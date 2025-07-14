Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks — live updates and retailers to check now
We’re tracking Switch 2 restocks across every major retailer
Nintendo Switch 2 supply is still struggling to meet the high demand. The hybrid console has been available for a month, but Switch 2 restocks remain tricky to find. And when a retailer does replenish the console, any available units don’t tend to stick around for very long.
Luckily, we are seeing regular restocks across major retailers with the likes of Walmart, Target and Best Buy offering gamers fresh opportunities to score a Switch 2 in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Amazon U.S.has finally entered the game. After being absent from pre-order and launch periods, Amazon launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages last week.
Restocks have been significantly more common in the U.K., where getting hold of a Switch 2 has been comparatively easier. Not only have Switch 2 restocks been more frequent in the U.K., but stock has often been available for days at a time. For example, Argos currently has Nintendo Switch 2 in stock, and it’s available for in-store collection or delivery to your home.
Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and costs $449 / £395 standalone and $499 / £429 bundled with Mario Kart World. Don’t be tempted to overpay via a resale site, as we’re bringing you the latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock news in this regularly updated live blog.
I’ve been tracking hard-to-buy gaming items for more than five years, and at this point, I know how to play (and win) the restock game. Now I’m using all of that experience to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2 this week without having to pay an inflated scalper price.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page and is now allowing shoppers to request an invite to purchase. There are no details yet when invites will be sent, but sign up now to be in with a chance to score a Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Amazon
Walmart last restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 on Monday, July 7. As with prior restock events, it was initially exclusive to Walmart Plus members before later opening up to everyone. And yes, if you were wondering, stock has since sold out.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Best Buy last restocked the Switch 2 online on June 11. The electronics retailer has been another regular source of Switch 2 stock, and also held an in-store restock this week on Tuesday, July 1.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop| Walmart
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition brings the complete IO Interactive trilogy to Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-stealth game, you play the world's most lethal killer, Agent 47, as they travel the globe eliminating high-value targets in a multitude of creative ways. Each mission is highly replayable, and this Signature Edition also comes with a wealth of extra content.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking restocks for loads of in-demand gaming items. From the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, I've helped thousands of readers secure hard-to-buy tech, and I'm putting all that experience to good use this week to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Register for an "invite to buy" at Amazon
The big news last week, in case you missed it, was that Amazon U.S. finally woke up and entered the Nintendo Switch 2 restock game.
After being absent during the pre-order phase, and missing the boat during launch week, the silence was broken as Amazon U.S.'s Switch 2 listing pages went live, and shoppers were offered the chance to "request an invite."
If selected, you are given the chance to purchase a console. It's a system designed to provide serve overloads during restocks, and has worked well in the past.
Currently, the standalone Switch 2 isn't letting you request an invite, it would seem Amazon U.S. has sold out of inventory, but you can still request one for the Mario Kart Bundle, so if you're looking for a Switch 2 this week be sure to get your name down.
- Nintendo Switch 2: $499 w/ invite @ Amazon
Switch 2 in stock at Argos (UK)
Let's kick off the week with a confirmed restock over in the U.K. Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle for £429 over at Argos.
There's no strings here; you can select either "click & collect" or home delivery, with the former potentially allowing you to get your hands on a Switch 2 as early as today. Or if you'd rather get the console sent directly to you, you'll get free delivery as well.
Argos has consistently been one of the best places to get a Switch 2 in the U.K.
- Nintendo Switch: £429 @ Argos
Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to another week of Tom's Guide's Nintendo Switch 2 restock live blog. The console is now more than a month old, but the demand is still outstripping the supply, so we're still here to help you track restocks all week long. It's going to be a big week in Nintendo world with the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza, and we're keeping our fingers crossed its anticipated launch comes with several opportunities to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 console. Let's get down to stock hunting.