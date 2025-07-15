One of my favorite gaming monitors is now $450 off at Amazon — here’s why you need it

I review gaming monitors for a living, so I’m always searching for the best deals for our readers. I just found an incredible sale on one of the best gaming monitors I’ve reviewed, and I’m sure you’ll like it just as much.

Right now, Amazon is selling the LG UltraGear 32 Dual Mode for $949 at Amazon. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this monitor, but you’re still saving $450. Considering how this UltraGear device is effectively two gaming monitors in one, I’d call that a steal.

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B: was $1,399 now $949 at Amazon The LG UltraGear 32GS95E-B is a unique gaming monitor that lets you easily switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz with the press of a button. Its 32-inch OLED display delivers a vivid image that’s great for both gaming and work. While this isn’t a cheap device, it’s worth the price for what it offers.

Like I said in my LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B review, this is one of the most unique gaming monitors I’ve ever reviewed. Where similar devices have a static refresh rate, this 32-inch OLED monitor lets you switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz with the press of a button. This way, you can enjoy cinematic games like God of War: Ragnarok at a high resolution and competitive games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a high refresh rate.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B is a stellar gaming monitor, even if you don't use its unique dual-refresh rate. The huge 32-inch screen not only makes games feel more immersive but also provides ample space to multitask. Plus, it won't hog your entire desk. Its sleek black design means it'll look great in any gaming setup or home office.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B offers spectacular picture quality. Its OLED technology masterfully produces inky blacks and bright whites, complemented by vibrant and vivid colors. Although the display's brightness doesn't quite match the advertised specifications, it's more than enough to ensure everything is visible with perfect clarity.

Whichever resolution you’re using, you'll experience a super-low 0.03ms response time. Input lag will be virtually unnoticeable unless you're a professional gamer. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, ensuring smoother gameplay with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Regardless of the refresh rate, you're guaranteed a buttery smooth experience.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B is one of my favorite gaming monitors, so I’m glad to see it discounted by this much. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your gaming experience, you should give this device serious consideration. You won’t be disappointed.