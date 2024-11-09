I'm a mattress deals writer — the 5 Black Friday sales I'd shop this weekend

If you're shopping for a mattress this weekend, there are some great deals already live ahead of Black Friday officially starting. My favorite deal comes from luxury sleep brand Saatva and its flagship mattress the Saatva Classic. With it you can save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095).

That matches the cheapest price I've seen the Classic sell for in all other major sales this year, so there's no need to wait any longer if you've been waiting to secure the largest discount possible on the Saatva Classic.

While the Saatva Classic is rated as the best mattress for all sleepers, there are Black Friday mattress sales live from other leading sleep brands this weekend too. These are Helix, Nectar, Brooklyn Bedding and Naturepedic, and I've been shopping them all to find the biggest discounts and cheapest prices. Here are my top picks from this weekend's top mattress sales...

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

This year's Saatva Black Friday sale is live with $400 off the Saatva Classic which is also the best hybrid mattress we've tested. This brings the cost of a twin size below $1,000 for the first time since Labor Day and is the best Saatva mattress sale you can find right now. This handcrafted hotel-style mattress earned a nearly perfect test score in our Saatva Classic mattress review by delivering excellent pressure relief and lower back support. A queen size is on sale for $1,695 (was $2,095) this weekend and we don't expect it to drop further so now is the time to buy. You'll get a year's sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free mattress installation and old bed removal too.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373.33 $1,030 at Helix

We rate the Midnight Luxe as the best mattress for side sleepers and it now costs $1,780 for a queen in the Helix Black Friday sale thanks to a 27% saving when you use the discount code TOMS27 at checkout. This is 2% more than the general public sale (25% off), plus you'll also get a free bedding bundle worth over $330, which beats the best Helix mattress sale we saw last month (20% off plus two free pillows). In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review our lead tester loved the exceptional pressure relief and sink-in softness of the quilted pillow top. The only drawback is that people who seriously overheat while might find it too warm. While you can add a cooling cover ($199 more), if you have night sweats or hot flashes you might want to consider a proper cooling bed instead (see the Bear Elite Hybrid below, our new best cooling mattress). You'll get a 100-night trial from Helix, plus a 15-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Bear Elite Hybrid: was from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear

Bear mattress is currently running a 35% off sale, which brings the top-rated Bear Elite Hybrid mattress down to $1,499 for a queen size. It comes in three firmness levels, so you can tailor it to your specific needs, but all sizes boast strong lower back support, cooling and lower back support. In our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review our lead tester reported that it has great temperature regulation and excellent lower back pressure relief. The edge support was its weak point however, so if you find yourself occasionally rolling out of bed, this might not be the one for you. If you don't though, this is a great price for a mid-range mattress that will meet the needs of the vast majority of sleepers. It comes with a 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping, plus two free pillows.

4. Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid: was from $1,399 $1,119.20 at Naturepedic

Naturepedic is behind some of this year's best organic mattresses for all sleepers, crafting beds made with natural GOTS-certified materials that are free from chemicals. Right now you can save almost $400 on a queen size Naturepedic Serenade Organic mattress, reduced to $1,599.20 (was $1,999) for a queen size when you apply the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The Serenade Organic is hand-crafted with premium organic and naturally cooling and sweat-wicking latex, with 8" encased coils contributing to overall support and pressure relief. You'll get a 100-night trial, a 25-year warranty and free shipping too.