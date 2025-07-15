Huge Arc'teryx sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 11 deals I'd shop now
Summer essentials from $34 at REI
Arc'teryx is best known for making high-quality technical clothing and equipment — ideal for those outdoor excursions and hikes you may have planned this summer. Although the brand tends to lean on the pricier side, REI is currently discounting select Arc'teryx styles with deals starting at just $34.
If you're looking for a comfortable performance layer, I recommend the Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top, which is now 50% off. Need some new bike shorts? The Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's) are now just $55. And if you're in the market for a new weather-proof jacket, the Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket is sporting a $150 discount.
So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.
- shop all Arc'teryx deals at REI
- Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34
- Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $41
- Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's): was $70 now $55
- Arc'teryx Ionia Merino Wool Arc'Word Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $59
- Arc'teryx Base Layer Bottoms (Men's): was $120 now $59
- Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top (Men’s): was $140 now $69
- Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Women's): was $200 now $139
- Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $140
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $209
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $210
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $350
Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
Available in three different colors, this tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably.
Stay comfortable on the trails when wearing these bike shorts that are super stretchy. Durable enough to withstand rubbing up against rocks and other elements, you'll love wearing these breathable shorts all day long.
This stylish t-shirt features an Arc'teryx logo front and center. It's made with a lightweight, soft and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
These heavyweight bottoms from Arc’teryx just got a massive discount. Arc’teryx’s Polygiene treatment helps with odor, while the Torrent brushed fleece is soft against your skin. It’s a discontinued item in this colorway with an impressive 50% off.
When you’re on the move in cooler climates, you want to keep warm and comfortable. This base layer has a trim shape to do just that, fitting sleekly under multiple layers. It's made of a soft, light and durable wool blend making it the perfect layer to grab regardless of the season.
These Arc'teryx pants are designed for hikers, climbers and backpackers, but really they're great for anybody who's on the move. They're stretchy, comfortable and offer wind protection too.
The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $60 in savings.
This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody in ‘Soulsonic’ (blue) with sizes ranging from small to XXL, still available. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.
This vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.
Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. The women's version of the jacket is also on sale for $350.
