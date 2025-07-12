Shopping the last Prime Day deals for a queen size inflatable bed? Here are our top 3 picks from $22

A well rested guest is a happy guest but if your budget can't stretch to a spare mattress, you need a cheaper alternative. Now is the time to shop, as we’ve been tracking Prime Day sleep deals relentlessly for the past three days and have found the bestselling queen airbeds now up to 33% off on Amazon.

Not everyone can invest in one of the best mattresses for all sleepers as a guest bed, especially if you're low on space. An airbed is the ideal solution; you can inflate it as and when required, store it when not in use and even pack it up while traveling or camping. Plus, being significantly cheaper than a whole mattress is really the icing on the cake.

Also need some bedding to set up the guest space? Head to our Amazon Prime day sleep deals, where we're tracking the discounts as they drop, so you won’t miss a sale. For now, let’s look at the top 3 airbeds to shop now…

Top 3 queen inflatable beds

1. Intex Dura-Beam Comfort Plush High-Rise Inflatable Air Mattress: queen from $58.79 from $45.35 at Amazon

This top-selling airbed from Intex has garnered over 59K reviews with an overall rating of 4.4 stars. It's available in three height options (13, 18 and 22 inches) with a dual air-pocket system to provide a contouring sensation, similar to the cushioning of a standard mattress. The velvety top and sides prevent any scratches, giving a soft-to-touch feel, while the vinyl build can hold a maximum weight of 300 pounds. It also includes a high-powered electric pump for easy inflation (ready within two minutes) and deflation. You can now find the Intex Dura-Beam Air mattress up to 46% off, dropping the price of a 22-inch queen from $69.99 to $53.19.

2. Intex Dura-Beam Standard Pillow Rest Airbed: queen from $37.59 from $30.07 at Amazon

While it may not be as comfy as the best pillow-top mattresses, this affordable model from Intex might be the next best thing from the world of airbeds. It features a Fiber-Tech Beam construction — high strength polyester fibers running along the interior of the airbed — which enhances the support and comfort by preventing dips. This 10" air mattress also features ring stability at the base, so it won't easily sag or lose shape during the night. You can save up to 20% on the Intex Dura Beam Standard Pillow Rest air mattress, which means a queen size is now $30.07 (was $37.59).