I'm a mattress deals writer — the 5 queen beds I'd buy in this weekend's sales

Are you searching for a good deal on a queen size mattress this weekend? Then you're in luck as I've found the top five sales to shop right now, including up to 50% off mattresses at DreamCloud Sleep. That reduces the cost of queen size DreamCloud Hybrid to $665, which matches the cheapest prices I've seen it sell for this year.

As a sleep deals writer, it's my job to search for good deals on this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, so you never have to pay more than you need to for your next mattress. Whether you sleep on your side, back, front, or a combination of the three, I've found some great picks to help you sleep comfortably for less.

Here are the top mattress sales to shop this weekend if you're after a queen size mattress, including deals from Saatva, Bear Mattress, and Sleep Number. All come with free shipping to your door too, and some (Saatva and Sleep Number) even offer free installation of your new mattress.

1. Saatva Classic queen: was $2,095 $1,795 at Saatva

We rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress we've tested, and this weekend you can save $300 on every size. As testers noted in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this hotel-quality bed provides lasting comfort for all sleepers, with lumbar support to ease lower back pain. It currently costs $1,795 (was $2,095) for a queen, but the best Saatva mattress sale emerges during major holidays when the Classic drops to $1,695. So if you don't need to buy now, consider waiting for this year's Black Friday mattress deals for a bigger discount of $400 off. That said, $1,795 for a queen Saatva Classic is still good value – you'd pay more for a comparable mattress in store. Your purchase also comes with a 365-night sleep trial, free installation and old bed removal, plus a lifetime warranty.

2. The DreamCloud Hybrid queen: was $1,613 now $665 at DreamCloud Sleep

If you fancy the Saatva but have a smaller budget, The DreamCloud Hybrid is a great alternative. This is our best-rated mattress in a box for most sleepers, with a queen reduced to $665 – that's $1,100 cheaper then the Saatva Classic. DreamCloud Sleep also has a lifetime warranty and year's sleep trial, but it doesn't offer free White Glove Delivery like Saatva does, just standard shipping. The 12" DreamCloud Hybrid is made from toxin-free certiPUR-US foam, gel memory foam and innerspring coils. The lead tester for our DreamCloud mattress review awarded it a near-perfect score for back support and overall comfort, but noted that it takes a few weeks to break-in. The best DreamCloud mattress sale we've seen this weekend will save you up to 50%, and we don't expect it to get cheaper this Black Friday so there's no reason to wait.

3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam queen: was $1,563 now $649 at Nectar Sleep

We rate the Nectar Classic as the best memory foam mattress for all sleepers, but especially back and stomach sleepers shopping for a firmer feeling mattress that keeps them on top of the bed to prevent dipping of their hips. Right now, you can save 58% on the Nectar Classic Memory Foam, with a queen cost $649 – that's the cheapest price we've seen it sell for since the mattress was redesigned a few months ago. In our original Nectar Memory Foam mattress review we praised how it balances support and cushioning, and this upgraded version retains everything that made the Nectar Original great – we have it on test right now and we feel it's a great improvement on the old model. This queen size mattress comes with a 365-night trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns.

4. Bear Elite Hybrid queen: was $2,305 now $1,614 + free pillows at Bear

If you have sleepless nights due to overheating, then consider this top-rated cooling mattress from Bear. As we explain in our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review this luxury hybrid bed is built with cooling gel, graphite and copper to draw away excess heat, mitigating the effects of overheating through the night. It's also great for those with lower back pain, easing aches with its supportive coils. This weekend's Bear mattress deal knocks 30% off the asking price, reducing a queen size to $1,614 (was $2,305). Like the Saatva Classic it's by no means cheap, but if overheating is ruining your sleep then we think it's worth the investment. You'll also get two free luxury cooling pillows with your purchase, plus a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.