Huge Arc'teryx sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 11 deals I'd shop now

Summer essentials from $34 at REI

Arc&#039;teryx Deals
(Image credit: REI)
Arc'teryx is best known for making high-quality technical clothing and equipment — ideal for those outdoor excursions and hikes you may have planned this summer. Although the brand tends to lean on the pricier side, REI is currently discounting select Arc'teryx styles with deals starting at just $34.

If you're looking for a comfortable performance layer, I recommend the Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top, which is now 50% off. Need some new bike shorts? The Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's) are now just $55. And if you're in the market for a new weather-proof jacket, the Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket is sporting a $150 discount.

So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.

Arc'teryx deals

Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat
Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34 at REI

Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's)
Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $41 at REI

Available in three different colors, this tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's)
Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's): was $70 now $55 at REI

Stay comfortable on the trails when wearing these bike shorts that are super stretchy. Durable enough to withstand rubbing up against rocks and other elements, you'll love wearing these breathable shorts all day long.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Ionia Merino Wool Arc'Word Shirt (Men's)
Arc'teryx Ionia Merino Wool Arc'Word Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $59 at REI

This stylish t-shirt features an Arc'teryx logo front and center. It's made with a lightweight, soft and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Base Layer Bottoms (Men's)
Arc'teryx Base Layer Bottoms (Men's): was $120 now $59 at REI

These heavyweight bottoms from Arc’teryx just got a massive discount. Arc’teryx’s Polygiene treatment helps with odor, while the Torrent brushed fleece is soft against your skin. It’s a discontinued item in this colorway with an impressive 50% off.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top (Men’s)
Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top (Men’s): was $140 now $69 at REI

When you’re on the move in cooler climates, you want to keep warm and comfortable. This base layer has a trim shape to do just that, fitting sleekly under multiple layers. It's made of a soft, light and durable wool blend making it the perfect layer to grab regardless of the season.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Women's)
Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Women's): was $200 now $139 at REI

These Arc'teryx pants are designed for hikers, climbers and backpackers, but really they're great for anybody who's on the move. They're stretchy, comfortable and offer wind protection too.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $140 at REI

The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $60 in savings.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's)
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $209 at REI

This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody in ‘Soulsonic’ (blue) with sizes ranging from small to XXL, still available. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $210 at REI

This vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's)
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $350 at REI

Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. The women's version of the jacket is also on sale for $350.

View Deal
