressure relief, support and comfort, and when I finally got the chance to lie down on it, I wasn’t disappointed.

So, if you’re browsing the Memorial Day mattress sales to refresh your bedroom and treat yourself to some much needed quality sleep, I recommend the Midnight Luxe. And, since the current mattress sales are offering such great value, I’ll also share my top alternative for a slightly smaller budget.

This Helix Midnight Luxe is made up of seven layers that combine gel memory foam, high-density foams and individually wrapped coils, topped with Tencel pillow-top cover (and the option to pay for an upgraded GlacioTex cooling cover). The result? A medium-firm feel that cushions you enough to relieve pressure but not enough to sink into the mattress. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , our lead tester reported “cloud-like comfort” when sleeping on her side, thanks to the responsive foams and the ‘give’ in the pillow top. During the Helix Memorial Day mattress sale , you can get a queen for $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33) using the code TOMS27. Plus, you’ll get a free mattress protector and sheet set, as well as a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a limited lifetime warranty.

Why I fell in love with the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

The Sleep Editor for Tom’s Guide, Nicola Appleton, has long been telling me about the wonders of the Helix Midnight Luxe since she reviewed it. It’s her favorite mattress by a mile, as well as one of our top picks in this year’s best mattress for all sleepers guide so there was a lot of hype to live up to.

But when I lay down on it for the first time, it all made sense. The soft, cradling pillow top contoured around my body, offering constant plush support no matter my position.

I even tried lying on my back (which I never do because my spine is quite arched) and the mattress moulded to my shape, taking the strain and pressure off my spine. I think this support can also be attributed to the ErgoAlign Layer (which is an optional extra, though in the current sale it's reduced from $249 to $187)— a layer of ultra dense foam that sits above the coils for extra lumbar support. It's no surprise it features in our tried and tested best hybrid mattresses of the year.



What sets this mattress apart from others I have tried is the fantastic balance between plush, cozy comfort and responsive, adaptive support. I personally hate the sinking feeling of soft foam mattresses, it makes me feel claustrophobic and I struggle to see how it’s supporting my body.

But when I tried the Midnight Luxe, I lay on top of the bed rather than within it, and it didn't feel like the mattress was too firm around my shoulders, hips and knees. It’s a mattress worth investing in, especially in the current Helix mattress sales .

