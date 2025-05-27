DreamCloud, Nectar and more — 5 mattress-in-a-box deals still live and worth shopping in last chance Memorial Day sales

The best mattresses in a box are so comfortable, you'd be inclined to forget that it was once rolled, vacuum-sealed, and boxed. I would know — my fellow testers and I have tried nearly 100 mattresses. And we're seeing big discounts that are still live on our favorite brands, like a queen-size Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress for $1,732 after code TOMS27. It also comes with a free set of sheets and a mattress protector.

Below are five beds in a box that I recommend you check out that are still on sale for Memorial Day, with deals from just $179 for a queen. If these beds look familiar, it's likely because you've seen them in our guide to the best mattresses of 2025, as well.

My picks span a variety of price points and materials so whether you want a cheap memory foam mattress or a pricier specialist hybrid, you'll find it here. You can also browse our Memorial Day mattress sales hub for great deals that are still live.

The top 5 Memorial Day mattress-in-a-box deals still live

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress (queen): $649 at DreamCloud

Yes, this is the standard price from the DreamCloud mattress sale that runs throughout the year, but we here at Tom's Guide agree this is the best hybrid mattress for value. It's still much less than Saatva's entry-level models (generally considered the best mattress brand), and DreamCloud provides a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty, too. We rate it highly for side and back sleepers who want an excellent combination of support and pressure relief — and as we found out in our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, it's quite breathable and isolates movement well, too. Our review: ★★★★1/2

User score: ★★★★1/2 (9,100+ reviews)

2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $949 at Nectar

Again, this Nectar mattress deal isn't different from what we normally see, but it's still an incredible price on what our sleep team calls the best memory foam mattress overall. The Nectar Premier boasts more pressure relief and better temperature regulation than the Nectar Classic, with an extra layer of memory foam and an upgraded cooling cover. It's a great way to bring home Tempur-Pedic-style comfort without breaking the bank, especially when you consider the one-year sleep trial and lifetime warranty that are included. Read our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review to find out why it's among our favorites we've tested. Our review: ★★★★1/2

User score: ★★★★1/2 (6,200+ reviews)