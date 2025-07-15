Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches for Mac July 17 — here's the Macs that can play it

It took a long time, but CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is finally arriving on Apple's Mac computers with Apple Silicon on July 17. If you're counting, that's only two days away. If you've been jonesing for another opportunity to explore Night City, or you've never played the game, you won't need to wait long.

Officially called Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, the game will drop on the Mac App Store, Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.com, giving players a wide range of places from which to purchase the game.

If you're one of the people who have already played Cyberpunk 2077 and are looking to sample it on a new platform, it supports cross-progression across all platforms. It includes the Phantom Liberty expansion and all significant updates to the game so far — version 2.3, just released for other platforms, should also be included.

Which Macs support Cyberpunk 2077

Almost all Macs with Apple Silicon will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077, but there are a few exceptions. To run the game, the computer must have at least 16GB of unified memory. Older Apple M1 and M2 devices with 8GB of unified memory will be unable to play the game. While a relatively small percentage of the total Apple Silicon devices in the world, for those who have these models, it's understandably frustrating.

Otherwise, developer CD Projekt Red will offer different preset graphics modes for varying levels of hardware, which will eliminate some of the guesswork for those not accustomed to tweaking graphics settings. If you're running an M3 Mac with 16GB of unified memory, you'd select that preset and not have to worry about fumbling with any other settings.

Anyone with an Apple XDR display or any of the best HDR monitors will receive HDR support, which should help bring the vibrant world to life. The developers even included spatial audio and head-tracking with Apple AirPods, further increasing immersion.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac: Outlook

It'll be interesting to see how well Cyberpunk 2077, a five-year-old game, sells on Mac. Sure, it's a new platform for the game, but I wonder how many Mac owners haven't had access through Switch 2, Xbox, PlayStation, or PC at some point.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, it's a good sign for Mac gaming that a high-end, AAA game is coming with tweaks and modes explicitly designed to take advantage of the powerful Apple Silicon chipsets.