Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Trying to find your next Netflix show? The streaming service's top 10 list is one of the first places I usually look whenever I'm between Netflix shows.

Sure, you can't always guarantee what's trending will be worth streaming, but it's usually home to at least one buzzworthy show worth paying attention to.

Frankly, it's been full of worthwhile watches in recent months. That's precisely why I keep such a close eye on what's in the Netflix top 10 shows list, and highlight three trending titles you shouldn't miss out on each and every week.

Right now, I'd recommend checking out the new drama series that's perfect for "Virgin River" fans, the final season of one of Netflix's most popular shows, and a new French thriller that's climbed into the charts recently.

You can find more info about each of these picks below, along with a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 shows chart as it stands (at the time of writing).

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 as of 11.15 a.m.ET on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Squid Game'

The final season of one of Netflix's biggest shows has continued to be a popular watch ... quelle surprise!

Yes, the final season of the streamer's hugely popular K-drama "Squid Game" has remained near the top of the Netflix charts ever since it arrived.

The third and final installment, if you're yet to get around to it, sees Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) continuing to try and put an end to the bloodthirsty competition altogether. Picking up after that cliffhanger, we find Gi-hun at his lowest point yet and the remaining players facing bigger stakes and deadlier challenges in the final six episodes.

Watch "Squid Game" on Netflix now

'Sullivan's Crossing'

"Sullivan's Crossing" has proven to be a winning pick-up for Netflix. Mere days after the first two seasons came to the streamer, the series shot straight to the No. 1 spot, and it has remained a popular watch ever since.

This Canadian series is based on the books of the same name from "Virgin River" author Robyn Carr, and originally premiered on CTV back in 2023. It follows neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan). When her career is upended, she retreats to her titular hometown, an idyllic seaside town in eastern Canada.

There, she starts to reconnect with her father, Sully (Scott Patterson), her old bestie Sydney (Lindura), her family friends, the Cranebears (Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard,) and strikes up a connection with handsome local guy, Cal (Chad Michael Murray).

Watch "Sullivan's Crossing" on Netflix now

'Under a Dark Sun'

Recommending "Under a Dark Sun" earlier in the month, TG's own Alix Blackburn summed up why the French limited series deserves your attention, writing: "For those who enjoy twisty whodunnits filled with plot twists and plenty of family drama, “Under a Dark Sun” could well deserve a spot on your summer watchlist".

The series follows single mother Alba Mazier (Ava Baya), who has just taken up a new job at a flower farm in Provence.

But a fresh start this ain't: she soon finds herself at the center of a murder investigation when the owner, Arnaud (Thibault de Montalembert) is found dead. Worse still, Alba's named as an heir to the estate, and she's now got to defend herself against the law and members of the Lasserre family who are out to protect their inheritance.

Watch "Under a Dark Sun" on Netflix now

Not seeing anything you like? Need some help finding your next must-watch show? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more top suggestions.

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"WWE Raw" "Sullivan's Crossing" "Squid Game" "Quarterback" "The Waterfront" "Under a Dark Sun" "Building the Band" "7 Bears" "The Sandman" "Too Much"