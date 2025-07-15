Huge Arc'teryx sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 11 deals I'd shop now

Arc'teryx is best known for making high-quality technical clothing and equipment — ideal for those outdoor excursions and hikes you may have planned this summer. Although the brand tends to lean on the pricier side, REI is currently discounting select Arc'teryx styles with deals starting at just $34.

If you're looking for a comfortable performance layer, I recommend the Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top, which is now 50% off. Need some new bike shorts? The Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's) are now just $55. And if you're in the market for a new weather-proof jacket, the Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket is sporting a $150 discount.

So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.

Arc'teryx deals

Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34 at REI Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.

Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $41 at REI Available in three different colors, this tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably.

Arc'teryx Base Layer Bottoms (Men's): was $120 now $59 at REI These heavyweight bottoms from Arc’teryx just got a massive discount. Arc’teryx’s Polygiene treatment helps with odor, while the Torrent brushed fleece is soft against your skin. It’s a discontinued item in this colorway with an impressive 50% off.

Arc'teryx Zip-Neck Base Layer Top (Men’s): was $140 now $69 at REI When you’re on the move in cooler climates, you want to keep warm and comfortable. This base layer has a trim shape to do just that, fitting sleekly under multiple layers. It's made of a soft, light and durable wool blend making it the perfect layer to grab regardless of the season.