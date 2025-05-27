DreamCloud, Nectar and more — 5 mattress-in-a-box deals still live and worth shopping in last chance Memorial Day sales
I test mattresses — these are the 5 beds in a box I'd choose, starting from $179
The best mattresses in a box are so comfortable, you'd be inclined to forget that it was once rolled, vacuum-sealed, and boxed. I would know — my fellow testers and I have tried nearly 100 mattresses. And we're seeing big discounts that are still live on our favorite brands, like a queen-size Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress for $1,732 after code TOMS27. It also comes with a free set of sheets and a mattress protector.
Below are five beds in a box that I recommend you check out that are still on sale for Memorial Day, with deals from just $179 for a queen. If these beds look familiar, it's likely because you've seen them in our guide to the best mattresses of 2025, as well.
My picks span a variety of price points and materials so whether you want a cheap memory foam mattress or a pricier specialist hybrid, you'll find it here. You can also browse our Memorial Day mattress sales hub for great deals that are still live.
The top 5 Memorial Day mattress-in-a-box deals still live
1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress (queen): $649 at DreamCloud
Yes, this is the standard price from the DreamCloud mattress sale that runs throughout the year, but we here at Tom's Guide agree this is the best hybrid mattress for value. It's still much less than Saatva's entry-level models (generally considered the best mattress brand), and DreamCloud provides a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty, too. We rate it highly for side and back sleepers who want an excellent combination of support and pressure relief — and as we found out in our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, it's quite breathable and isolates movement well, too.
2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $949 at Nectar
Again, this Nectar mattress deal isn't different from what we normally see, but it's still an incredible price on what our sleep team calls the best memory foam mattress overall. The Nectar Premier boasts more pressure relief and better temperature regulation than the Nectar Classic, with an extra layer of memory foam and an upgraded cooling cover. It's a great way to bring home Tempur-Pedic-style comfort without breaking the bank, especially when you consider the one-year sleep trial and lifetime warranty that are included. Read our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review to find out why it's among our favorites we've tested.
3. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress (queen): was from $2,427 now from $1,578 + 2 free pillows at Bear
Our top-rated cooling mattress overall, the Bear Elite can be tailored to your comfort level — choose from soft, medium, or firm. We tested the medium in our Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress review and combined with the dedicated lumbar support, we were comfortable in any position. It comes standard with a quilted cover made from phase-change materials, but our testers strongly recommend upgrading to the Celliant cover for best-in-class temperature regulation. We normally see a 30% off mattress sale but for Memorial Day, Bear is cutting 35% off and including a pair of free pillows. It's among the best Bear mattress sales we've seen. You can also expect a 120-night sleep trial, a limited lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.
4. Siena 8” Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $279 now $179 at Amazon
Yes, that's correct — Amazon has the queen-size Siena Memory Foam Mattress for less than $200. It'd be a great pick up for a dorm, guest room, or a kid's bed. This is a slightly thinner version of the Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress we reviewed, that's earned a spot on our best budget mattress list. With a less thick profile, expect an even firmer feel than the flagship Siena model we tested. It comes with a 10-year warranty, and Prime members qualify for free 2-day shipping. However, take note of Amazon's return policy, as it'll differ from Siena's.
Our review (Siena 10"): ★★★★
User score: ★★★★1/2 (500+ reviews)
5. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress (queen): was $2,373.33 now $1,732.54 at Helix with code TOMS27 at Helix
We've dubbed this the best mattress for side sleepers hands-down — and the back sleepers should like it, too. The top layers, including a plush pillow top, help ease pressure points at the hips and shoulders, while the coils and dedicated lumbar support keep everything aligned. Upgrades are available for cooling and lower back pain relief. Learn more in our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review. Not only will you get 27% off in the Helix Memorial Day mattress sale with our exclusive code, you'll also get a free sheet set, along with a 100-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Based in Philadelphia, USA, freelance writer and editor Alison Barretta has been sharing buying advice and retail news for over 15 years. Since 2020 she's been helping Tom's Guide expand its robust library of sleep content by researching the latest trends, speaking with renowned experts, and going behind the scenes at Saatva, Casper, Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic, and 3Z Brands. Alison has reviewed everything from budget memory foam mattresses and luxurious innerspring beds to immersive sound pods and $7,000 smart beds that automatically adjust to your every move. When she isn't reviewing mattresses or searching for great deals to save you money, Alison can be found practicing yoga and martial arts, experimenting with recipes, getting too invested in the Philadelphia Flyers, and snoozing with her cat / assistant mattress tester Alex.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.