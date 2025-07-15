Dreame’s new robot vacuum does the one thing most robot mops can’t — and it’s a game changer
Say goodbye to dirty mop pads
Dreame Technology makes some of the best robot vacuums and robot mops around. So it should come as no surprise that the brand would finally solve the one problem that many face with the majority of robot vacuum mops.
Dreame’s new Aqua Series with Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, sets to tackle the issue of dirty mops with this game-changing feature.
While most robot mops often clean with a single cloth pad, this often gets dirtier over time — creating more mess to clean.
Not only has the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Complete ditched cloth pads for water-rinsed roller mops, but its fresh water cleaning system will ensure your roller mops always stay hygienic and spotless in real time.
More importantly, you’ll never have to worry about getting your hands dirty by rinsing pads.
What’s more, the new robovac comes with an “industy-first” FluffRoll Technology, which actively fluffs and loosens the mop fibers when in use, creating softer fibers and a thorough deep clean.
Plus, it’s packed with a 30,000Pa ultra-strong suction, advanced, smart features and connectivity supported by Matter.
Meet the Dreame Aqua Series
Perhaps the ground-breaking feature here is its real-time, AquaRoll Roller Mop. This allows it to spin at 100 RPM to self-clean with fresh water each time it’s in use, while a scraper gets rid of the dirty water into a separate tank.
Since the roller mop will always be rinsed, this will ensure a deeper clean, eliminating any dirty steaks left on floors.
In addition, the Dreame Aqua comes with 12 spray nozzles and intelligent pressure control, so that it adjusts the water flow according to the messes or stains it needs to tackle.
AutoSeal Roller Guard
Another impressive feature is the smart roller guard that automatically closes over the mop once it’s cleaning carpets or rugs. This will ensure no drips or moisture seeping into carpets, preventing damp fibers, potential damage, and musty, lingering odors.
Plus, the Dream Aqua comes with retractable legs that raise the chassis up to 6cm over thick rugs, carpets or uneven surfaces. So you’ll never have to deal with a stuck robot mop again.
It also comes with a Retractable LDS Sensor that lowers to scan the environment, then retracts to let the robot glide smoothly under low-rise furniture such as beds and couches.
Dreame’s Pet Care 4.0
If you’re a pet parent, you’ll certainly appreciate this smart feature. Dreame’s Pet Care 4.0 offers pet-focused software upgrades such as identifying pet zones like food bowls and litter boxes to avoid or clean around.
And if you really want to know what your pets get up to when you’re not around, you can even check in remotely with live video and two-way audio.
When will the Aqua Series with Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete be available?
The Dreame Aqua Series with Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete is slated to land sometime at the end of 2025, and we don't yet know what it will cost. But we’ll bring you the latest when we can get our hands on a model to review.
